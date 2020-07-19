Successfully reported this slideshow.
Old times photos Anders dernback
1950 Sweden Elsa Marie von Rosen.
Stockholm Sweden "Riksbanken" Järntorget. The first Banknote from Sweden also the first in Europe.
In 1937, the stamp was sold at auction in London to the Romanian king and stamp collector Carol II for 5,000 British pound...
Viveca Lindfors, Sweden 1938.
1910 New Orleans deliver Milk.
The woman is Anna Tollström, from Malmö, Sweden and year 1908. B&W photo Axel Sjöberg / Malmö Museum. (Colorized by Anders...
Karen Morley (born Mildred Linton, December 12, 1909 – March 8, 2003 was an American film actress. After working at the Pa...
Marilyn Monroe only appeared partially naked in a movie. She swims in a pool and comes out of it, just before the film Cle...
Under this thread, incorrect information about Sweden's growth in GDP was disseminated. The reason for this, according to ...
The number four boy from the left was a relative of mine. Cousin Hilborn (to my father). The location is Limhamn square. 5...
Year 1908, Malmö, Sweden, Miss Beyer and her dog. B&W photo Axel Sjöberg. (colorized 30 April 2020 + more by Anders Dernba...
Malmö Sweden 1895 - 1900. From a B&W photo.
Sweden 1958. Photo Kerstin Bernhard.
Sophia Loren.
France 1958
Carole Lombard (born Jane Alice Peters; October 6, 1908 – January 16, 1942) was an American actress, particularly noted fo...
France 1958.
Year 1985 Denmark LEGO - Land.
Sennett Bathing Beauties Also beginning in 1915, Sennett assembled a bevy of women known as the Sennett Bathing Beauties t...
Dame Olivia Mary de Havilland born July 1, 1916) is a British-American actress and centenarian. The major works of her cin...
Year 1908, Malmö, Sweden. Nurse Inger Nilsdotter Linder taking care of a baby, she worked at Hospital Flensburgska Hospita...
Year 1913, Regement Svea Träng T1, Örebro. Free photo PD (B&W) (Sweden)
Gene Tierney.
Kerstin Anita Marianne Ekberg 29 September 1931 – 11 January 2015) was a Swedish actress active in American and European f...
Let's time travel back to Leningrad (aka St. Petersburg) in 1924. That's when an unconventional chess match was played by ...
This is year 1906 in Malmö Sweden. This is The Bager Family. The husband Harald Bager shoting the photo.
Swedish naval ship name "Halland" year 1982. (Photo: Marinmuseum, ( P G Andersson))
Angeline Dickinson. Year 1959 promotion The movie Rio Bravo. (from a B&W colorized)
Ava Lavinia Gardner (December 24, 1922 – January 25, 1990) was an American actress and singer. She first signed a contract...
Mrs Edit Engenfeldt from Malmö Sweden year 1908. B&W photo from Axel Sjöberg. (Malmö Museum photo) Colorized and more by A...
Spectators in Stockholm 1962. The Vasa ship....will they bring it up?
1954 Sweden. "Flygande Tunnan" (name of the airplain) (Flying Barrel)
Year 1925 a lady from Sweden. Unknown woman. (Digitalmuseum) Black and white photo. Colorized.
Linda Darnell (born Monetta Eloyse Darnell, October 16, 1923 – April 10, 1965) was an American film actress. Darnell progr...
Gene Eliza Tierney (November 19, 1920 – November 6, 1991) was an American film and stage actress. Acclaimed as a great bea...
Audry Hepburn
Washington D.C. year 1937.
1955 Duke Ellington in Florida living in a Segregated Motel.
Year 1910 in Malmö, Sweden. Childrens last name Fougstedt. Photo by Axel Sjöberg.
Year 1910 Sweden. Anna Andersson i Kroken. (Västergötlands Museum)
Örnsro Idrottsplats, 6 athletes. Thure Nyström. Probably his address was Engelbrektsgatan 36, Örebro. Sweden. Photo 1909 f...
