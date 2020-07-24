Dimitrijev

Successfully reported this slideshow.
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Yury_Alexeyevich_Dmitriev_(2007).jpg Jurij Aleksejevitj Dmitrijev, född 28 januari...
Tidiga år Dmitrijev föddes i Petrozavodsk. Han adopterades från ett barnhem, uppfostrades i en sovjetisk officersfamilj oc...
I skriften Fallet Jurij Dmitrijev beskriver författaren och journalisten Sergej Lebedev hur Jurij Dmitrijev har lyckats hi...
Miljontals fångar mördades och gick under i lägren, långt bort från sina anhöriga, och utan att få de begravningsritualer ...
Brottmål och frikännande 13 december 2016 greps Jurij Dmitrijev och arresterades sedan han anklagats för barnpornografibro...
Enligt den åtalades advokat V. Anufrijeva och S. Krivenko i FN:s råd för mänskliga rättigheter har fotografiet aldrig publ...
Rudolph Joseph Rummel, född 21 oktober 1932 i Cleveland, Ohio, död 2 mars 2014 i Kaneohe, Hawaii, var en amerikansk forska...
Stalintiden Spannmålsbrist i Sovjetunionen 1928 fick myndigheterna att konfiskera spannmål från bönderna, vilket ledde til...
Josef Stalins kampanj jezjovsjtjina 1936–1938 och andra liknande aktioner före och efter andra världskriget i Sovjetunione...
NKVD:s chef Genrich Jagoda besöker bygget av Moskva-Volgakanalen. Cirka 1934. NKVD arbetade med massmord, tortyr, terror o...
Under perioden 1935–1938 etablerade NKVD, på order av Stalin, en bred terror som ledde till massarresteringar, massavrättn...
Samarbetet med Gestapo Det finns även uppgifter om samarbete mellan NKVD och Gestapo, bland annat 7 december 1939 i polska...
Gulag (ryska: гулаг) är en förkortning för Гла́вное управле́ние лагере́й (Glavnoje upravlenije lagerej) vilket betyder "Hu...
Karta över Gulagläger 1923–1961 sammanställd av organisationen Memorial.
Rysslands senare dödsmetoder (Giftmord Globalt) Aleksandr Litvinenko född 30 augusti 1962 i Voronezj, Sovjetunionen, död 2...
Många tror att Dmitrijev är oskyldig och de startade en kampanj för hans frigivning. Karelens journalistförening publicera...
I maj 2020 bad 155 offentliga personer ordföranden för Karelens högsta domstol, Anatolij Nakvas, att frige 64-årige histor...
Rättegång Domstolsförhandlingarna mot Dmitrijev började 1 juni 2017 i Petrozavodsk. Han hotades av 15 års fängelse. Nästa ...
27 december 2017 fattade domstolen beslut om att Jurij Dmitrijev skulle frisläppas ur häktet 28 januari (hans födelsedag) ...
Frikännande 5 april 2018 frikändes Jurij Dmitrijev från anklagelserna om barnpornografi. Samtidigt dömdes han till två och...
25 september förlängde domstolen i Petrozavodsk häktningen av Dmitrijev i tre månader, till 25 december 2019. 12-20 decemb...
Domen 22 juli 2020 Domstolen i Petrozavodsk dömde 22 juli 2020 Jurij Dmitrijev till 3 och ett halvt års fängelse för sexue...
