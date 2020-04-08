Successfully reported this slideshow.
Breve guía que aborda los hábitos de estudios, distintas técnicas para facilitar el proceso de aprendizaje, y consejos para hacer frente a la ansiedad o la fatiga.

  1. 1. Estudiar para alcanzar el éxito ¡Hola! soy Melanie Ríos, psicóloga de Convivencia Escolar de la Tercera Jornada Vespertino. En este informativo te enseñaré técnicas de estudio que apoyaran a tu rendimiento y facilitaran tu proceso de aprendizaje.
  2. 2. ES FUNDAMENTAL DESARROLLAR BUENOS HÁBITOS DE ESTUDIO INCLUSO EN ESTA SITUACIÓN DE CUARENTENA Desarrollar un plan de estudios Programar el estudio Designar un espacio de estudio
  3. 3. Para desarrollar el plan de estudio necesitamos: Programar una rutina incluyendo el horario de estudio HORAS LUNES MARTES HORAS MIÉRCOLES HORAS JUEVES HORAS VIERNES 7:00 DESPERTAR DESPERTAR 9:00 DESPERTAR 7:00 DESPERTAR 9:00 DESPERTAR 8:30-17:00 TRABAJO TRABAJO 09:00-10:00 DESAYUNO 8:30-17:00 TRABAJO 09:00-10:00 DESAYUNO 18:00-19:30 TIEMPO LIBRE TIEMPO LIBRE 10:00-12:30 ESTUDIO CIENCIAS NATURALES 18:00-19:30 TIEMPO LIBRE 10:00-12:30 ESTUDIO INFORMÁTICA 19:30-20:30 ESTUDIO INGLÉS ESTUDIO CIENCIAS SOCIALES 12:30-14:30 ALMUERZO 19:30-20:30 ESTUDIO MÚSICA 12:30-14:30 ALMUERZO 20:30-21:30 IR A DORMIR IR A DORMIR 14:30-15:45 SIESTA 20:30-21:30 IR A DORMIR 14:30-15:45 SIESTA 16:00-17:00 ESTUDIO MATEMÁTICA 16:00-17:00 ESTUDIO REPETIR MATERIA CON DIFICULTAD 17:00-17:15 RECREO 17:00-17:15 RECREO 17:15-19:15 ESTUDIO LENGUAJE 17:15-19:15 ESTUDIO REPETIR MATERIA CON DIFICULTAD 19:15-21:30 TIEMPO LIBRE Y DORMIR 19:15-21:30 TIEMPO LIBRE Y DORMIR 11 HRS EJEMPLO HORARIO EN CUARENTENA HORAS TOTALES DE ESTUDIO SEMANALES: Arma tu horario de acuerdo a tu realidad, considerando tus responsabilidades pero también tus tiempos de ocio
  4. 4. Preparar el horario de estudio es un paso, pero se debe incluir la forma en la que estudiaras o realizaras tus tareas. Es fundamental para adquirir los conocimientos. Por eso se hace necesario conocer TÉCNICAS DE ESTUDIO Son un conjunto de acciones y estrategias que realiza el estudiante para comprender y memorizar conceptos y contenidos de las diversas asignaturas ¿Qué son?
  5. 5. ¡Te propongo las siguientes técnicas para que las incluyas en tu rutina de estudio! 1. INICIO: Activar la energía y la concentración Te recomiendo este ejercicio para comenzar con la jornada de estudio. Marca el ingreso a un espacio distinto INDICACIONES 1. Siéntese en una silla lo más cómodo(a) posible y con la espalda erguida. Comience a masajear su cara suavemente. 2. Recorra su rostro sintiendo todos los huesos que forman el cráneo, los que rodean los ojos, el que forma la nariz, los pómulos, la mandíbula, el mentón…Toque toda su cabeza, sintiendo el cráneo debajo de la piel y el cuero cabelludo (hacerlo el tiempo que estime necesario) 3. Ahora nos pónganse de pie y comience a dar suaves golpecitos con la mano desde los hombros hacia abajo. Comience con su brazo derecho y luego siga con el otro…Ahora siga con el pecho…luego muy suave en el abdomen…también en la espalda, como puedas…Ahora más fuerte en la parte final de tu columna y en las nalgas…En las piernas y en los pies… 4. Cuando se haya terminado, quédese de pie para sentir cómo su cuerpo ha despertado 2 a 3 min aprox.