25 000 Islands near Stockholm so a natural transportation. Year 1944.
Hedy Lamarr was an Austrian- American actress and inventor who pioneered the technology that would one day form the basis ...
1946 Stockholm, Sweden, photo Lennart Petersen.
Paris France 1958 Photo Kersin Bernhard
Don Marion Davis (born October 9, 1917), professionally known as Don Marion and also credited as John Henry Jr., is an Ame...
1950s Malmö Stadsteater, Sweden.
1958 Boarder Norway / Sweden. Volvo PV in photo.
Sweden 1949-55?
Year 1911, Örebro, Sweden. Family Aspling. Free photo to use PD.
Year 1948. Place Gotheburg, Sweden. Tourists in "Paddan" the name of this type of boat.
Sälen Sweden 1987
1943, Stockholm (place Humlegården) Sweden. Photo/ K W Gullers.
Year 1875 Sweden, she is 13 years old the cat "Sam" is two years old.
Year 1951 and she is 19 th year old. Elizabeth Taylor.
Travel to Stockholm year 1961
Year 1915 - 1917, US, Photo Library of Congress.
Unknown! Photo Sweden, Västmanland year 1910 - 1920. (Free photo PD from Digitalmuseum, Sweden)
Ingeborg Enander from Sweden. Photo: free PD, from Digitalmuseum, Sweden. Text wrong conserning age of photo year 1920 - 1...
Year 1918, first Christmas (Ellis Island) in US, moved from Europe.
1950-55, Stockholm Sweden. Photo K W Gullers.
The ship Kungsholm year 1938 to the right a Polish ship. Place Stockholm Sweden.
Gladys Louise Smith (April 8, 1892 – May 29, 1979), known professionally as Mary Pickford, was a Canadian-born American fi...
Hedy Lamar
1961 Stockholm, place Klarabergsviadukten (Photo Lennart Petersens)
Miss Sigrid Tornberg from Malmö, Sweden and the year is 1911.
1943, Stockholm, Sweden. Photo after B&W by K W Gullers.
There is a great risk that these older Italian gentlemen have died. The photo can be from 1980 or 1990.
1940 US tourist just waiting.
Promoting Volvo Cars in Sweden. (1970s)
Photo 1875 (B&W Lundberg, Wilhelm (1842-1882)) Girl from Stockholm / Sweden. Colorized.
This is Malmö, Sweden, place Jägersro (Horcerace/track). Soon the total track are going to be moved (Malmö City are going ...
Year 1926, Lund, Sweden.
Year 1925, London, female firefighters.
June 20 year 1943, Ferry to Djurgården in Stockholm. Photo Forsén (SvD)
1960 on his way to Stockholm.
Year 1905, Savoy Hotel, Malmö, Sweden.
Year 1942 Stockholm Sweden.
Year 1900, Holland.
1939 before Electrolux. This is Sweden, the boys belive they defend Sweden.
1890s, Stockholm Sweden.
Year 1906, Lago Gardia, Italy, photo Harald Bager.
Stockholm Sweden 1950s
KZ prisoners saved to Malmö Sweden. They got temporary living in Malmö Museum / Castle.
Swedish soldiers aprox 1910-1913.
Year 1925, Dublin.
Ronald Colman.
Stockholm year 1900.
How to dress if visiting Yellow Stone Park. Victorian Era.
COOL Photo! 1961 Stockholm. (Photo Lennart Petersens)
Ingrid Bergman year 1938.
  1. 1. Old times photos Anders dernback
  2. 2. 1950 Sweden Elsa Marie von Rosen.
  3. 3. Stockholm Sweden "Riksbanken" Järntorget. The first Banknote from Sweden also the first in Europe.
