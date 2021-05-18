Radiotherapy and its safety precautions

Successfully reported this slideshow.
RADIOTHERAPY AND IT’S SAFETY PRECAUTIONS Anas.k.p 2Nd PBbsc gcnt
OBJECTIVES: • Definition of RT • Treatment and types • Side effects of RT • Safety precautions
Definition: Radiotherapy (also called Radiation therapy) is a cancer treatment that uses high doses of radiation to kill c...
Different types of ionizing radiation are used to treat cancer, including electromagnetic radiation( ie, x-rays, gamma ray...
External Radiation Therapy • Also known as Teletherapy • Radiation can be delivered externally • Teletherapy (external bea...
Treatment Techniques are : • Two – dimensional therapy • Three – dimensional conformal therapy • Intensity – modulated rad...
Internal Radiation Therapy: • Also known as Brachytherapy • Radiation can also be delivered as brachytherapy , which means...
• Patient receiving internal radiation therapy emit radioactive material • Personnel involved in radiation therapy must re...
Sources of Radiation: • Cobalt 60 • Cesium 137 • Iodine 131 • Iridium 192 • Radium 226 • Radon 222 • Strontium 90
External Radiation Therapy
Internal Radiation Therapy
Side Effects Acute: Nausea and vomiting Skin desquamation Late: Alopecia Lymphoedema Pneumonitis Cardiac problems Intimal ...
Specific Precautions: • Principles from the basis of a broader radiation safety concept of ALARA ( as low as reasonably ac...
First few days after treatment:- • Wash your hands thoroughly after using the toilets • Use separate utensils and towels •...
Recapitulation:  What is radiation therapy ?  What are the types of radiation therapy ?  What are the side effects of R...
Bibliography:  Lewis’s, Medical surgical nursing , second south asia edition , Volume I, Elsevier , Page no: 271-276  Li...
  1. 1. RADIOTHERAPY AND IT’S SAFETY PRECAUTIONS Anas.k.p 2Nd PBbsc gcnt
  2. 2. OBJECTIVES: • Definition of RT • Treatment and types • Side effects of RT • Safety precautions
  3. 3. Definition: Radiotherapy (also called Radiation therapy) is a cancer treatment that uses high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. • Radiation therapy works by damaging the DNA within cancer cell and destroying their ability to reproduce • When the damaged cancer cells are destroyed by radiation, the body naturally eliminates them. • Normal cells can be affected by radiation , but they are able to repair themselves. • sometimes radiation therapy is the only treatment a patient needs. • Other times , it is combined with other treatments, like surgery and chemotherapy.
  4. 4. Different types of ionizing radiation are used to treat cancer, including electromagnetic radiation( ie, x-rays, gamma rays ) and particulate radiation ( alpha particles , electrons, neutrons, protons.) High energy x-rays (photons) are generated by an electric machine, such as a linear accelerator. Treatment : Mainly Two types of Treatment Methods 1. External Radiation Therapy 2. Internal Radiation Therapy
  5. 5. External Radiation Therapy • Also known as Teletherapy • Radiation can be delivered externally • Teletherapy (external beam radiation) is the most common form of radiation treatment delivery. • In this technique , patient is exposed to radiation from a megavoltage treatment machine. • Eternal radiation is given by a trained medical specialist in a designated area in a hospital or clinic • Patient receiving external radiation therapy do not emit radioactive material and do not require any safety precautions before or after treatment. • A Linear accelerator may be used to deliver different type of treatment technique
  6. 6. Treatment Techniques are : • Two – dimensional therapy • Three – dimensional conformal therapy • Intensity – modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) • Volumetric – modulated arc therapy (VMAT) • Tomotherapy • Image – guided radiation therapy (IGRT)
  7. 7. Internal Radiation Therapy: • Also known as Brachytherapy • Radiation can also be delivered as brachytherapy , which means “Close” or internal radiation treatment. • It consists of the implantation or insertion of radioactive materials directly into the tumor or close proximity to the tumor • Direct delivery of radiation to the target with minimal exposure to surrounding healthy tissues. • Brachytherapy is commonly used in combination with external; radiation as a supplemental “boost” treatment , but may also be used as primary or adjuvant therapy. • Patient with internal radioactive materials that have been implanted into tissue or body cavities or administered orally or intravenously
  8. 8. • Patient receiving internal radiation therapy emit radioactive material • Personnel involved in radiation therapy must recognize three factors to protect themselves : time , distance and shielding Nursing responsibilities include knowledge about: • Radiation source being used • Method of administration • Start of treatment • Length of treatment • Prescribed nursing precautions
  9. 9. Sources of Radiation: • Cobalt 60 • Cesium 137 • Iodine 131 • Iridium 192 • Radium 226 • Radon 222 • Strontium 90
  10. 10. External Radiation Therapy
  11. 11. Internal Radiation Therapy
  12. 12. Side Effects Acute: Nausea and vomiting Skin desquamation Late: Alopecia Lymphoedema Pneumonitis Cardiac problems Intimal thickening of arteries and arterioles Dilatation of capillaries and venules Fibrosis Ischemia Dry mouth Diarrhea Anorexia
  13. 13. Specific Precautions: • Principles from the basis of a broader radiation safety concept of ALARA ( as low as reasonably achievable) • Time , distance, shielding are vital to health care professional safety when caring for the person with a source of internal radiation. • Organize care to limit the time spent in direct contact with the patient • To minimize anxiety and confusion tell the patient the reason for time and distance limitations before the procedure • Use shielding , if available , and do not deliver care without wearing film badge indicating cumulative radiation exposure. • Do not share film badges.
  14. 14. First few days after treatment:- • Wash your hands thoroughly after using the toilets • Use separate utensils and towels • Drink plenty of water to flush the remaining radioactive materials from the body • Avoid sexual contact • Try to avoid contacts with infants , children's , and pregnant women.
  15. 15. Recapitulation:  What is radiation therapy ?  What are the types of radiation therapy ?  What are the side effects of RT ?  What are the safety precautions taking in RT ? Assignment Nursing management of patient under gone Radiation therapy
  16. 16. Bibliography:  Lewis’s, Medical surgical nursing , second south asia edition , Volume I, Elsevier , Page no: 271-276  Linda s. Williams and Paula D. Hopper , Understanding medical and surgical nursing, Fifth edition, Jaypee Publishers, Page no: 185 - 187

