Taller de heridas Grupo 7A

Historia Clínica • Femenina de 54 años de edad, peso 80kg, estatura 1.50m, IMC 35.56 kg/m . Signos vitales: TA 160/110 mm....
Inicia Padecimiento Actual hace 6 meses con presencia de úlcera cutánea en miembro inferior izquierdo, 2 cm por arriba d...
Paciente alerta, consciente, orientada en 3 esferas, marcha claudicante con lateralización a la derecha, buena hidratacio...
a. ¿Cuáles son los factores de riesgo específicos para el padecimiento actual de esta paciente? Preguntas 1. Diabetes me...
b. ¿Cuál es la fisiopatología del padecimiento actual de la paciente? Justifique su respuesta La insuficiencia venosa se d...
Preguntas c. ¿Cuál es el diagnóstico más probable para el padecimiento actual de la paciente? Insuficiencia venosa Úlcera ...
d. Con base a las diferentes clasificaciones de las heridas, haz el ejercicio y sitúa esta lesión en cada una de ellas. Pr...
d. Con base a las diferentes clasificaciones de las heridas, haz el ejercicio y sitúa esta lesión en cada una de ellas. Pr...
d. Con base a las diferentes clasificaciones de las heridas, haz el ejercicio y sitúa esta lesión en cada una de ellas. Pr...
e. ¿Cómo estaría integrada la pentada ecológica de esta paciente? Preguntas Huésped (femenina de 54 años con diagnóstico d...
Preguntas Sexo: femenino Edad: 54 años DM2, Hipertensión arterial, Insuficiencia a rterial o venosa. Inmuno deficient e HU...
Tiempo de evolución Detección oportuna Tiempo de atencion Preguntas TIEMPO Influencia cultural Contaminació n ambiental Co...
f. Enuncie las características del huésped y descríbalas en este caso. Discusión Características Del Huésped Edad La inc...
g. Defina: inflamación, flegmón, absceso, pus, exudado y trasudado e identifique cuáles presenta la paciente. Inflamaci...
Discusión Abceso: Un absceso es una colección de pus localizada en una zona anatómica concreta, formada por restos de leuc...
Discusión H. Enliste los patógenos mas comunes en este tipo de lesiones Los microorganismos más comunes son: • Staphylococ...
PARTE 2 CICATRIZACIÓN
Nota de evolución • Después de 3 meses de dar tratamiento quirúrgico a la paciente mediante debridación, farmacológico con...
i. ¿En qué etapa de la cicatrización se encuentra actualmente la herida de la paciente? Justifique su respuesta. Pregunt...
k. Basado en los antecedentes de la paciente, ¿Qué factores afectaron el proceso de cicatrización de la herida? Justifiq...
l. Mencione la fisiología completa de la cicatrización y vaya situando la herida de la paciente en las diferentes etapas c...
Discusión • Fase inflamatoria Guarín-Corredor C, Quiroga-Santamaría P, Landínez-Parra NS. Proceso de Cicatrización de heri...
Discusión Guarín-Corredor C, Quiroga-Santamaría P, Landínez-Parra NS. Proceso de Cicatrización de heridas de piel, campos ...
Discusión • Fase de maduración Guarín-Corredor C, Quiroga-Santamaría P, Landínez-Parra NS. Proceso de Cicatrización de her...
Discusión m. Mencione que factores podría modificar para ayudar a la correcta cicatrización de la herida de la paciente. ...
Otros factores que podrían ayudar a la cicatrización de la ulcera seria: 1. El caso no menciona si fuma para evitar el tab...
Discusión n. Mencione de qué forma afectan a la cicatrizacion los factores nutricionales, ambientales y medicamentosos y r...
Referencias • Consenso sobre cicatrización de Heridas. Sociedad Argentina de Dermatología. 2008. https://www.aiach.org.ar/...
