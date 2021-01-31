Module 1 slides

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CCNA Module 1: Internetworking
Objectives Operation of IP Data Networks • Recognize the purpose and functions of various network devices such as Routers...
Internetworking Basics Internetworking is the practice of connecting a computer network with other networks through the us...
A hub in a network
A Switch in a network
Switches can replace the hub, breaking up collision domains. Keep in mind that the hub used in the figure just extended th...
Here’s a list of some of the things that commonly cause LAN traffic congestion: •Too many hosts in one network/broadcast d...
Router in an internetwork
Routers create an internetwork.
There are two advantages of using routers in your network: •They don’t forward broadcasts by default. •They can filter the...
The OSI Model The OSI isn’t a physical model. Rather, it’s a set of guidelines that application developers can use to crea...
The seven layers of the OSI Model
The seven Layers of the OSI Model
Peer-to-Peer communication
TCP/IP and the DOD Model The figure shows a comparison of the DoD model and the OSI reference model. As you can see, the t...
The TCP/IP Protocol Suite The DoD and OSI models are alike in design and concept and have similar functions in similar lay...
Process/Application Layer This section describes different applications and services typically used in IP networks. The fo...
• SMTP(Simple Mail Transfer Protocol) & POP3(Post Office Protocol) : SMTP is used to send mail while POP3 is used to recei...
Host to Host Layer The main purpose of the Host-to-Host layer is to shield the upper- layer applications from the complexi...
TCP The figure shows the different fields within the TCP header.
Sequence number : A number used by TCP that puts the data back in the correct order or retransmits missing or damaged data...
Connection oriented communication. This is called the three way handshake. Flow control, sequencing and acknowledgements i...
UDP This figure clearly illustrates UDP’s markedly low overhead as compared to TCP’s hungry usage.
Key concepts of Host to Host Protocols TCP UDP Sequenced Non-sequenced Reliable Unreliable Connection-oriented Connectionl...
Port Numbers A port is a communication channel or endpoint in an Operating System. The purpose of ports is to uniquely ide...
Internet Layer IP Header
Version: Identifies the IP version number. There are two versions, version 4(IPv4) which is most common and version 6(IPv6...
ICMP Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) works at the Network layer and is used by IP for many different services. •I...
ARP ARP (Address Resolution Protocol) resolves IP addresses to Ethernet (MAC) addresses i.e. finds the hardware address of...
RARP(Reverse-ARP): discovers the identity of the IP address for diskless machines by sending out a packet that includes it...
Ethernet Networking Ethernet is a contention media access method that allows all hosts on a network to share the same band...
Ethernet Collision Detection CSMA/CD
When a collision occurs on an Ethernet LAN, the following happens: • A jam signal informs all devices that a collision occ...
Half and Full Duplex Mode Half duplex mode enables networking devices to send data or signals one-way at a time, means bot...
Ethernet Addressing The MAC, or hardware, address is a 48-bit (6-byte) address written in a hexadecimal format.
Ethernet at the Physical Layer The IEEE 802.3 and original Ethernet Physical layer specifications. •10Base2- 10Mbps up to ...
Ethernet Cabling Comparing Ethernet Media Requirements
Unshielded Twisted-Pair Cable  Speed and throughput: 10 to 1000 Mb/s  Average cost per node: Least expensive  Media and...
RJ-45 Connector
Ethernet cabling is an important discussion, especially if you are planning on taking the Cisco exams. Three types of Ethe...
Straight-Through Cable The straight-through cable is used to connect device of the different type like, • Host to switch o...
Crossover Cable The crossover cable can be used to connect device of the same type like • Switch to switch • Hub to hub • ...
Rolled Cable Although rolled cable isn’t used to connect any Ethernet connections together, you can use a rolled Ethernet ...
Ethernet Cabling Ethernet cabling is an important discussion, especially if you are planning on taking the Cisco exams. Th...
Module 1 slides
Module 1 slides
Module 1 slides
Module 1 slides
Module 1 slides
Module 1 slides
Module 1 slides
Module 1 slides
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Module 1 slides

