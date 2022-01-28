Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
In Cassandra Lunch #82, we will discuss how to set up a Instaclustr managed Cassandra on Next.js
Accompanying Blog: https://blog.anant.us/apache-cassandra-lunch-82-instaclustr-managed-cassandra-and-next-js
Accompanying YouTube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UfyXEt4djg
Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/grdMkn
Join Cassandra Lunch Weekly at 12 PM EST Every Wednesday: https://www.meetup.com/Cassandra-DataStax-DC/events/
Cassandra.Link:
https://cassandra.link/
Follow Us and Reach Us At:
Anant:
https://www.anant.us/
Awesome Cassandra:
https://github.com/Anant/awesome-cassandra
Cassandra.Lunch:
https://github.com/Anant/Cassandra.Lunch
Email:
solutions@anant.us
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/anant/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/anantcorp
Eventbrite:
https://www.eventbrite.com/o/anant-1072927283
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/AnantCorp/
Join The Anant Team:
https://www.careers.anant.us