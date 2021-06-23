Rajuk bangladesh a_short_overview

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presented by: Anas Al Masud Roll- 18161004 BPA-2018. Department of Public Administration, BUP. Course: PA – 4733 Urban Dev...
• Organization Profile. • History . • Organogram. • Baselines of Procedure. • Activities & Discussions. • Recommendations ...
Formed – 30 April 1987. Replaced- Dhaka Improvement Trust (DIT),1956. Responsible for- Development of Dhaka. Parent Body- ...
History 1987: Renamed after RAJUK. 590 sq.km. added to territory. 1992: Dhaka Metro. Dev. Plan (1995-2015) launched by UNC...
Organogram: Planning, Development & Development Control & manage the growth of Dhaka City. 1528 sq.km. – 8 zones. Chairman...
Continues…. • Chief Engineer. • Chief Architect. • Chief Town Planner. • Secretary. • Directors. • Executive Magistrate. C...
• 1959: 1st master plan (British Coy; spencely & mac.farlane) following Colombo International Plan sceme. 830 Sq.km. 1 mil...
Jurisdiction baselines-  General _ RAJUK Kormachari Rule- 2013. DIT Rule- 1969.  DAP_ DAP Gazette.  Plan_ Real Estate D...
Activities of RAJUK:  Issue NOC for Land Acquisition(e-file, since-2019).  Amend Rules & Acts (Imarat Nirman Act-2016/ R...
2004-2015: 400 plot brought crises. Ownership handover Complexity: Allotment > Installment > Handover> ?
Criteria Supposed to Available Primary School 240 182 Secondary School 360 299 Open field 240 137 Park 120 61 Lake 720 acr...
Mis-management
Incomplete Projects ?? Digitalized maps. Block wise development. 5- metro rail lines. 2 BRT. Is this all??
• Old- Dhaka redevelopment Project. • Kuril Flyover handover. • Green Belt. • Inland water services. • RS / CS record wise...
DAP needs- Landscape Specialists & Need Assessment by the concerned Local Govt. bodies as well. Along with- Taking proper ...
• Incapacity of Human Resources (1187 working out of 1980). • Mal-functioning Promotion- 2-2.5 lacs taka & Appointment- 30...
Recommendations  Legal Reforms.  Institutional Capacity enrichment (Digital Map / Citizen Charter).  Accountability (Mo...
For further information: • http://www.rajuk.gov.bd • https://www.ti-bangladesh.org/beta3/index.php/en/highlights/5995-rajd...
  1. 1. Presented by: Anas Al Masud Roll- 18161004 BPA-2018. Department of Public Administration, BUP. Course: PA – 4733 Urban Development & Governance Topic: Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (RAJUK). Date: April 1st , 2021.
  2. 2. • Organization Profile. • History . • Organogram. • Baselines of Procedure. • Activities & Discussions. • Recommendations by Expert. • Concluding Remarks. • More Information. Contents:
  3. 3. Formed – 30 April 1987. Replaced- Dhaka Improvement Trust (DIT),1956. Responsible for- Development of Dhaka. Parent Body- Government of Bangladesh. Ministry of Housing & Public Works.
  4. 4. History 1987: Renamed after RAJUK. 590 sq.km. added to territory. 1992: Dhaka Metro. Dev. Plan (1995-2015) launched by UNCHS + RAJUK. 1947: Partisan; Dhaka became the Provincial capital of Pakistan. 1951-1971: Population turned to 1.2 million from 0.28 million. 1953: Town Improvement Act. 1959: 1st Masterplan of Dhaka was made in following the act of 1953. 1971 (post): Dhaka Full Capital- (Present Population 18 million+) 2016-2035: New Strategic Plan
  5. 5. Organogram: Planning, Development & Development Control & manage the growth of Dhaka City. 1528 sq.km. – 8 zones. Chairman Admin.- Finance Planning Estate- Land Development Development Control
  6. 6. Continues…. • Chief Engineer. • Chief Architect. • Chief Town Planner. • Secretary. • Directors. • Executive Magistrate. Chairman + 13 members = Trustee Board. RAJUK Planning Section Architect Section • Uttara Apartment Project. • Landscape Design. • Purbachal New town Project. Plot/ Landscape Design. Plot- Devise/ Accumulate. Capital guide to the future growth.
  7. 7. • 1959: 1st master plan (British Coy; spencely & mac.farlane) following Colombo International Plan sceme. 830 Sq.km. 1 million (target population) It has been followed till, 1995 !! • 1995: Dhaka Mero Dev. Project (DMDP) + Dhaka Structure Plan. Target 10 million population. Green-belt project. • DAP: 2010 gazette. • 2016-35: New Strategic Plan. Planning Section: • Prepares Strategic Plan/ DAP. • Review/ Upgrade Plan. • Identify Problems related to Urbanization. • Amend Acts & Rules
  8. 8. Jurisdiction baselines-  General _ RAJUK Kormachari Rule- 2013. DIT Rule- 1969.  DAP_ DAP Gazette.  Plan_ Real Estate Dev. & Mgt. Act-2010.  Develop_ Building Construction Regulations 1996. Pvt. Housing Project Land Dev. Rule – 2004.  Develop Control_ Dhaka Mohanagar Rules-2008 Natural water body protect act- 2000. Brick manufacturing Act- 1989
  9. 9. Activities of RAJUK:  Issue NOC for Land Acquisition(e-file, since-2019).  Amend Rules & Acts (Imarat Nirman Act-2016/ RAJUK Ain 2019).  Permit & Perform Development activities (Sight & Service Project).  Zoning & Central Development.  Take actions Vs. Illegal.  Actions for natural body.  Issue LUC- land use clearance (online since July, 2016).  Real Estate Developer Registration 5 years; Pvt. Housing land dev. Rules-2004.  Private Housing Project Approval. GPS + GIS + Database. ** Projects
  10. 10. 2004-2015: 400 plot brought crises. Ownership handover Complexity: Allotment > Installment > Handover> ?
  11. 11. Criteria Supposed to Available Primary School 240 182 Secondary School 360 299 Open field 240 137 Park 120 61 Lake 720 acres 260 Acres Project: Purbachal New town.
  12. 12. Mis-management
  13. 13. Incomplete Projects ?? Digitalized maps. Block wise development. 5- metro rail lines. 2 BRT. Is this all??
  14. 14. • Old- Dhaka redevelopment Project. • Kuril Flyover handover. • Green Belt. • Inland water services. • RS / CS record wise plot recovery. But… • Shifting Dhaka Cantonment/ Pangaon Port/ Keraniganj Central Jail. • Discouraging Plot business. Raised questions against the efficiency indeed.
  15. 15. DAP needs- Landscape Specialists & Need Assessment by the concerned Local Govt. bodies as well. Along with- Taking proper guide to follow in deed.
  16. 16. • Incapacity of Human Resources (1187 working out of 1980). • Mal-functioning Promotion- 2-2.5 lacs taka & Appointment- 30,000 to 1 crore taka. • Training incapacity. • Ineffective Budget usage. • Lack of Logistics. • Lacks in Digitalization. • No Coordination. • NO media Participation at mass- hearing. RAJUK: Governance Challenges & way forward- titled research says,
  17. 17. Recommendations  Legal Reforms.  Institutional Capacity enrichment (Digital Map / Citizen Charter).  Accountability (Monitoring Cell).  Transparency (Hot-line service).
  18. 18. For further information: • http://www.rajuk.gov.bd • https://www.ti-bangladesh.org/beta3/index.php/en/highlights/5995-rajdhani- unnayan-kartripakkha-rajuk-governance-challenges-and-way-forward