  1. 1. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Yury_Alexeyevich_Dmitriev_(2007).jpg Jurij Aleksejevitj Dmitrijev, född 28 januari 1956 i Petrozavodsk, Karelsk-finska SSR i Sovjetunionen, är en sovjetisk och rysk publicist, historiker, hembygdsforskare och ledare för medborgarrättsorganisationen Memorial i Karelen. Dmitrijev är känd för sina expeditioner som har hittat begravningsplatser för den politiska repressionens offer i Karelen, i Sandamorch och Krasnyj bor. En demonstrant med Jurij Dmitrijevs porträtt i Jekaterinburg (6 juni 2017). Det ingår i Diktaturens redskap att hitta på brott som aldrig begåtts. Effektivt sätt att fängsla eller att avrätta personer som Diktaturen vill göra sig av med Källa texter: Wikipedia 2020-07-24
  2. 2. Tidiga år Dmitrijev föddes i Petrozavodsk. Han adopterades från ett barnhem, uppfostrades i en sovjetisk officersfamilj och växte upp i Dresden (DDR). Jurij Dmitrijev studerade vid Leningrads medicinska högskola, men avlade ingen examen. Karelsk aktivism, historisk forskning1988 blev Dmitrijev medlem i den politiska organisationen "Karelens folkfront", och mellan 1989 och 1991 assistent till Sovjetunionens folkdelegat Michail Fjodorovitj Zenko. Dmitrijev är sekreterare i Petrozavodsk och medlem i Karelska republikens kommission för återupprättandet av rättigheterna för de rehabiliterade offren för den politiska repressionen. Sedan 1997 är han president för den regionala karelska organisationen "Akademien för socialt och rättsligt skydd". Dmitrijev är känd som redaktör och utgivare av minnesböcker om offren för den politiska repressionen under 1930-1940-talet i Karelen, och historien om byggandet av Vitahavskanalen, och som utforskare av Gulaglägrens begravningsplatser i Karelen. Expeditioner ledda av Jurij Dmitrijev upptäckte i slutet 1990-talet massgravar med offer för den politiska repressionen i Karelen, i Sandamorch och Krasnyj bor.
  3. 3. I skriften Fallet Jurij Dmitrijev beskriver författaren och journalisten Sergej Lebedev hur Jurij Dmitrijev har lyckats hitta namnlösa lägergravar genom att vara rationell, och samtidigt vara en kombination av skicklig arkivforskare, envis undersökningsledare och likt en vandrande radar ha en tajgainvånares väderkorn. Hur han märker ut rummet, arbetar som en demiurg direkt med varat, skapar ett någonting av detta bokstavliga ingenting, dessa oändliga namnlösa trakter sovjetmakten döpte på sina kartor och där avrättningsplatserna låg. Dmitrijev skapar och namnger de punkter där de efterlevandes minnen kan få fäste och kristalliseras. Arbetsmetod
  4. 4. Miljontals fångar mördades och gick under i lägren, långt bort från sina anhöriga, och utan att få de begravningsritualer som är så viktiga i rysk tradition för att inte bli "osaliga andar" och fastna mellan den andra sidan och de levandes värld. Tills de får den begravning som traditionen fordrar av de levande och att deras själar ledsagas därifrån. Det är det Jurij Dmitrijev arbetar med. Han söker kropparna och gravarna i Sandarmoch där mer än 9 000 människor avrättades 1937-1938, och låter därmed de efterlevande begrava sina döda och inrätta sina minnesplatser där, på den plats brottet blev begånget. På så vis uppstår en gemenskap för alla som minns och där ingen har monopol på minnet. Dmitrijevs upptäckt av massgravarna i Sandamorch 1997 gjordes i rättan tid och nu är det för sent att försöka dölja dem. Därför är det enligt Lebedev förvånansvärt att de ryska myndigheterna gör allt för att hålla Jurij Dmitrijev fängslad genom falska anklagelser grundade på falska bevis och Stasimetoder.
  5. 5. Brottmål och frikännande 13 december 2016 greps Jurij Dmitrijev och arresterades sedan han anklagats för barnpornografibrott på grund av en anonym angivelse. Enligt förundersökningen har Dmitrijev framställt barnpornografi då han fotograferat sin adoptivdotter (som fyllde 11 år 2016) under några år (från 2012 till 2015), men utan att publicera fotografierna. Den 2 mars 2017 blev Dmitrijev även officiellt anklagad för perverterade handlingar mot sin adoptivdotter och för olagligt vapeninnehav, och hans arrestering förlängdes. Enligt förundersökningen har de "perverterade handlingarna" bestått i fotograferingen av det nakna barnet, med avsikt att framställa pornografiskt material varvid Dmitrijev även ska ha utnyttjat henne sexuellt.