  1. 1. TallerdeHeridas Navarro, Anayansi Núñez, Olivia Núñez, Cristhian Ortiz, Sarai Ospina, Lina
  2. 2. Historia Clínica • Femenina de 54 años de edad, peso 80kg, estatura 1.50m, IMC 35.56 kg/m . Signos vitales: TA 160/110 mm.Hg; FC: 95/pm; FR: 24pm; T: 36.5 C. AHF no relevantes para padecimiento actual. • Cuenta con APP de Diabetes Mellitus tipo 2 de 20 años de evolución difícil control con hipoglucemiantes orales, hipertensión arterial sistémica de 20 años de evolución en tratamiento con betabloqueador y diurético, dislipidemia de 5 años de diagnóstico desconoce tratamiento de su insuficiencia arterial y venosa en miembros inferiores
  3. 3. Inicia Padecimiento Actual hace 6 meses con presencia de úlcera cutánea en miembro inferior izquierdo, 2 cm por arriba del maléolo interno, refiere la paciente, que inició como una abrasión de 2 cm de longitud y ahora mide 6 cm de longitud en su diámetro mayor, presentando bordes mal definidos y necróticos, así como secreción amarillenta y fétida. Historia Clínica
  4. 4. Paciente alerta, consciente, orientada en 3 esferas, marcha claudicante con lateralización a la derecha, buena hidratación y coloración en piel y tegumentos, campos pulmonares bien ventilados, ruidos cardíacos con buen tono e intensidad; abdomen con peristálsis normal, blando, depresible; extremidades superiores sin alteraciones. A la exploración física bimanual y comparativa, la extremidad inferior derecha con pulso pedio ++/+++, llenado capilar 3+ ; extremidad inferior izquierda con pulso pedio +/+++ y coloración ligeramente violácea de predominio distal, la úlcera se palpa con aumento de temperatura y volumen en sus bordes externos, llenado capilar 4+ costras mielicéricas y bordes necrosados en la periferia. Examen físico
  5. 5. a. ¿Cuáles son los factores de riesgo específicos para el padecimiento actual de esta paciente? Preguntas 1. Diabetes mellitus mal controlada 2. Edad (mayores de 45 años) 3. Sexo (femenino) 4. Ateroesclerosis 5. Insuficiencia venosa 6. Mala adherencia al tratamiento 7. Infección 8. Neuropatía diabética sensorial
  6. 6. b. ¿Cuál es la fisiopatología del padecimiento actual de la paciente? Justifique su respuesta La insuficiencia venosa se debe a un desequilibrio entre los factores de influencia centrípeta (facilitan el retorno) y los de influencia centrífuga (dificultan el retorno), sobre todo en posición ortostática y en la deambulación. La causa principal es la estasis venosa, la cual se debe a un daño valvular, ya sea secundario a la inoperancia varicosa, o a la destrucción valvular propiciada por una trombosis venosa. La destrucción de las válvulas produce la incompetencia de las venas profundas y perforantes, provocando asimismo que el flujo sanguíneo normal de las venas superficiales a las profundas cambie a una forma anormal inversa. La ulceras venosas se presentan cuando existe presión alta en las venas de la parte inferior de la piernas, las cuales tienen válvulas unidireccionales que mantienen la sangre circulando hacia el corazón. Cuando estas válvulas se debilitan o las venas presentan cicatrices y se bloquean, la sangre puede devolverse y represarse en las piernas, y es lo que conocemos como insuficiencia venosa.El aumento de la presión y la acumulación de líquido impiden que los nutrientes y el oxígeno lleguen a los tejidos, provocando la muerte celular, dañando el tejido, y formando una herida. Preguntas
  7. 7. Preguntas c. ¿Cuál es el diagnóstico más probable para el padecimiento actual de la paciente? Insuficiencia venosa Úlcera venosa · Grado de lesión: Tipo 4 · Clasificación CEAP: C6 a úlcera abierta
  8. 8. d. Con base a las diferentes clasificaciones de las heridas, haz el ejercicio y sitúa esta lesión en cada una de ellas. Preguntas Según cronicidad Según aspecto Según profundidad Crónica Superficial Úlcera Desde hace 6 meses Solo afecta piel y tejido subcutáneo Lesión similar a un cráter tarda en cicatrizar más de lo esperado.