  4. 4. In 1937, the stamp was sold at auction in London to the Romanian king and stamp collector Carol II for 5,000 British pounds. Carol II was then on the run and is said to have bought the stamp in order to have it as a portable fortune. René Berlingin from Germany bought the stamp privately in 1950 for an unknown sum. He kept the stamp until 1984, when it was sold at auction in Switzerland for 977,500 Swiss francs, which was the highest price ever paid for a stamp. In 1990 and 1996, the stamp was sold again in Switzerland, the first time for the equivalent of over one million dollars and the second time for 2,500,000 Swiss francs. In 1998, the stamp was sold privately in Copenhagen for SEK 15 million.
  5. 5. Viveca Lindfors, Sweden 1938.
  6. 6. 1910 New Orleans deliver Milk.
  7. 7. The woman is Anna Tollström, from Malmö, Sweden and year 1908. B&W photo Axel Sjöberg / Malmö Museum. (Colorized by Anders Dernback)
  8. 8. Karen Morley (born Mildred Linton, December 12, 1909 – March 8, 2003 was an American film actress. After working at the Pasadena Playhouse, she came to the attention of the director Clarence Brown, at a time when he had been looking for an actress to stand-in for Greta Garbo in screen tests. This led to a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and roles in films such as Mata Hari (1931), Scarface (1932), The Phantom of Crestwood (1932), The Mask of Fu Manchu (1932), Arsene Lupin (1933), Gabriel Over the White House (1933), and Dinner at Eight (1933).
  9. 9. Marilyn Monroe only appeared partially naked in a movie. She swims in a pool and comes out of it, just before the film Cleopatra Elizabeth Elizabeth showed a lot of skin. Marilyn Monroe had the idea after that to take the attention it created. The film company made early hints as to what was to be offered. The image is an illustration, previous photo as the basis for the new image.
  10. 10. Under this thread, incorrect information about Sweden's growth in GDP was disseminated. The reason for this, according to the incorrect information, was due to Swedish emigration to America. On the contrary, in the years 1870 - 1950, Sweden had the world's best growth of its GDP. They spoke of a growth miracle. In 1870 - 1913, Sweden's growth rate was 22% higher than in the US and in 1913 - 1950 the rate was 43% higher. (source SCB Sweden) PDF file read more.
  11. 11. The number four boy from the left was a relative of mine. Cousin Hilborn (to my father). The location is Limhamn square. 50 meters behind these boys was my grandfather's childhood home. Two small half-houses were owned. The smallest was the smallest house ever. In bad times, one of the houses was rented out. Bad times came in September when grandfather's father Sven Peter Nilsson drowned, just outside Limhamn out in the "Öresund". A German schooner was sailing on their fishing boat in the dark, as the Position lights (lantern) were extinguished (someone had stolen kerosene from the boat). Folke one of my grandfather's brothers was on the boat and he survived.
  12. 12. Year 1908, Malmö, Sweden, Miss Beyer and her dog. B&W photo Axel Sjöberg. (colorized 30 April 2020 + more by Anders Dernback)
  13. 13. Malmö Sweden 1895 - 1900. From a B&W photo.
  14. 14. Sweden 1958. Photo Kerstin Bernhard.
  15. 15. Sophia Loren.
  16. 16. France 1958
  17. 17. Carole Lombard (born Jane Alice Peters; October 6, 1908 – January 16, 1942) was an American actress, particularly noted for her energetic, often off-beat roles in screwball comedies.
  18. 18. Carole Lombard (born Jane Alice Peters; October 6, 1908 – January 16, 1942) was an American actress, particularly noted for her energetic, often off-beat roles in screwball comedies. She was the highest-paid star in Hollywood in the late-1930s and in 1999, the American Film Institute ranked Lombard 23rd on its list of the greatest female stars of Classic Hollywood Cinema.Lombard was born into a wealthy family in Fort Wayne, Indiana, but was raised in Los Angeles by her single mother. At 12, she was recruited by director Allan Dwan and made her screen debut in A Perfect Crime (1921). Eager to become an actress, she signed a contract with the Fox Film Corporation at age 16, but mainly played bit parts. She was dropped by Fox just before her 18th birthday after a shattered windshield from a car accident left a scar on her face. Lombard appeared in fifteen short comedies for Mack Sennett between 1927 and 1929, and then began appearing in feature films such as High Voltage (1929) and The Racketeer (1929). After a successful appearance in The Arizona Kid (1930), she was signed to a contract with Paramount Pictures.