  6. 6. Enligt den åtalades advokat V. Anufrijeva och S. Krivenko i FN:s råd för mänskliga rättigheter har fotografiet aldrig publicerats, skickats med e-post eller spridits via nätet. På fotot finns inga utomstående och föremål som skulle antyda en erotisk undertext. Tecken på pornografi upptäcktes på nio av 140 fotografier samlade i mappen "barnets hälsa" eller "hälsodagbok". Vad gäller anklagelsen om vapen (rättare sagt "en del av ett vapen var det rostigt och obrukbart, enligt expertutlåtandet som gjordes efter arresteringen. Den Ryska Diktaturen hittar på en rad brott för att göra sig av med obekväma personer. Stalins framfart kan ha resulterat i ca. 23 000 000 döda/dödsoffer Ryssland och Turkiet är några nutida exempel på hur dessa länders ledningar vill sudda bort enligt den obekväma historiska fakta. Rysslands Stalin överträffade Adolf Hitler i troligt antal offer (Stalin: 23 miljoner döda) (Adolf Hitler: 17 miljoner döda) (Mao: 60 miljoner döda). Enligt forskaren (Rummel) 1900 – 1999: 200 miljoner dödade av regeringar. Sovjet/Ryssland 1900 – 1987: ca 67 miljoner dödade.
  7. 7. Rudolph Joseph Rummel, född 21 oktober 1932 i Cleveland, Ohio, död 2 mars 2014 i Kaneohe, Hawaii, var en amerikansk forskare och professor i statsvetenskap vid University of Hawaii. Rummels forskning var inriktad på krig, politiska konflikter och politiska mord. Han myntade uttrycket democide som kan beskrivas som "mord genomfört av en nationell regering" oavsett det handlar om politiska lönnmord, politiska massmord eller folkmord. Rummel uppskattade att 170 miljoner personer dödades genom democide under 1900-talet, jämfört med cirka 38 miljoner som dödats i militära strider. I en artikel i december 2005 utökade han skattningen av antal döda enl. democide-begreppet under kolonialmakterna med 50 miljoner. Hans uppfattning (forskning) om Sovjet gav följande antal döda: Sovjetunionen (1900-1987): 61 911 000 dödsoffer. Kina, folkrepubliken (1949-1987): 35 236 000 Tyskland, nazistregimen (1933-45): 20 946 000 Ryssland, misstänkta mord (1900-1917): 1 066 000 R. J. Rummel
  8. 8. Stalintiden Spannmålsbrist i Sovjetunionen 1928 fick myndigheterna att konfiskera spannmål från bönderna, vilket ledde till att bönderna led brist på mat, vilket förorsakade dem att flytta in till städerna för att arbeta i fabrikerna. Misären på landsbygden skylldes i propagandan på de självägande storbönderna, kulakerna. Under 1930-talet genomfördes tvångskollektivisering av jordbruket. Mellan 1932 och 1933 rådde hungersnöd där 40 miljoner människor drabbades varav 6–8 miljoner dog. Ukraina drabbades hårdast av massvälten, som av Conquest och vissa andra forskare har setts som ett sovjetiskt folkmord mot det ukrainska folket. Stalins dödsoffer
  9. 9. Josef Stalins kampanj jezjovsjtjina 1936–1938 och andra liknande aktioner före och efter andra världskriget i Sovjetunionen inte vara folkmord. Miljontals människor avrättades 1936–1938 eller förvisades till Gulag (där många avled) där offren inte tillhörde en kategori baserad på nation, etnicitet eller religion. Det drabbade alla (oavsett folkgrupp etcetera) som regimen klassade som ”folkfiender” och det inkluderade även många medlemmar i kommunistpartiet. Däremot är enligt nämnda definition Stalinregimens deportationer av vissa folkgrupper före, under och efter andra världskriget att likställa med folkmord. Skulle man utvidga folkmordsbegreppet till att även omfatta social tillhörighet, klasser och politisk åskådning, så var det folkmord liksom kulakutrotningen i slutet av 20- och början av 30-talet och den "röda terrorn" under Stalins ledning. Stalin en veritabel massmördare Ett etniskt rensningsförsök rum 23 februari 1944, då tjetjener och ingusjer från norra Kaukasus skickades till Kazakstan och Kirkizstan för att dö av hunger, då Stalins främste bödel ansåg dem som antisovjetiskt inriktade, och även som sympatisörer till nazisterna. Tjetjenerna och de närbesläktade ingusjerna hade, så som tyskarna brukade göra under denna tid, fösts in i tågvagnar utan några personliga tillhörigheter, förutom de kläder de bar, och skickats iväg. Soldater från Röda Armén med etnicitet från Tjetjenien hade dock ingen aning om detta och bland dem fanns även soldater som deltagit i Berlins fall. Även de skickades efter krigets slut till sina familjer.