58 views

Published on

sample

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Module 1 slides

  1. 1. CCNA Module 1: Internetworking
  2. 2. Objectives Operation of IP Data Networks • Recognize the purpose and functions of various network devices such as Routers, Switches, Bridges and Hubs. • Select the components required to meet a given network specification. • Identify common applications and their impact on the network • Describe the purpose and basic operation of the protocols in the OSI and TCP/IP models. • Predict the data flow between two hosts across a network. • Identify the appropriate media, cables, ports, and connectors to connect Cisco network devices to other network devices and hosts in a LAN LAN Switching Technologies • Determine the technology and media access control method for Ethernet networks Identify basic switching concepts and the operation of Cisco switches. • Collision Domains • Broadcast Domains
  3. 3. Internetworking Basics Internetworking is the practice of connecting a computer network with other networks through the use of gateways that provide a common method of routing information packets between the networks. The resulting system of interconnected networks is called an internetwork, or simply an internet. Collision is the result of two devices on the same segment trying to transmit data at the same time Collision domain is a term used to describe a network collection of devices in which one particular device sends a packet on a network segment, forcing every other device on that same segment to pay attention to it. Broadcast is message that can be accessed by any/every device on the network Broadcast Domain a set of all devices on a network segment hear all broadcasts sent on that segment
  4. 4. A hub in a network
  5. 5. A Switch in a network
  6. 6. Switches can replace the hub, breaking up collision domains. Keep in mind that the hub used in the figure just extended the one collision domain from the switch port.
  7. 7. Here’s a list of some of the things that commonly cause LAN traffic congestion: •Too many hosts in one network/broadcast domain •Broadcast storms and Multicasting •Low bandwidth •Adding hubs for connectivity to the network •A bunch of ARP or IPX traffic (IPX is a Novell protocol that is like IP, but really, really chatty. Typically not used in today’s networks.)
  8. 8. Router in an internetwork
  9. 9. Routers create an internetwork.
  10. 10. There are two advantages of using routers in your network: •They don’t forward broadcasts by default. •They can filter the network based on layer 3 (Network layer) information (e.g., IP address). Four router functions in your network can be listed as follows: •Packet switching •Packet filtering •Internetwork communication •Path selection
  11. 11. The OSI Model The OSI isn’t a physical model. Rather, it’s a set of guidelines that application developers can use to create and implement applications that run on a network. It also provides a framework for creating and implementing networking standards, devices, and internetworking schemes.  Reduces complexity  Standardizes interfaces  Facilitates modular engineering  Ensures interoperable technology  Accelerates evolution  Simplifies teaching and learning
  12. 12. The seven layers of the OSI Model
  13. 13. The seven Layers of the OSI Model
  14. 14. Peer-to-Peer communication
  15. 15. TCP/IP and the DOD Model The figure shows a comparison of the DoD model and the OSI reference model. As you can see, the two are similar in concept, but each has a different number of layers with different names.
  16. 16. The TCP/IP Protocol Suite The DoD and OSI models are alike in design and concept and have similar functions in similar layers.
  17. 17. Process/Application Layer This section describes different applications and services typically used in IP networks. The following protocols and applications are discussed: Telnet : is a protocol whose specialty is terminal emulation. It allows a user on a remote client machine, called the Telnet client, to access the resources of another machine, the Telnet server FTP (File Transfer Protocol): is the protocol that actually lets us transfer files, and it can accomplish this between any two machines using it. But FTP isn’t just a protocol; it’s also a program. Operating as a protocol, FTP is used by applications. As a program, it’s employed by users to perform file tasks by hand. TFTP(Trivial File Transfer Protocol): stripped-down, stock version of FTP TFTP has no directory-browsing abilities like FTP; it can do nothing but send and receive files NFS(Network File System) : is a jewel of a protocol specializing in file sharing. It allows two different types of file systems to interoperate.
  18. 18. • SMTP(Simple Mail Transfer Protocol) & POP3(Post Office Protocol) : SMTP is used to send mail while POP3 is used to receive mail • SNMP(Simple Network Management Protocol):collects and manipulate valuable network information • DNS(Domain Name Service):resolves host names to IP addresses. • DHCP(Dynamic host Configuration Protocol): assigns ip addresses to hosts. • LPD (Line Printer Daemon): for printer sharing
  19. 19. Host to Host Layer The main purpose of the Host-to-Host layer is to shield the upper- layer applications from the complexities of the network. This layer says to the upper layer, “Just give me your data stream, with any instructions, and I’ll begin the process of getting your information ready to send.” The following sections describe the two protocols at this layer:  Transmission Control Protocol (TCP)  User Datagram Protocol (UDP)
  20. 20. TCP The figure shows the different fields within the TCP header.
  21. 21. Sequence number : A number used by TCP that puts the data back in the correct order or retransmits missing or damaged data, a process called sequencing. Acknowledgement number: The TCP octet that is expected next Window: The window size the sender is willing to accept, in octets. Checksum : The cyclic redundancy check (CRC), performs the CRC over the header and data fields. TCP uses a connection oriented communication because unless a connection between the sender and receiver is created then can data transmission begins TCP provides what is called reliable delivery due to the presence of acknowledgement, sequencing and flow control.