  19. 19. France 1958.
  20. 20. Year 1985 Denmark LEGO - Land.
  21. 21. Sennett Bathing Beauties Also beginning in 1915, Sennett assembled a bevy of women known as the Sennett Bathing Beauties to appear in provocative bathing costumes in comedy short subjects, in promotional material, and in promotional events such as Venice Beach beauty contests. The Sennett Bathing Beauties continued to appear through 1928. Mack Sennett (born Michael Sinnott; January 17, 1880 – November 5, 1960) was a Canadian-American film actor, director, and producer, and studio head, known as the 'King of Comedy'.Born in Melbourne, Quebec, in 1880, he started in films in the Biograph Company of New York, and later opened Keystone Studios in Edendale, California in 1912. Keystone possessed the first fully enclosed film stage, and Sennett became famous as the originator of slapstick routines such as pie-throwing and car-chases, as seen in the Keystone Cops films. He also produced short features that displayed his Bathing Beauties, many of whom went on to develop successful acting careers.
  22. 22. Dame Olivia Mary de Havilland born July 1, 1916) is a British-American actress and centenarian. The major works of her cinematic career spanned from 1935 to 1988. She appeared in 49 feature films, and was one of the leading actors of her time. She is also one of the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood Cinema. Her younger sister was actress Joan Fontaine. De Havilland first came to prominence as a screen couple with Errol Flynn in adventure films such as Captain Blood (1935) and The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938). One of her best-known roles is Melanie Hamilton in Gone with the Wind (1939), for which she received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Photo: Studio publicity portrait for Santa Fe Trail, 1940.
  23. 23. Year 1908, Malmö, Sweden. Nurse Inger Nilsdotter Linder taking care of a baby, she worked at Hospital Flensburgska Hospital Malmö. (Colorized to day after photo B&W Axel Sjöberg/Malmö Museum)
  24. 24. Year 1913, Regement Svea Träng T1, Örebro. Free photo PD (B&W) (Sweden)
  25. 25. Gene Tierney.
  26. 26. Kerstin Anita Marianne Ekberg 29 September 1931 – 11 January 2015) was a Swedish actress active in American and European films. She is best known for her role as Sylvia in the Federico Fellini film La Dolce Vita (1960). Ekberg worked primarily in Italy, where she became a permanent resident in 1964. Anita Ekberg was born on 29 September 1931, in Malmö, Skåne, the sixth of eight children of Gustav Fredrik Ekberg by the former Alva Maria Larsson. In her teens, Anita worked as a fashion model. Ekberg entered the Miss Malmö competition in 1950 at her mother's urging. This led to the Miss Sweden contest which she won. She consequently went to the United States to compete for the 1951 Miss Universe title (an unofficial pageant at that time, the pageant became official in 1952), despite speaking very little English.
  27. 27. Let's time travel back to Leningrad (aka St. Petersburg) in 1924. That's when an unconventional chess match was played by Peter Romanovsky and Ilya Rabinovich, two chess masters of the day. Apparently, they called in their moves over the telephone. And then real- life chess pieces--in the form of human beings and horses--were moved across a huge chessboard covering Palace Square. Members of the Soviet Union's Red Army served as the black pieces; members of the Soviet navy were the white pieces.
  28. 28. This is year 1906 in Malmö Sweden. This is The Bager Family. The husband Harald Bager shoting the photo.