  9. 9. d. Con base a las diferentes clasificaciones de las heridas, haz el ejercicio y sitúa esta lesión en cada una de ellas. Preguntas Según integridad de la piel Según compromiso de otras estructuras no cutáneas Según grado de contaminación Abierta Sucia Simple Se observa discontinuidad de la piel Se observa secreción amarillenta y fétida, bordes necróticos. No afecta otras estructuras como nervios, músculo, cartílago
  10. 10. d. Con base a las diferentes clasificaciones de las heridas, haz el ejercicio y sitúa esta lesión en cada una de ellas. Preguntas Según agente causal Según extensión biológico Mediana ( 5- 15 cm) Secundario a insuficiencia venosa Diametro de 6 cm
  11. 11. e. ¿Cómo estaría integrada la pentada ecológica de esta paciente? Preguntas Huésped (femenina de 54 años con diagnóstico de Diabetes tipo II, dislipidemia, insuficiencia venosa y arterial Medioambiente (Condiciones higiénicas, ventilación, humedad, temperatura, contaminación ambiental) Contexto (mala adherencia al tratamiento) Tiempo ( 6 meses desde el inicio de los síntomas) Agente (insuficiencia venosa)
  12. 12. Preguntas Sexo: femenino Edad: 54 años DM2, Hipertensión arterial, Insuficiencia a rterial o venosa. Inmuno deficient e HUÉSPED Condiciones higiénicas: mala, herida fetida y purulenta. Factores favorables para infección: humedad, ventilación y temperatura. Signos vitales: TA 160/110, FR 24 rpm, FC 95 lpm y T 36.5°C. AMBIENTE Insuficienc ia venosa No transmisi ble Agente etiológico mal controlado Ulcera causada por el progreso de la enfermedad AGENTE
  13. 13. Tiempo de evolución Detección oportuna Tiempo de atencion Preguntas TIEMPO Influencia cultural Contaminació n ambiental Condición socioeconómi ca Recursos CONTEXTO
  14. 14. f. Enuncie las características del huésped y descríbalas en este caso. Discusión Características Del Huésped Edad La incidencia aumenta con la edad, es más prevalente en mayores de 50 a y la paciente tiene 55 Sexo Incidencia 2:1 en mujeres con respecto a hombres debido a efectos hormonales que aumentan la distensibilidad de las venas Estado Nutricional La paciente tiene un IMC de 35,56 lo cual agrava la estasis circulatoria, estreñimiento por dieta baja en fibras y sedentarismo aumentan el esfuerzo evacuatorio aumentando a su vez la Presión intraabdominal , dificultándose el Retorno venoso Comorbilidades La paciente tiene DM, HTA, dislipidemias todas sin control médico, desconoce el tratamiento de la insuficiencia venosa y está en período menopáusico donde las hormonas sexuales actúan sobre el tono venoso Inmunidad Las comorbilidades causan disfunción endotelial lo que se traduce en alteraciones de la regulación del flujo , migración de anormal de células inflamatorias entre las paredes del vaso, diapedesis anormal de cell inmunológicas y fenómenos tromboticos
  15. 15. g. Defina: inflamación, flegmón, absceso, pus, exudado y trasudado e identifique cuáles presenta la paciente. Inflamación: La inflamación es un proceso complejo, que se caracteriza por modificaciones locales y coordinadas de los vasos sanguíneos y el tejido conectivo; se relaciona con el proceso de reparación, que consiste en la regeneración de las células parenquimatosas dañadas, y con la cicatrización, que se caracteriza por la proliferación de tejido fibroblástico. Flegmón: Es un cuadro infeccioso piógeno difuso, que presenta diversas formas clínicas, pero que tienen un factor común que es el franco compromiso del tejido conjuntivo y subaponeurótico. Pus: Es un líquido espeso de color amarillento o verdoso, segregado por un tejido infectado, y compuesto por suero, leucocitos, células muertas y otras sustancias. Discusión
  16. 16. Discusión Abceso: Un absceso es una colección de pus localizada en una zona anatómica concreta, formada por restos de leucocitos degradados, bacterias, tejido necrótico y exudado inflamatorio, y rodeada de una zona de tejido inflamatorio, fibrina y tejido de granulación. Exudado: El exudado es el conjunto de elementos extravasados en el proceso inflamatorio, que se depositan en el intersticio de los tejidos o cavidades del organismo. También son los líquido más o menos densos que salen de los capilares y pequeños vasos hacia los tejidos o cavidades periféricos, especialmente durante los procesos inflamatorios. Trasudado: Se denomina trasudado a la colección de fluido extravascular (no inflamatorio) en el intersticio. Básicamente es un filtrado de plasma con bajo contenido en proteínas (contiene sobre todo albúmina), y puede haber o no una pequeña cantidad de material celular.