  10. 10. NKVD:s chef Genrich Jagoda besöker bygget av Moskva-Volgakanalen. Cirka 1934. NKVD arbetade med massmord, tortyr, terror och liknande metoder mot såväl den egna befolkningen som utländska medborgare för att nå sina mål och var föregångare till KGB. I juli 1934 inkorporerades även den '"allunionella politiska förvaltningen" OGPU (med anor från tjekan) i NKVD. Från NKVD skiljdes säkerhetsapparaten 1943 och blev ett eget folkkommissariat NKGB. NKVD efterträddes 1946 av MVD, Sovjetunionens inrikesministerium och NKGB blev samma år MGB, Ministeriet för statens säkerhet.
  11. 11. Under perioden 1935–1938 etablerade NKVD, på order av Stalin, en bred terror som ledde till massarresteringar, massavrättningar, försvinnanden och deporteringar. Tiotals miljoner människor blev offer för statens aktioner under 1930-talet. Nikolaj Ivanovitj Jezjov (Николай Иванович Ежов, även kallad "dvärgen") var den mest beryktade chefen för NKVD. Jezjov efterträdde Genrich Jagoda och under hans ledarskap genomfördes 1936–1938 de stora och mycket blodiga utrensningar som ibland efter Jezjov kallas jezjovsjtjina. Stora terrorn Våren 1940 utförde NKVD massavrättningar av drygt 4 000 polska officerare i Katyn, ett skogsområde, beläget väster om Smolensk i Ryssland samt många tusen till vid liknande aktioner. Den polske filmmakaren Andrzej Wajdas film Katyn som kom ut 2007 bygger på denna massaker. Liknande mord ägde rum i Litauen, Lettland och Estland, samt i de bägge krigen mot Finland.
  12. 12. Samarbetet med Gestapo Det finns även uppgifter om samarbete mellan NKVD och Gestapo, bland annat 7 december 1939 i polska Zakopane med mål att utrota polsk motståndsrörelse], mars–april 1940 i Kraków, där bland annat Margarete Buber-Neumann, en tysk kommunist, överlämnades av NKVD till Gestapo Fånge hos Stalin och Hitler Denna bok tillkom inte därför att jag ville göra mig kvitt bördan av det upplevda, utan därför att jag håller det för min plikt att låta världen veta, varthän kränkandet av människovärdet leder ” skriver förordet till sin bok om sina erfarenheter Buber-Neumann från Stalins Gulag och Hitlers koncentrationsläger. Fånge hos Hitler och Stalin är en osentimental men gripande skildring av det hon genomlevde under sina sju år i läger. Boken är samtidigt en slags rapport över de sovjetiska och nazistiska rättssystemens och fånglägrens groteska brutalitet.
  13. 13. Gulag (ryska: гулаг) är en förkortning för Гла́вное управле́ние лагере́й (Glavnoje upravlenije lagerej) vilket betyder "Huvudstyrelsen för korrektions- och arbetsläger" och var benämningen på det sovjetiska system av koncentrationsläger, som påbörjades under ledning av Vladimir Lenin och som sedan under Josef Stalins ledning byggdes ut i mycket stor omfattning. Även efter avstaliniseringen fram till Sovjetunionens upplösning användes Gulaglägren som bestraffningsmetod. Den bredare allmänheten i väst fick kunskap om Gulaglägrens förekomst i första hand tack vare nobelpristagaren Aleksandr Solzjenitsyns böcker. Gulag ("Huvudstyrelsen för korrektions- och arbetsläger" )
  14. 14. Karta över Gulagläger 1923–1961 sammanställd av organisationen Memorial.
