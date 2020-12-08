Successfully reported this slideshow.
MICHELANGELO 1475 - 1564
Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni 6 March 1475 – 18 February 1564), known best as simply Michelangelo), was an It...
A number of Michelangelo's works of painting, sculpture and architecture rank among the most famous in existence. His outp...
His design of the Laurentian Library pioneered Mannerist architecture. At the age of 74, he succeeded Antonio da Sangallo ...
In his lifetime, Michelangelo was often called Il Divino ("the divine one"). His contemporaries often admired his terribil...
The last sculpture that Michelangelo worked on (six days before his death), the Rondanini Pietà could never be completed b...