  17. 17. Discusión H. Enliste los patógenos mas comunes en este tipo de lesiones Los microorganismos más comunes son: • Staphylococcus aureus, • Pseudomonas aeruginosa • Estreptococo β-hemolítico Sin embargo, puede haber un espectro polibacteriano variable, que incluye microorganismo anaerobios endógenos (Peptostreptococcus spp, Clostridium spp, Prevotellapigmentada, Prevotella spp no pigmentada) y aerobios facultativos.
  18. 18. PARTE 2 CICATRIZACIÓN
  19. 19. Nota de evolución • Después de 3 meses de dar tratamiento quirúrgico a la paciente mediante debridación, farmacológico con antibioticoterapia y conservador con curaciones con hexaclorofeno y agua, la paciente presenta un avance con respecto del control de la infección, en herida aunque lento. • La paciente refiere además, aplicarse dexametasona en pomada por las noches ya que “su comadre se la recomendó”.
  20. 20. i. ¿En qué etapa de la cicatrización se encuentra actualmente la herida de la paciente? Justifique su respuesta. Preguntas j. ¿Qué tipo de cicatrización presenta la herida de la paciente? - Según las etapas de cicatrización de la herida, la úlcera de la paciente se encuentra en epata de maduración y remodelado. - Cicatrización de segunda intención, ya que la herida no fue suturada y se dejó la herida abierta para que se produzca el tejido de granulación y cicatrizara por sí sola
  21. 21. k. Basado en los antecedentes de la paciente, ¿Qué factores afectaron el proceso de cicatrización de la herida? Justifique su respuesta. Preguntas Diabetes  Persiste la etapa inflamatoria (por sobre expresión de las (TNF-a e IL-1)  Proliferación de fibroblastos  Disminuye el óxido nítrico y la función de los neutrófilos  Alteración de la angiogénesis y la formación de tejido de granulación  Alteración de la re-epitelización (diferenciación incompleta de los queratinocitos) Otros factores Pomada de corticoides  Los corticoides inhiben el proceso antiinflamatorio, afectando la segunda fase de la cicatrización Neuropatía diabética  Se sospecha de este diagnóstico por el mal control de la diabetes de la paciente y además que en su historia no menciona que la úlcera le doliera.  Esto puede llevar al descuido de la herida Berlanga-Acosta, et. Al. Biotecnol Apl v.27 n.4 La Habana oct.-dic. 2010 Consenso sobre cicatrización de Heridas. Sociedad Argentina de Dermatología. 2008
  22. 22. l. Mencione la fisiología completa de la cicatrización y vaya situando la herida de la paciente en las diferentes etapas conforme su evolución. • Fase de coagulación Discusión Guarín-Corredor C, Quiroga-Santamaría P, Landínez-Parra NS. Proceso de Cicatrización de heridas de piel, campos endógenos y su relación con las heridas crónicas. Rev. Fac. Med. 2013;61:441-448
  23. 23. Discusión • Fase inflamatoria Guarín-Corredor C, Quiroga-Santamaría P, Landínez-Parra NS. Proceso de Cicatrización de heridas de piel, campos endógenos y su relación con las heridas crónicas. Rev. Fac. Med. 2013;61:441-448 La herida de la paciente al llegar a consulta se encontraba en una Fase inflamatoria
  24. 24. Discusión Guarín-Corredor C, Quiroga-Santamaría P, Landínez-Parra NS. Proceso de Cicatrización de heridas de piel, campos endógenos y su relación con las heridas crónicas. Rev. Fac. Med. 2013;61:441-448 • Fase de proliferación