  6. 6. 2. Elige tu técnica de estudio antes de comenzar SUBRAYAR CREA TUS PROPIOS APUNTES MAPAS MENTALES FICHAS DE ESTUDIO EJERCICIOS /CASOS PRÁCTICOS TESTS BRAINSTORMING O LLUVIA DE IDEAS DIBUJOS REGLAS MNEMOTÉCNICAS ENSEÑA LO QUE HAS APRENDIDO HABLA EN VOZ ALTA EN LUGAR DE LEER EN SILENCIO Destaca las partes importantes del texto usando distintos colores Resumir lo más destacable con nuestras propias palabras para recordarlo más fácil Resume organiza las ideas. Sirve para asimilar datos concretos, fechas, números o vocabulario. Ayuda a visualizar la teoría y que se asimiles los conocimientos de manera más sencilla Consiste en hacerte tu propia prueba con la materia . Con varias personas comentar ideas de un determinado tema. Asociar conceptos que se tengan que memorizar con otros que son más familiares Organizar qué materia se abordará primero y cuánto tiempo destinaré a cada asignatura Dibujos asociados a conceptos para memorizar Ayuda para recordar si dices las cosas en voz alta en vez de pensarlas
  7. 7. 3. Utiliza técnicas de regulación de la energía para: MOMENTOS DE FATIGA O CANSANCIO Estiramiento corporal Te ayudará a activar el cuerpo y a liberar tensiones acumuladas INDICACIONES: 1. Ponte de pie con los pies juntos 2. Lleva tus brazos delante de tu cuerpo, entrelaza tus dedos, da vuelta las palmas y estira bien tus brazos. 3. Levanta los brazos sobre tu cabeza y estira lo más posible tu cuerpo: piernas, brazos y espalda. 4. Luego, comienza a bajar tus brazos dirigiendo tu mentón hacia adelante para que tu espalda quede plana como una mesa y sigue bajando. 5. Cuando llegas totalmente abajo, con tus manos cerca de los pies, relaja tus brazos y flecta las rodillas. Comienza a subir muy de a poco, manteniendo tu cabeza hacia abajo, hasta que vuelvas a la posición en la que comenzaste. 6. Ahora repite el ejercicio 2 veces
  8. 8. 3. Utiliza técnicas de regulación de la energía para: AQUIETAR LA ENERGÍA Y/O ANSIEDAD Respiración consciente Te ayudará a armonizar y relajar cuerpo y mente a través de la respiración INDICACIONES: 1. Siéntate en una silla con la espalda derecha y los ojos cerrados. 2. Comienza a respirar por la nariz largo y profundo y siente cómo tu abdomen se infla (que sea profunda pero suave, no ruidosa. 3. Al exhalar el aire por la nariz, observa cómo tu abdomen se desinfla. 4. Nuevamente, repite esta inhalación profunda y larga, inflando tu abdomen y luego lo desinflas al exhalar lentamente. 5. Vuelve a inhalar lentamente y siente cómo cada vez tus pulmones son capaces de retener más aire y vuelve a exhalar lento. Sigue respirando de esta forma, suavemente, y repite. 6. Para finalizar, inhala profundamente y retén el aire durante 5 segundos. Luego exhala suavemente y abre tus ojos lentamente.
  9. 9. 4. Designar un espacio de estudio Ventilación y temperatur a a tu comodidad Elegir el lugar de estudio Iluminación natural de preferencia. Si no una iluminación que se asemeje Silencio o música ambiente
  10. 10. ¡Hasta la próxima! RECUERDA que cada estrategia es particular a la persona, practícalas todas hasta que encuentres tu favorita

