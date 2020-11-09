Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REKRUTMEN muhammad anang ma'ruf (1961303)
Recruitment adalah serangkaian aktivitas mencari dan memikat pelamar kerja dengan motivasi, kemampuan, keahlian, dan penge...
1. Untuk memikat sekumpulan besar pelamar kerja sehingga organisasi akan mempunyai kesempatan yang lebih besar untuk melak...
kerangka rekrutmen Program penarikan Ramalan penjualan/Produksi Para pelamar Analisa beban kerja Spesifikasi jabatan Deskr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kerangka Rekrutmen Karyawan

11 views

Published on

Muhammad Anan Ma'Ruf
1961303
Manajemen KP2 2019

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kerangka Rekrutmen Karyawan

  1. 1. REKRUTMEN muhammad anang ma'ruf (1961303)
  2. 2. Recruitment adalah serangkaian aktivitas mencari dan memikat pelamar kerja dengan motivasi, kemampuan, keahlian, dan pengetahuan yang diperlukan guna menutupi kekurangan yang diidentifikasi dalam perencanaan kepegawaian. definisi rekrutmen
  3. 3. 1. Untuk memikat sekumpulan besar pelamar kerja sehingga organisasi akan mempunyai kesempatan yang lebih besar untuk melakukan pemilihan terhadap calon- calon pekerja yang dianggap memenuhi standar kualifikasi organisasi. 2. Tujuan pasca pengangkatan (post-hiring goals) adalah penghasilan karyawan-karyawan yang merupakan pelaksana-pelaksana yang baik dan akan tetap bersama dengan perusahaan sampai jangka waktu yang masuk akal. 3. Upaya-upaya perekrutan hendaknya mempunyai efek luberan (spillover effects) yakni citra umum organisasi haruslah menanjak, dan bahkan pelamar-pelamar yang gagal haruslah mempunyai kesan-kesan positif terhadap perusahaan. Tujuan Rekrutmen
  4. 4. kerangka rekrutmen Program penarikan Ramalan penjualan/Produksi Para pelamar Analisa beban kerja Spesifikasi jabatan Deskripsi jabatan Kebutuhan tenaga kerja Penyaringan tenaga kerja Formulir - Lamaran Referensi-Referensi Berbagai Tes Wawancara Pemeriksaan Kesehatan Analisa jabatan Individu/Pelamar Peusahaan Induksi (Pengenalan pada pekerjaan)

×