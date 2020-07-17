Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
It will take Years to read everything
Perhaps one of the best place to find slideshows (historical topics) Anders Dernback (Produced) World of slideshows Slides...
S L I D E S H O W s Anders Dernback
Best Place
Best Place
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best Place

33 views

Published on

Read 1 000 slideshows (Topics History)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best Place

  1. 1. It will take Years to read everything
  2. 2. Perhaps one of the best place to find slideshows (historical topics) Anders Dernback (Produced) World of slideshows Slideshare.net Slideserve.com Dernback- production.webnode.se MeWe.com Historical topics • 1 000 slideshows • 35 000 photos • 200 Topics • World History • European History • Swedish History • Random History • 700 slideshows • 300 slideshows • 30 000 photos • World History • European History • Swedish History • Random History Internet websites specializing in history. Languages ​​Swedish and English World History European History Swedish History Economic History MeWe is an alternative to Facebook. There is a higher level of privacy for the benefit of the users Articles with historical topics and slide shows Youtube Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Aprox Readers: 200 000
  3. 3. S L I D E S H O W s Anders Dernback

×