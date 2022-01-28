Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 6

Apache cassandra lunch #82 instaclustr managed cassandra and next.js

Jan. 28, 2022
0 likes 6 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Data & Analytics

In Cassandra Lunch #82, we will discuss how to set up a Instaclustr managed Cassandra on Next.js

Accompanying Blog: https://blog.anant.us/apache-cassandra-lunch-82-instaclustr-managed-cassandra-and-next-js

Accompanying YouTube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UfyXEt4djg

Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/grdMkn

Join Cassandra Lunch Weekly at 12 PM EST Every Wednesday: https://www.meetup.com/Cassandra-DataStax-DC/events/

Cassandra.Link:
https://cassandra.link/

Follow Us and Reach Us At:

Anant:
https://www.anant.us/

Awesome Cassandra:
https://github.com/Anant/awesome-cassandra

Cassandra.Lunch:
https://github.com/Anant/Cassandra.Lunch

Email:
solutions@anant.us

LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/anant/

Twitter:
https://twitter.com/anantcorp

Eventbrite:
https://www.eventbrite.com/o/anant-1072927283

Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/AnantCorp/

Join The Anant Team:
https://www.careers.anant.us

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Dynamic Models in Biology Stephen P. Ellner
(4/5)
Free
Agent-Based and Individual-Based Modeling: A Practical Introduction, Second Edition Steven F. Railsback
(4/5)
Free
Data Visualization: a successful design process Andy Kirk
(4/5)
Free
Data Model Patterns: A Metadata Map David C. Hay
(3/5)
Free
Outnumbered: From Facebook and Google to Fake News and Filter-bubbles – The Algorithms That Control Our Lives David Sumpter
(5/5)
Free
Python Machine Learning Sebastian Raschka
(4/5)
Free
Guerrilla Data Analysis Using Microsoft Excel: 2nd Edition Covering Excel 2010/2013 Oz du Soleil
(3/5)
Free
Supercharge Excel: When you learn to Write DAX for Power Pivot Matt Allington
(0/5)
Free
Power Pivot and Power BI: The Excel User's Guide to DAX, Power Query, Power BI &amp; Power Pivot in Excel 2010-2016 Rob Collie
(4.5/5)
Free
Python Data Science Essentials - Second Edition Boschetti Alberto
(4/5)
Free
Learn to Write DAX: A practical guide to learning Power Pivot for Excel and Power BI Matt Allington
(4/5)
Free
Business Analysis Debra Paul
(4.5/5)
Free
Numerical Methods for Stochastic Computations: A Spectral Method Approach Dongbin Xiu
(5/5)
Free
Probability, Markov Chains, Queues, and Simulation: The Mathematical Basis of Performance Modeling William J. Stewart
(2/5)
Free
Computational Economics David A. Kendrick
(0/5)
Free
Data Visualization with D3.js Cookbook Nick Qi Zhu
(0/5)
Free

Apache cassandra lunch #82 instaclustr managed cassandra and next.js

  1. 1. Version 1.0 Instaclustr Managed Cassandra and Next.js In Cassandra Lunch #82, we will discuss how to setup and connect a Instaclustr Managed Cassandra instance and Next.js Stefan Nikolovski Engineer @ Anant
  2. 2. Instaclustr ● Instaclustr helps organizations deliver applications at scale by operating and supporting their data infrastructure through its SaaS platform for open source technologies. ● Impressive depth of knowledge around Apache Cassandra ● Optimizing Apache Cassandra clusters for performance, availability and cost
  3. 3. Instaclustr - Support for open source ● PostgreSQL ● Apache Kafka ● OpenSearch ● Apache Cassandra
  4. 4. Next JS Next.js is an open-source development framework built on top of Node.js enabling React based web applications functionalities such as server-side rendering and generating static websites ● Server Side Rendering (SSR) ● Automatic code splitting ● Hot Module Replacement (HMR)
  5. 5. Demo ● Instaclustr Cassandra Nodes ● Connecting to the nodes - Docker ● Connecting to the nodes - Datastax Cassandra Driver ● Using Next.js API to communicate with the nodes
  6. 6. Strategy: Scalable Fast Data Architecture: Cassandra, Spark, Kafka Engineering: Node, Python, JVM,CLR Operations: Cloud, Container Rescue: Downtime!! I need help. www.anant.us | solutions@anant.us | (855) 262-6826 3 Washington Circle, NW | Suite 301 | Washington, DC 20037

×