  29. 29. Swedish naval ship name "Halland" year 1982. (Photo: Marinmuseum, ( P G Andersson))
  30. 30. Angeline Dickinson. Year 1959 promotion The movie Rio Bravo. (from a B&W colorized)
  31. 31. Ava Lavinia Gardner (December 24, 1922 – January 25, 1990) was an American actress and singer. She first signed a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in 1941 and appeared mainly in small roles until she drew critics' attention in 1946 with her performance in Robert Siodmak's Noir film The Killers. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress in 1953 for her performance in John Ford's Mogambo, and in 1964 for best actress for both a Golden Globe Award and BAFTA Award for her performance in John Huston's The Night of the Iguana. (Wikipedia)
  32. 32. Mrs Edit Engenfeldt from Malmö Sweden year 1908. B&W photo from Axel Sjöberg. (Malmö Museum photo) Colorized and more by Anders Dernback.
  33. 33. Spectators in Stockholm 1962. The Vasa ship....will they bring it up?
  34. 34. 1954 Sweden. "Flygande Tunnan" (name of the airplain) (Flying Barrel)
  35. 35. Year 1925 a lady from Sweden. Unknown woman. (Digitalmuseum) Black and white photo. Colorized.
  36. 36. Linda Darnell (born Monetta Eloyse Darnell, October 16, 1923 – April 10, 1965) was an American film actress. Darnell progressed from modeling as a child to acting in theater and film. At the encouragement of her mother, she made her first film in 1939, and appeared in supporting roles in big-budget films for 20th Century Fox throughout the 1940s. She rose to fame with co-starring roles opposite Tyrone Power in adventure films, and established a main character career after her role in Forever Amber (1947). She won critical acclaim for her work in Unfaithfully Yours (1948) and A Letter to Three Wives (1949).
  37. 37. Gene Eliza Tierney (November 19, 1920 – November 6, 1991) was an American film and stage actress. Acclaimed as a great beauty, she became established as a leading lady. Tierney was best known for her portrayal of the title character in the film Laura (1944), and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as Ellen Berent Harland in Leave Her to Heaven (1945) Tierney's other roles include Martha Strable Van Cleve in Heaven Can Wait (1943), Isabel Bradley Maturin in The Razor's Edge (1946), Lucy Muir in The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947), Ann Sutton in Whirlpool (1949), Maggie Carleton McNulty in The Mating Season (1951), and Anne Scott in The Left Hand of God (1955).
  38. 38. Audry Hepburn
  39. 39. Washington D.C. year 1937.
  40. 40. 1955 Duke Ellington in Florida living in a Segregated Motel.
  41. 41. Year 1910 in Malmö, Sweden. Childrens last name Fougstedt. Photo by Axel Sjöberg.
  42. 42. Year 1910 Sweden. Anna Andersson i Kroken. (Västergötlands Museum)
  43. 43. Örnsro Idrottsplats, 6 athletes. Thure Nyström. Probably his address was Engelbrektsgatan 36, Örebro. Sweden. Photo 1909 free to use PD.
  44. 44. 25 000 Islands near Stockholm so a natural transportation. Year 1944.
  45. 45. Hedy Lamarr was an Austrian- American actress and inventor who pioneered the technology that would one day form the basis for today’s WiFi, GPS, and Bluetooth communication systems. As a natural beauty seen widely on the big screen in films like Samson and Delilah and White Cargo, society has long ignored her inventive genius.
  46. 46. 1946 Stockholm, Sweden, photo Lennart Petersen.
  47. 47. Paris France 1958 Photo Kersin Bernhard
  48. 48. Don Marion Davis (born October 9, 1917), professionally known as Don Marion and also credited as John Henry Jr., is an American former child actor of the silent film era , who during a brief career in show business appeared in several feature roles and comedy shorts in Hollywood screened between 1919 and 1925 . He also had uncredited parts in radio. He is one of the last surviving actors who worked in the silent film era . (wikipedia)
  49. 49. 1950s Malmö Stadsteater, Sweden.
  50. 50. 1958 Boarder Norway / Sweden. Volvo PV in photo.
  51. 51. Sweden 1949-55?
  52. 52. Year 1911, Örebro, Sweden. Family Aspling. Free photo to use PD.
  53. 53. Year 1948. Place Gotheburg, Sweden. Tourists in "Paddan" the name of this type of boat.