  15. 15. Rysslands senare dödsmetoder (Giftmord Globalt) Aleksandr Litvinenko född 30 augusti 1962 i Voronezj, Sovjetunionen, död 23 november 2006 i London, Storbritannien, var en rysk före detta KGB-överste och före detta FSB-överstelöjtnant. Litvinenko konverterade till islam och stödde öppet de tjetjenska islamisterna i kriget. 1998 framträdde han tillsammans med ett antal maskerade personer där de kritiserade FSB:s ledning som vid den tidpunkten var den nuvarande president Vladimir Putin. Han kallade FSB en "banditorganisation" som strävade efter att gagna sina chefers intressen och inte Rysslands intressen. Litvinenko fängslades kort därefter och belades sedan med reseförbud. Han lyckades dock, trots att han saknade pass, ta sig ut ur Ryssland till Turkiet 1999. Han emigrerade 2000 till Storbritannien och sökte politisk asyl. Han blev en regimkritiker i exil och i boken Blowing up Russia från 2002 anklagade han och medförfattaren Yuri Felshtinsky den ryska säkerhetstjänsten för att under hösten 1999 ha sprängt ett antal hyreshus i Ryssland för att skjuta skulden på tjetjenska terrorister och därmed få en förevändning att inleda krigshandlingar mot Tjetjenien. Förgiftning Litvinenko avled den 23 november 2006 av strålsjuka efter förgiftning med polonium-210. Den 7 december 2006 blev han begravd på Highgate Cemetery. Det spekulerades i huruvida mordet beordrats av högt uppsatta inom det ryska styret. En brittisk utredning, ledd av domaren Robert Owen, slog i januari 2016 fast att mordet utfördes av de två ryska agenterna Andrej Lugovoj och Dimitrij Kovtun, troligtvis på uppdrag av säkerhetstjänsten FSB. Rapporten konstaterade vidare att mordet rimligtvis krävt ett godkännande från högsta ort. Anklagelserna ledde till diplomatiska spänningar mellan Storbritannien och Ryssland.
  16. 16. Många tror att Dmitrijev är oskyldig och de startade en kampanj för hans frigivning. Karelens journalistförening publicerade ett upprop för hans sak. På portalen Change.org dök det upp en petion för hans frigivande, som under fem dagar undertecknades av mer än fem tusen människor. Till Dmitrijevs försvar framträdde även ukrainska aktivister, som publicerade ett internationellt upprop. Ledningen för "Memorial" ställde också upp på Dmitrijevs sida. Redan den 17 december vände sig "Memorials" ordförande Arsenij Roginskij till republiken Karelens allmänne åklagare och meddelade att anklagelserna mot Dmitrijev var "fullkomligt osannolika” Poeten Dmitrij Bykov framträdde till Dmitrijevs försvar i en radioutsändning 2 juni 2017 och kallade hans fall för absurt och fabricerat. Han jämförde Dmitrijevs arbete med att återupprätta dem som begravts av repressionen med ett helt vetenskapligt institut. Till Dmitrijevs försvar har många fler framträtt: Boris Grebenstjikov, sångare och gitarrist i Aquarium (musikgrupp), regissören Andrej Zvjgintsev, ett antal kyrkliga ledare, författarna Boris Akunin och Ljudmila Ulitskaja, journalister och aktivister. Stödkampanj
  17. 17. I maj 2020 bad 155 offentliga personer ordföranden för Karelens högsta domstol, Anatolij Nakvas, att frige 64-årige historikern Jurij Dmitrijev från häktet i Petrozavodsk, där han suttit arresterad i tre år. I juni 2020 vände sig nobelpristagarna i litteratur Herta Müller och Svetlana Aleksijevitj och Goncourtpristagaren Jonathan Littell till Europarådets människorättskommissarie Dunja Mijatović för att ge Dmitrijev sitt stöd. De uttryckte sina farhågor om att processen skulle göras kort med historikern för att "utplåna minnet av repressionen. Ryssland vill skriva om historien! Inte konstigt med 63 miljoner dödsoffer Åren 1900 - 1987
  18. 18. Rättegång Domstolsförhandlingarna mot Dmitrijev började 1 juni 2017 i Petrozavodsk. Han hotades av 15 års fängelse. Nästa domstolsförhandling 15 juni avbröts först på grund av ett misstänkt paket (alla evakuerades från rättsalen) och flyttades sedan fram till 20 juni på grund av att ett av åklagarsidans vittnen uteblev. Försvaret anser att förhalandet av processen kan vara medvetet för att avleda allmänhetens uppmärksamhet och försvåra inkallandet av vittnen och experter. På domstolsförhandlingen 22 juni förklarade försvarets expert, presidenten för Nationella sexologiinstitutet Lev Stjeglov, att fotografierna inte kunde anses som pornografi. Han kritiserade även förundersökningens expertutlåtande och kallade det för "ett nästan humoristiskt dokument". Diktaturer använder s k ”Skenrättegångar”
