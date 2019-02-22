Successfully reported this slideshow.
On why I have banned all forms of technology in my Computer Science classes.

Nash Mahmoud: Electronic Devices Policy

  1. 1. Electronic Devices Policy … Nash Mahmoud Assistant Professor of Computer Science Louisiana State University.
  2. 2. A growing body of evidence shows that over all, college students learn less when they use computers or tablets during lectures. They also tend to earn worse grades. Susan Dynarski University of Michigan https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/22/business/laptops-not-during-lecture-or-meeting.html
  3. 3. Students who used laptops had substantially worse understanding of the lecture, as measured by a standardized test, than those who did not. Its bad for you … [1] Mueller, P. A., & Oppenheimer, D. M. (2014). The Pen Is Mightier Than the Keyboard: Advantages of Longhand Over Laptop Note Taking. Psychological Science, 25(6), 1159–1168. [2] Susan Payne Carter, Kyle Greenberg, Michael S. Walker, The impact of computer usage on academic performance: Evidence from a randomized trial at the United States Military Academy, Economics of Education Review, Volume 56, 2017, Pages 118-132,
  4. 4. [1] Carrie B. Fried, In-class laptop use and its effects on student learning, Computers & Education, Volume 50, Issue 3, 2008, Pages 906-914, Most students using a computer in class spend considerable time on activities not related to taking notes You will be distracted most of the time
  5. 5. Since most students can type very quickly, laptops encourage them to copy down nearly everything said in the classroom. But when students stare at the screen of their laptops, something is lost. The students shift from being intellectuals, listening to one another, to being customer-service representatives, taking down orders. Columbia University https://www.washingtonpost.com/posteverything/wp/2014/12/30/this-year-im- resolving-to-ban-laptops-from-my-classroom/?utm_term=.2a1763a19bd7 Tal Gross
  6. 6. The brain cannot do two things at once and do them equally well.
  7. 7. The learning of students seated near the laptop users was also negatively affected1. Its bad for others too … [1] Faria Sana, Tina Weston, Nicholas J. Cepeda, Laptop multitasking hinders classroom learning for both users and nearby peers, Computers & Education, Volume 62, 2013, Pages 24-31
  8. 8. In one survey1 at six different universities, college students reported using their phones an average of 11 times per day in class. In another study2, 92% of college students reported using their phones to send text messages during class. Phones are even worse 1. Bernard R. McCoy, “Digital Distractions in the Classroom: Student Classroom Use of Digital Devices for Non-Class Related Purposes,” Journal of Media Education 4, no. 4 (2013). 2. Deborah R. Tindell & Robert W. Bohlander (2012) The Use and Abuse of Cell Phones and Text Messaging in the Classroom: A Survey of College Students, College Teaching, 60:1, 1-9
  9. 9. Its bad for me too .. Distracting and disrespectful If you’re lecturing, your odds going up against Facebook, the Victoria’s Secret catalogue or an online game are slim.
  10. 10. A different, TOTALLY INVALID, view point …
  11. 11. One valid concern though … Students with disability • An exemption from the policy OR • A designated note-taker • I will post the material on Moodle after class • I will personally work with you to make sure you have access to the material
  12. 12. In summary This course has a strict ban on all personal technology
  13. 13. It Works! Trevon D Logan Distinguished Professor of Economics Ohio State University.
  14. 14. Violating the policy • 1st violation: verbal warning in class • 2nd violation: a formal email acknowledging the violation • 3rd violation: removal from classroom and a referral to the Student Advocacy and Accountability services
  15. 15. How to deal with a boring class …
  16. 16. You could daydream …
  17. 17. You could look out of the window …
  18. 18. Or even better …
  19. 19. Or … Simply drop the class and take it with another faculty
  20. 20. https://www.thrivetalk.com/maladaptive-daydreaming/ https://www.flickr.com/photos/jetsetculture/3094770568 https://sites.psu.edu/siowfa16/2016/10/17/are-laptops-in-class-detrimental-to-learning/ https://parliamentum.org/2017/09/27/being-a-bad-apple-in-the-middle-class/ https://www.panopto.com/blog/ban-technology-in-the-classroom-except-one/ https://www.theodysseyonline.com/classes-boring-stay-focused https://www.businessinsider.com/silicon-valley-parents-raising-their-kids-tech-free-red-flag-2018-2 https://healthfully.com/1006143-poor-classroom-management-affect-childs-behavior.html Pictures and articles links http://worldartsme.com/no-electronic-devices-clipart.html#gal_post_76185_no-electronic-devices-clipart-1.jpg https://www.braingroom.com/class/knitting-class-teens-&-adults-r.t.-nagar-bengaluru/MTM3NzA= https://bokcenter.harvard.edu/technology-and-student-distraction