  54. 54. Sälen Sweden 1987
  55. 55. 1943, Stockholm (place Humlegården) Sweden. Photo/ K W Gullers.
  56. 56. Year 1875 Sweden, she is 13 years old the cat "Sam" is two years old.
  57. 57. Year 1951 and she is 19 th year old. Elizabeth Taylor.
  58. 58. Travel to Stockholm year 1961
  59. 59. Year 1915 - 1917, US, Photo Library of Congress.
  60. 60. Unknown! Photo Sweden, Västmanland year 1910 - 1920. (Free photo PD from Digitalmuseum, Sweden)
  61. 61. Ingeborg Enander from Sweden. Photo: free PD, from Digitalmuseum, Sweden. Text wrong conserning age of photo year 1920 - 1950, looks more like 1900 - 1915.
  62. 62. Year 1918, first Christmas (Ellis Island) in US, moved from Europe.
  63. 63. 1950-55, Stockholm Sweden. Photo K W Gullers.
  64. 64. The ship Kungsholm year 1938 to the right a Polish ship. Place Stockholm Sweden.
  65. 65. Gladys Louise Smith (April 8, 1892 – May 29, 1979), known professionally as Mary Pickford, was a Canadian-born American film actress and producer with a career spanning 50 years. She was a co- founder of the Pickford–Fairbanks Studios with Douglas Fairbanks and the United Artists studio with Fairbanks, Charlie Chaplin, and D. W. Griffith, and she was one of the 36 founders of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences who present the yearly "Oscar" Awards ceremony. Pickford was known in her prime as "America's Sweetheart"and the "girl with the curls". She was one of the Canadian pioneers in early Hollywood and a significant figure in the development of film acting. She was one of the earliest stars to be billed under her own name,[7] and was one of the most popular actresses of the 1910s and 1920s, earning the nickname "Queen of the Movies". She is credited with having defined the ingénue type in cinema.
  66. 66. Hedy Lamar
  67. 67. 1961 Stockholm, place Klarabergsviadukten (Photo Lennart Petersens)
  68. 68. Miss Sigrid Tornberg from Malmö, Sweden and the year is 1911.
  69. 69. 1943, Stockholm, Sweden. Photo after B&W by K W Gullers.
  70. 70. There is a great risk that these older Italian gentlemen have died. The photo can be from 1980 or 1990.
  71. 71. 1940 US tourist just waiting.
  72. 72. Promoting Volvo Cars in Sweden. (1970s)
  73. 73. Photo 1875 (B&W Lundberg, Wilhelm (1842-1882)) Girl from Stockholm / Sweden. Colorized.
  74. 74. This is Malmö, Sweden, place Jägersro (Horcerace/track). Soon the total track are going to be moved (Malmö City are going to build appartments om the old Jägersro Track.)
  75. 75. Year 1926, Lund, Sweden.
  76. 76. Year 1925, London, female firefighters.
  77. 77. June 20 year 1943, Ferry to Djurgården in Stockholm. Photo Forsén (SvD)
  78. 78. 1960 on his way to Stockholm.
  79. 79. Year 1905, Savoy Hotel, Malmö, Sweden.
  80. 80. Year 1942 Stockholm Sweden.
  81. 81. Year 1900, Holland.
  82. 82. 1939 before Electrolux. This is Sweden, the boys belive they defend Sweden.
  83. 83. 1890s, Stockholm Sweden.
  84. 84. Year 1906, Lago Gardia, Italy, photo Harald Bager.
  85. 85. Stockholm Sweden 1950s
  86. 86. KZ prisoners saved to Malmö Sweden. They got temporary living in Malmö Museum / Castle.
  87. 87. Swedish soldiers aprox 1910-1913.
  88. 88. Year 1925, Dublin.
  89. 89. Ronald Colman.
  90. 90. Stockholm year 1900.
  91. 91. How to dress if visiting Yellow Stone Park. Victorian Era.
  92. 92. COOL Photo! 1961 Stockholm. (Photo Lennart Petersens)
  93. 93. Ingrid Bergman year 1938.