  22. 22. Connection oriented communication. This is called the three way handshake. Flow control, sequencing and acknowledgements in TCP.
  23. 23. UDP This figure clearly illustrates UDP’s markedly low overhead as compared to TCP’s hungry usage.
  24. 24. Key concepts of Host to Host Protocols TCP UDP Sequenced Non-sequenced Reliable Unreliable Connection-oriented Connectionless Virtual circuit Low overhead Acknowledgments No acknowledgment Windowing flow control No windowing or flow control
  25. 25. Port Numbers A port is a communication channel or endpoint in an Operating System. The purpose of ports is to uniquely identify different applications or processes running on a single computer and thereby enable them to share a single physical connection . Port number examples for TCP and UDP: Key Protocols and Port numbers TCP Telnet 23 SMTP 25 HTTP 80 FTP 21 DNS 53 HTTPS 443 UDP SNMP 161 TFTP 69 DNS 53
  26. 26. Internet Layer IP Header
  27. 27. Version: Identifies the IP version number. There are two versions, version 4(IPv4) which is most common and version 6(IPv6) which we will see later. Time to live: It’s the expiration time of the packet, this prevents a packet from circulating indefinitely. It is set by the sender of the packet and reduced by every router on the route to the destination. If it reaches zero the packet is discarded. Protocol/Type: Defines the protocol used in the data portion of the IP packet/datagram. Header Checksum: for CRC but only for the header Protocol ICMP EIGRP OSPF IPv6 GRE L2TP IGRP # 1 88 89 41 47 115 9
  28. 28. ICMP Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) works at the Network layer and is used by IP for many different services. •ICMP is a management protocol and messaging service provider for IP. •Its messages are carried as IP datagrams. ICMP packets have the following characteristics: • They can provide hosts with information about network problems. • They are encapsulated within IP datagrams.
  29. 29. ARP ARP (Address Resolution Protocol) resolves IP addresses to Ethernet (MAC) addresses i.e. finds the hardware address of a host from a known IP address.
  30. 30. RARP(Reverse-ARP): discovers the identity of the IP address for diskless machines by sending out a packet that includes its MAC address and a request for the IP address assigned to that MAC address.
  31. 31. Ethernet Networking Ethernet is a contention media access method that allows all hosts on a network to share the same bandwidth of a link. Ethernet is popular because it’s readily scalable, meaning that it’s comparatively easy to integrate new technologies, such as Fast Ethernet and Gigabit Ethernet, into an existing network infrastructure. It’s also relatively simple to implement in the first place, and with it, troubleshooting is reasonably straightforward.
  32. 32. Ethernet Collision Detection CSMA/CD
  33. 33. When a collision occurs on an Ethernet LAN, the following happens: • A jam signal informs all devices that a collision occurred. • The collision invokes a random back-off algorithm. • Each device on the Ethernet segment stops transmitting for a short time until the timers expire. • All hosts have equal priority to transmit after the timers have expired. The following are the effects of having a CSMA/CD network sustaining heavy collisions: • Delay • Low throughput • Congestion
  34. 34. Half and Full Duplex Mode Half duplex mode enables networking devices to send data or signals one-way at a time, means both networking devices cannot send data at the same time. Eg: its like walkie-talkie But full-duplex mode unlike half duplex, full duplex mode allow devices to sending and receiving of data or signals at the same time. Eg: its like telephone or cell phone can talk and listen For the case of Ethernet, full duplex can be used in three situations: • With a connection from a switch to a host • With a connection from a switch to a switch • With a connection from a host to a host using a crossover cable
  35. 35. Ethernet Addressing The MAC, or hardware, address is a 48-bit (6-byte) address written in a hexadecimal format.
  36. 36. Ethernet at the Physical Layer The IEEE 802.3 and original Ethernet Physical layer specifications. •10Base2- 10Mbps up to 2meters, supports 30hosts on a single segment, uses T- connectors •10Base5- 10Mbps up to 5meters, uses AUI(Attachment Unit Interface) •10BaseT-10Mbps with each device connected to a hub or a switch, uses RJ-45
  37. 37. Ethernet Cabling Comparing Ethernet Media Requirements
  38. 38. Unshielded Twisted-Pair Cable  Speed and throughput: 10 to 1000 Mb/s  Average cost per node: Least expensive  Media and connector size: Small  Maximum cable length: Varies
  39. 39. RJ-45 Connector
  40. 40. Ethernet cabling is an important discussion, especially if you are planning on taking the Cisco exams. Three types of Ethernet cables are available: • Straight-through cable • Crossover cable • Rolled cable We will look at each in the following sections.
  41. 41. Straight-Through Cable The straight-through cable is used to connect device of the different type like, • Host to switch or hub • Router to switch or hub Except with router when connected to host.
  42. 42. Crossover Cable The crossover cable can be used to connect device of the same type like • Switch to switch • Hub to hub • Host to host • Hub to switch • Router direct to host
  43. 43. Rolled Cable Although rolled cable isn’t used to connect any Ethernet connections together, you can use a rolled Ethernet cable to connect a host to a router console serial communication (com) port.
  44. 44. Ethernet Cabling Ethernet cabling is an important discussion, especially if you are planning on taking the Cisco exams. Three types of Ethernet cables are available: • Straight-through cable • Crossover cable • Rolled cable We will look at each in the following sections.

×