  25. 25. Discusión • Fase de maduración Guarín-Corredor C, Quiroga-Santamaría P, Landínez-Parra NS. Proceso de Cicatrización de heridas de piel, campos endógenos y su relación con las heridas crónicas. Rev. Fac. Med. 2013;61:441-448 La paciente se encuentra en una fase maduración
  26. 26. Discusión m. Mencione que factores podría modificar para ayudar a la correcta cicatrización de la herida de la paciente. El control de sus comorbilidades podría ayudar a una correcta cicatrización de la herida: ControldeDiabetes La presencia de altos niveles de glucosa en sangre pueden llevar a neuropatía, insuficiencia vascular y alteraciones de la respuesta a la infección, hacen que el paciente diabético presente una vulnerabilidad excepcional a los problemas de los pies. Controlde HipertensionArterial La causa que la origina está relacionada con el deterioro de las arteriolas (arterias pequeñitas) y arterias que suministran sangre en la zona en que se producen las ulceras. Controlde Insuficienciavascular Induce a la isquemia y contribuye a la formación de muchas úlceras en el paciente diabético. El sistema circulatorio periférico de los pacientes diabéticos con frecuencia está afectado.
  27. 27. Otros factores que podrían ayudar a la cicatrización de la ulcera seria: 1. El caso no menciona si fuma para evitar el tabaquismo. 2. No colocar ungüentos o pomadas en el área y menos glucocorticoides. 3. Limpiar herida diariamente. 4. Evitar usar ropa o zapatos muy ajustados que aumenten la presión en la pierna o pie. Discusión Control de Dislipidemia: Las arterias de los pacientes con dislipidemia por lo general, si es avanzada y mal tratada están calcificadas en mayor o menor grado y, por tanto, son más rígidas y menos elásticas. Este hecho, unido a que la formación de circulación colateral alrededor de estenosis y oclusiones es mala, propicia que exista una mayor predisposición a la aparición de procesos gangrenosos en este tipo de pacientes.
  28. 28. Discusión n. Mencione de qué forma afectan a la cicatrizacion los factores nutricionales, ambientales y medicamentosos y relacionelos al caso. Nutrición • Una dieta rica en proteínas y vitaminas favorece el proceso de cicatrización. • La desnutrición retarda las etapas de la cicratización, al igual que la obesidad sobretodo si se asocia a enfermedas que afectan el sistema inmune como la diabetes. Ambiente • El estilo de vida influye en la salud: tabaquismo, sedentarismo, dieta, adherencia al tratamiento son factores que afetan la cicatrización. Medicamentos • Algunos fármacos inciden sobre las etapas de la cicatrización como los corticoides que inhiben el estado inflamatorio.
  29. 29. Referencias • Consenso sobre cicatrización de Heridas. Sociedad Argentina de Dermatología. 2008. https://www.aiach.org.ar/wp- content/uploads/2020/04/cicatrizacion.pdf • Berlanga-Acosta, et. Al. Biotecnol Apl v.27 n.4 La Habana oct.-dic. 2010 http://scielo.sld.cu/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1027- 28522010000400001 • Guarín-Corredor C, Quiroga-Santamaría P, Landínez-Parra NS. Proceso de Cicatrización de heridas de piel, campos endógenos y su r elación con las heridas crónicas. Rev. Fac. Med. 2013;61:441-448 http://www.scielo.org.co/pdf/rfmun/v61n4/v61n4a14.pdf

