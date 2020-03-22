Citat av Arthur Schopehauer

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Citat från Arthur Schopenhauer.

  1. 1. Citat av Arthur Schopenhauer
  2. 2. Den fria viljan existerar inte, eftersom allt har en orsak och jag kan inte styra �ver orsakerna. �ven min vilja m�ste ju orsakas av n�got. Arthur Schopenhauer
  3. 3. Det naturliga f�rst�ndet kan ers�tta varje grad av bildning, men ingen bildning kan ers�tta det naturliga f�rst�ndet Arthur Schopenhauer
  4. 4. M�nniskornas avund visar hur olyckliga de k�nner sig, deras st�ndiga uppm�rksamhet p� andras g�randen och l�tanden visar hur tr�kigt de har. Arthur Schopenhauer
  5. 5. Att l�sa �r att t�nka med en annans huvud i st�llet f�r sitt eget. (n�r du omg�ende agerar till f�erm�n f�r ett tyckande) Arthur Schopenhauer
  6. 6. Alla sanningar g�r igenom tre stadier: F�rst blir de f�rl�jligade. Sedan blir de v�ldsamt motarbetade. Slutligen blir de accepterade som alldeles sj�lvklara. Arthur Schopenhauer
  7. 7. En talang tr�ffar ett m�l ingen annan kan tr�ffa; ett geni tr�ffar ett m�l ingen annan kan se. Arthur Schopenhauer
  8. 8. Andras hj�rnor, �r en alldeles f�r el�ndig plats f�r, att f� ha n�gon som helst betydelse f�r dina egna viktigaste beslut Arthur Schopenhauer

