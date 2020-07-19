Successfully reported this slideshow.
2 NAME # MUHAMMAD ANAS ANWAR Roll NO # 19CH44 DEPARTMENT # CHEMICAL ENGINEERING TOPIC # APPLCATIONS OF LINEAR ALGEBRA SUBM...
APPLICATIONS OF SYSTEM OF LINEAR EQUATIONS ELECTRICAL SYSTEM ANALYSIS 3 Anas Anwar
ELECTRICAL NETWORK An electrical network is nothing but just a combination of transistors, capacitors, resistors and other...
ELECTRICAL SYSTEM ANALYSIS Electrical Network Analysis is a procedure by which we can compute distinctive electrical compo...
Basic Components Of Electric Circuit 1. CURRENT 2. VOLTAGE 3. RESISTANCE 6 Anas Anwar 6
CURRENT The continuous flow of electrons in an electric circuit is called Current, In other words we can add that the move...
RESISTANCE Resistance is produced due to the resistors injected in the electric network . Resistance is a measure of the o...
VOLTAGE Voltage is a difference in electric potential that makes electrons flow. It is measured in volts and is represente...
OHM’S LAW In 1876 George Simon Ohm prepared a relationship between potential difference (V) and electric current (I). He s...
KIRCHHOFF’S LAWS Kirchhoff’s laws govern the conservation of charge and energy in electrical circuits. There are two basic...
12 KIRCHHOFF’S FIRST LAW KIRCHHOFF’S CURRENT LAW (KCL): It states that “current flowing into a node (or a junction) must b...
13 KIRCHHOFF’S SECOND LAW KIRCHOFFS’S VOLTAGE LAW (KVL): It states that “The sum of all voltages around any closed loop in...
USES OF LINEAR ALGEBRA IN ELECTRIC NETWORK: Linear Algebra is used for exploration of electric circuit. We can organize an...
Problem# In the given figure the values of voltages and resistances are given. Compute the values of current i.e. I1, I2 a...
SOLUTION 16 Firstly, To calculate the current passing through this electric network, we must have to know the paths of the...
17 I1 + I3 = I2 ( from first law) OHM’S LAW Volts drop = I.R Now, If we talk about Kirchhoff’s Second law that is Kirchhof...
18 System of linear equations which I1 + I3 -I2 = 0 are obtained by Kirchhoff’s laws 7I1 +4I2 = 15 4I2 +2I3= 20 Now conver...
Reduced Echelon form of augmented matrix is, So we can simply conclude that I1 =0.2 A I2=3.4 A I3 =3.2 A 19        ...
20 SHORLTLY WE CAN CONCLUDE WHOLE PROCESS IN THREE STEPS Kirchhoff’s 1st Law Kirchhoff’s 2nd Law I1 + I3 -I2 = 0 7I1 +4I2 ...
  1. 1. 1Anas Anwar
  2. 2. 2 NAME # MUHAMMAD ANAS ANWAR Roll NO # 19CH44 DEPARTMENT # CHEMICAL ENGINEERING TOPIC # APPLCATIONS OF LINEAR ALGEBRA SUBMITTED TO # SIR MANSOOR ALI BHAGAT DATE # 7TH OF JLUY.2020 SUBJECT # LAAG Anas Anwar 2
  3. 3. APPLICATIONS OF SYSTEM OF LINEAR EQUATIONS ELECTRICAL SYSTEM ANALYSIS 3 Anas Anwar
  4. 4. ELECTRICAL NETWORK An electrical network is nothing but just a combination of transistors, capacitors, resistors and other electrical parameters along with some logic gates (Junction or Node). Each electrical parameter has its own specifications through which we get to know about the components of such electrical parameter. 4 Anas Anwar
  5. 5. ELECTRICAL SYSTEM ANALYSIS Electrical Network Analysis is a procedure by which we can compute distinctive electrical components of an electric circuit like voltage, current, resistance , impedance, reactance, inductance, capacitance, frequency, electric power, electrical energy and other electric parameters. 5 Anas Anwar
  6. 6. Basic Components Of Electric Circuit 1. CURRENT 2. VOLTAGE 3. RESISTANCE 6 Anas Anwar 6
  7. 7. CURRENT The continuous flow of electrons in an electric circuit is called Current, In other words we can add that the movement of charges from one place to another is called Current. It is represented by “I” and it’s unit is Ampere. 7 Anas Anwar
  8. 8. RESISTANCE Resistance is produced due to the resistors injected in the electric network . Resistance is a measure of the opposition to current flow in an electrical circuit. Simply, resistance is the property which controls the variability in voltage of an electric path. It is measured in ohms, which is represented as “Ω”. 8 Anas Anwar
