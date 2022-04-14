Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apache Cassandra Lunch #64: Cassandra for .NET Developers

Apr. 14, 2022
Apache Cassandra Lunch #64: Cassandra for .NET Developers

Apr. 14, 2022
In Cassandra Lunch #64: Cassandra for .NET Developers, Co-founder, Customer Experience Architect, and Sitecore MVP of Anant, Eric Ramseur will be presenting on Cassandra for .NET developers.

  1. 1. Version 1.0 Cassandra for .NET Professionals An Anant Corporation Story.
  2. 2. Intro ● Started with Customer Experience Professional Services in 2003 ● Co-Founded ANANT Corp, a Business Platform Professional Services Firm in 2008 ● 2 x Sitecore MVP
  3. 3. Agenda ● What is Cassandra? ● Why use Cassandra Architecture with .NET ? ● Bad reasons to use Cassandra ● Good reasons for .NET and Cassandra ● Real World Use cases ● Getting started with .NET Development and Cassandra ● Resources
  4. 4. What is Cassandra? Apache Cassandra is an open source NoSQL distributed database trusted by thousands of companies for scalability and high availability without compromising performance. Linear scalability and proven fault-tolerance on commodity hardware or cloud infrastructure make it the perfect platform for mission-critical data.
  5. 5. Why use Cassandra Architecture with .NET? ● Distributed: Runs on more than one server node. ● Scale linearly: By adding nodes, not more hardware on existing nodes. ● Work globally: A cluster may be geographically distributed. ● Favor writes over reads: Writes are an order of magnitude faster than reads. ● Democratic peer to peer architecture: No master/slave. ● Favor partition tolerance and availability over consistency: Eventually consistent ● Support fast targeted reads by primary key: Focus on primary key reads alternative paths are very sub-optimal. ● Support data with a defined lifetime: All data in a Cassandra database has a defined lifetime no need to delete it after the lifetime expires the data goes away.
  6. 6. Bad Reasons to use Cassandra ● Tables have multiple access paths. Example: lots of secondary indexes. ● The application depends on identifying rows with sequential values. ● Cassandra does not use RDBMS ACID transactions with rollback or locking mechanisms ● Joins: You many be able to data model yourself out of this one, but take care. ● Locks: Cassandra does not support locking. ● Updates: Cassandra is very good at writes, okay with reads. ● Transactions: CQL has no begin/commit transaction syntax. If you think you need it then Cassandra is a poor choice for you. Don’t try to simulate it. The results won’t be pretty.
  7. 7. Good Reasons for .NET and Cassandra ● Writes exceed reads by a large margin. ● Data is rarely updated ● Read Access is by a known primary key. ● Data can be partitioned via a key that allows the database to be spread evenly across multiple nodes. ● There is no need for joins
  8. 8. Use Case 1 : .NET API for IoT Ask A client wants to be able to store data for their internet of things application. They prefer to use C# and the .NET framework and understand that SQL Server may not be able to handle all the writes of incoming data. https://dotnet.microsoft.com/apps/iot
  9. 9. Use Case 2 : A Windows Service for Transactional Logging Ask A client wants to be able to send logging information from applications using Windows Services and act on that data later. They do not need to read the data in real time but do need to store many different logs across a variety of applications
  10. 10. Common mistakes with Cassandra for .NET Thinkers ● This is not SQL Server. This is NoSql ● The use case was totally wrong for Cassandra. ● The data modeling was not done properly ● Try not to think relational
  11. 11. Getting started with .NET Development and Cassandra ● VS Code or Visual Studio can be used as an IDE ● Cassandra .NET C# Driver Nuget Packages are discoverable for connecting to Cassandra based clusters ● Console, ASP.NET MVC, Windows Forms, or Windows Service can write and read data from Cassandra ● Use Docker to spin up Cassandra or DataStax Astra as a service ● You can also install Cassandra locally from the Apache instructions
  12. 12. Connecting to the Cassandra Cluster ● Include your Cassandra Connector NuGet Package ● Create a static method to connect to your Cassandra ● Connect to your cluster ● Create a session and return and query
  13. 13. Expected Output from Sample Query
  14. 14. Resources ● Connecting to Cassandra quickly with C# - https://www.instaclustr.com/support/documentation/cassandra/using- cassandra/connect-to-cassandra-with-c-sharp/# ● Cassandra Use Cases - https://blog.pythian.com/cassandra-use-cases/ ● Cap Theorem - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CAP_theorem ● Apache Cassandra - https://cassandra.apache.org/_/index.html
  15. 15. Strategy: Scalable Fast Data Architecture: Cassandra, Spark, Kafka Engineering: Node, Python, JVM,CLR Operations: Cloud, Container Rescue: Downtime!! I need help. www.anant.us | solutions@anant.us | (855) 262-6826 3 Washington Circle, NW | Suite 301 | Washington, DC 20037

