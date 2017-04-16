Skånska Cement grundades år 1871 och anlade Sveriges första cementfabrik i Lomma på initiativ av professor Otto Torell och...
R.F. Berg ”Cement- kungen” ”Cementjesus” Limhamns store man Dog 1907
Tidigare samsades Fiskehoddor med Cementfabriken Nu tränger sig nya Bostäder på Dragörkajen och Den äldre fabrikens Mark b...
Dagbrottet invigdes 1866, men kalkbrytning förekom i Limhamn redan på 1600- talet. Brottet drevs av en rad olika bolag, bl...
Fabriken skyms av bostäder
Fabriksmark används nu till bostäder
Modern bild från Kalkbrottet (år 2017)
Bostäder Byggs även Kring kalkbrottet
Cement och Kalkhistoria från Limhamn
Cement och Kalkhistoria från Limhamn

  1. 1. Skånska Cement grundades år 1871 och anlade Sveriges första cementfabrik i Lomma på initiativ av professor Otto Torell och ingenjören Otto Fahnehjelm. Genom professor Sven Lovéns förmedling kom Fahnehjelm i kontakt med professor Otto Torell i Lund. Denne hade 1869 på uppdrag av Malmöhus läns hushållningssällskap påbörjat undersökning av skånska ler- och bergarters användbarhet för industrin. Fahnehjelm fick ta över de kemiska analyserna. 1871 köpte bolaget även Limhamsgården med dess kalkbrott i Limhamn Företaget grundades som ett direkt resultat av Otto Fahnehjelms undersökningar av de svenska kalkarterna. Fahnehjelm ritade också bolagets första byggnader. Under åren 1873 till 1907 leddes företaget av Rudolf Fredrik Berg. Cementfabriken i Lomma lades ned 1905 där man i stället anlade ett tegelbruk, i stället drev man från 1890 ett cementbruk i Limhamn.
  2. 2. Skånska Cementgjuteriet, sedermera Skanska, bildades år 1887 som en avknoppning ur Skånska Cement AB i samband med att en ny cementfabrik anlades i Limhamn. Bolaget tillverkade initialt olika cementprodukter men övergick till att bli ett bygg- och anläggningsföretag. Skånska Cement bildade även dotterbolaget Cementa AB som bedrev cementförsäljning. Den nya fabriken i Limhamn innebär att verksamheten i Lomma började avvecklas och 1905 lades fabriken slutligen ned
  3. 3. Skånska Cementgjuteriet, sedermera Skanska, bildades år 1887 som en avknoppning ur Skånska Cement AB. Bolaget tillverkade initialt olika cementprodukter men övergick till att bli ett bygg- och anläggningsföretag. Skånska Cement bildade även dotterbolaget Cementa AB som bedrev cementförsäljning. 1969-1973 var koncernens namn Cementa AB, 1973-1992 hette man Industri AB Euroc, 1992- 1996 Euroc AB och 1996-1999 Scancem AB, innan de 1999 köptes upp av den stora internationella cementkoncern, Heidelberg cement.
  4. 4. Skanska bildades år 1887 under namnet Skånska Cementgjuteriet av Rudolf Fredrik Berg som en avknoppning ur Skånska Cement AB i samband med att en ny cementfabrik anlades i Limhamn.
  5. 5. Limhamns kalkbrott är ett av norra Europas största dagbrott. Det är 1 300 meter långt och 800 meter brett med ett djup på 65 meter. Kalkbrottet ligger mellan Yttre och Inre ringvägen, i stadsområdet Väster, Malmö. Kalkstenen i brottet är av två sorter. Överst ett 15 meter tjockt lager Köpenhamnskalksten och därunder Limhamnskalksten. Lagren i botten bildades i ett tropiskt hav för 65–55 miljoner år sedan. I stenen finns fossil av korall, sjöborrar, krokodiler och hajtänder. Dagbrottet invigdes 1866, men kalkbrytning förekom i Limhamn redan på 1600-talet.
  6. 6. R.F. Berg ”Cement- kungen” ”Cementjesus” Limhamns store man Dog 1907
  7. 7. Tidigare samsades Fiskehoddor med Cementfabriken Nu tränger sig nya Bostäder på Dragörkajen och Den äldre fabrikens Mark bebyggs med Bostäder m m
  8. 8. Dagbrottet invigdes 1866, men kalkbrytning förekom i Limhamn redan på 1600- talet. Brottet drevs av en rad olika bolag, bland annat Annetorps Kalkbruk, Skånska Cement och Scancem. Brytningen av kalksten skedde till en början för hand, men en bit in på 1900-talet började man använda dynamit och maskiner. En smalspårig järnväg med hästdragna vagnar byggdes 1874 för att transportera kalkstenen till hamnen. Skånska Cement fick 1883 tillstånd att använda ånglok istället för hästar. Cementfabriken i Limhamns hamn var färdigbyggd 1889. På grund av damm och grannarnas klagande byggde man en tunnel mellan kalkbrottet och cementfabriken, cirka två kilometer lång. Tunneln invigdes av Tage Erlander 1968 men det skulle dröja endast tio år innan cementtillverkningen upphörde liksom behovet av tunneln. Den sista sprängningen gjordes i slutet av 1980-talet. Brytningen av kalk upphörde inte förrän 1994. Nu ägs brottet av Malmö kommun efter att Heidelberg Cement genom ett avtal överlåtit kalkbrottet. Tidigare hade Heidelberg Cement styckat av och sålt delar av området närmast kalkbrottet till HSB och NCC. Kalkbrottet blev ett kommunalt naturreservat vid årsskiftet 2010-2011 Uppe på kanten runt kalkbrottet går en fyra kilometer lång promenadstig.
  9. 9. Fabriken skyms av bostäder
  10. 10. Fabriksmark används nu till bostäder
  11. 11. Modern bild från Kalkbrottet (år 2017)
  12. 12. Bostäder Byggs även Kring kalkbrottet