  9. 9. VOLTAGE Voltage is a difference in electric potential that makes electrons flow. It is measured in volts and is represented by “V”. Greater the voltage will increase in the flow of current and vice versa. 9 Anas Anwar
  10. 10. OHM’S LAW In 1876 George Simon Ohm prepared a relationship between potential difference (V) and electric current (I). He stated that; Potential difference (V) applied to a conductor is directly proportional to the amount of electric current (I) passing through it. V = IR R is the constant , it is the resistance of the conductor. 10 Anas Anwar
  11. 11. KIRCHHOFF’S LAWS Kirchhoff’s laws govern the conservation of charge and energy in electrical circuits. There are two basic laws of Kirchhoff : 1. Kirchhoff’s Current Law(KCL) 2. Kirchhoff’s Voltage Law(KVL) 11 Anas Anwar
  12. 12. 12 KIRCHHOFF’S FIRST LAW KIRCHHOFF’S CURRENT LAW (KCL): It states that “current flowing into a node (or a junction) must be equal to current flowing out of it. This is a consequence of charge conservation”. Current flow into = Current flow out of the node the node Anas Anwar 12
  13. 13. 13 KIRCHHOFF’S SECOND LAW KIRCHOFFS’S VOLTAGE LAW (KVL): It states that “The sum of all voltages around any closed loop in any circuit must be equal to zero”. In any closed loop; (voltage gain) – (voltage drop) = 0 Anas Anwar 13
  14. 14. USES OF LINEAR ALGEBRA IN ELECTRIC NETWORK: Linear Algebra is used for exploration of electric circuit. We can organize and simplify mathematical calculations related to current, voltage and resistance of an electric circuit via using Matrices and Linear Algebra. Although electric circuits with linear equations can be described by using Gauss Elimination method and Gauss-Jordan Elimination method. 14 Anas Anwar
  15. 15. Problem# In the given figure the values of voltages and resistances are given. Compute the values of current i.e. I1, I2 and I3. 15 Anas Anwar
  16. 16. SOLUTION 16 Firstly, To calculate the current passing through this electric network, we must have to know the paths of the flowing current Here we apply Kirchhoff’s first law which says that Current flow inside junction = current flow outside junction For Junction A : I1 + I3 = I2 For Junction B : I2 = I1 + I3 Regret one of the above equation as both are finely same, I1+I3=I2----- ( equation 1) Anas Anwar
  17. 17. 17 I1 + I3 = I2 ( from first law) OHM’S LAW Volts drop = I.R Now, If we talk about Kirchhoff’s Second law that is Kirchhoff’s Voltage Law For any loop; (volt. Gain) – (volt. Drop) = 0 Here are two loops in the figure, For loop 1: (15) – (2I1 + 4I2 + 5I1) =0 15 – 7I1 -4I2 = 0 ----- For loop 2: 20-4I2 -2I3= 0 ------- 2I1 4I2 5I1 4I2 2I3 Anas Anwar
  18. 18. 18 System of linear equations which I1 + I3 -I2 = 0 are obtained by Kirchhoff’s laws 7I1 +4I2 = 15 4I2 +2I3= 20 Now convert it into matrix form = After that convert into augmented matrix            20240 15047 0111           3 2 1 I I I           20 15 0            240 047 111 Anas Anwar
  19. 19. Reduced Echelon form of augmented matrix is, So we can simply conclude that I1 =0.2 A I2=3.4 A I3 =3.2 A 19           2.3100 4.3010 2.0001 Anas Anwar
  20. 20. 20 SHORLTLY WE CAN CONCLUDE WHOLE PROCESS IN THREE STEPS Kirchhoff’s 1st Law Kirchhoff’s 2nd Law I1 + I3 -I2 = 0 7I1 +4I2 = 15 . 4I2 +2I3= 20 Solve I1 =0.2 A I2=3.4 A I3 =3.2 A Electrical Network System of Linear Equations Required Values of current Anas Anwar
  21. 21. 21 REFRENCES •https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tSJnqt nsuHY •https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQ6iEZ NB45o •https://web.iit.edu/sites/web/files/depart ments/academic- •affairs/Academic%20Resource%20Center/ pdfs/Kirchhoff_s_Circuit_Laws.pdf • https://www.student- circuit.com/learning/year2/electronic- circuits/kirchhoffs-law-application-circuits- analysis/ •https://www.slideshare.net/BadruzzanJhon /application-of-linear-algebra-in-electrical- circuit For any queries you may contact at mailto:anasanwersaeed@gmail.com Anas Anwar 21