  19. 19. 27 december 2017 fattade domstolen beslut om att Jurij Dmitrijev skulle frisläppas ur häktet 28 januari (hans födelsedag) 2018 mot ett skriftligt medgivande om att han inte skulle lämna landet, men domstolen beslutade samtidigt att han skulle genomgå en psykiatrisk undersökning. 28 december skickades Dmitrijev med flyg till Moskva för den psykiatriska undersökningen i det federala medicinska forskningscentret för psykiatri och narkologi uppkallat efter Serbskij. Frigivning Redan 27 januari 2018 frisläpptes Jurij Dmitrijev ur häktet efter ett år och en månad när han hade undertecknat en förbindelse om att inte lämna bostadsorten.[29] ”Milt uttryckt kastades jag ut från fängelset några minuter före kl. 7 på morgonen, utan pengar, utan att kunna ringa hem „ – Jurij Dmitrijev Parodi på rättvisa
  20. 20. Frikännande 5 april 2018 frikändes Jurij Dmitrijev från anklagelserna om barnpornografi. Samtidigt dömdes han till två och ett halvt år för olaga vapeninnehav, men i praktiken blev straffet 3 månader på grund av den tid han redan hade avtjänat. Upphävande av den friande domen 13 april 2018 överklagade Petrozavodsks åklagarmyndighet hans friande dom med hänvisning till diskrepansen mellan domstolens beslut och de faktiska omständigheterna i målet och för brott mot strafflagstiftningen under rättsprocessen. Överklagandet prövades av högsta domstolen i Karelen. Den 14 juni 2018 upphävde högsta domstolen i Karelen frikännandet av Jurij Dmitrijev, vilket innebar att hela målet omprövades igen. 27 juni greps Jurij Dmitrijev och dagen därpå blev det känt att ett nytt brottmål hade väckts mot honom, och att han kunde kvarhållas i arresten i två månader. Försvaret överklagade beslutet. Frikännande ett olycksfall i Diktaturen
  21. 21. 25 september förlängde domstolen i Petrozavodsk häktningen av Dmitrijev i tre månader, till 25 december 2019. 12-20 december pågick rättegången mot Dmitrijev i Petrozavodsk bakom lyckta dörrar, vilket inte hindrade en grupp människor att samlas för att visa sitt stöd för historikern Dmitrijev. Dessförinnan, 10 och 11 december 2019, påminde journalisten Nikolaj Svanidze president Vladimir Putin om fallet med den karelska historikern Dmitrijev och människorättsorganisationernas problem, då presidentens råd för civilsamhället och mänskliga rättigheter sammanträdde i Kreml. 13 december 2019 förlängde domstolen i Petrozavodsk Jurij Dmitrijevs kvarhållande i arresten till 25 mars 2020. Därefter har kvarhållandet i arresten förlängts flera gånger genom domstolsbeslut bakom lyckta dörrar. När Dmitrijevs försvarsadvokat överklagade beslutet om ytterligare förlängning av kvarhållande i arresten, i maj 2020, blev det avslag från Karelens högsta domstol, trots att coronavirus hade upptäckts i Petrozavodsks häktesavdelning och Dmitrijev tillhör riskgruppen för Covid-19. Jurij Dmitrijev kvarhölls därmed i arresten till rättegången som inleddes 6 juli 2020. Diktaturen kan alltid hitta på nya brott
  22. 22. Domen 22 juli 2020 Domstolen i Petrozavodsk dömde 22 juli 2020 Jurij Dmitrijev till 3 och ett halvt års fängelse för sexuellt utnyttjande av barn. Han friades från olaga vapeninnehav och barnpornografibrott. Åklagaren hade yrkat på 15 år. I praktiken blir straffet cirka 2 månader på grund av den tid han redan hade avtjänat, enligt Dmitrijevs advokat Viktor Anufrijev. ”Ryssland har nått en punkt där flera fabricerade och rättsvidriga domar uppfattas som halva segrar när straffet inte blir alltför hårt. Senast i raden är den ryska historikern Jurij Dimitriejev som dömdes till tre och ett halvt års fängelse för sexuella övergrepp på sin adopterade dotter. Eftersom tiden som han har suttit häktad kommer att räknas av från straffet blir han fri om några månader. Därför har domen mötts med en lättnadens suck bland de många ryska aktivister, kulturpersonligheter och intellektuella som har protesterat mot åtalet. Han slipper att förtvina i en rysk straffkoloni – åklagaren hade yrkat på femton års fängelse – men domen innebär ändå en travesti på rättvisa, ett karaktärsmord och en tragedi för familjen. „ – Stefan Ingvarsson, Sveriges kulturråd i Moskva 2015-2020

