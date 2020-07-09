Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cardinal Utility Theory and Theory of Consumer Choice 1. Law of Diminishing Marginal Utility 2. Law of Equi-Marginal Utili...
Utility The ability of a good to satisfy want. It is a measure of the level of satisfaction of consumers, and depends on t...
Unites of Good Consumed MU TU 1 6 6 2 4 10 3 2 12 4 0 12 5 -2 10 6 -4 6
LAWS OF UTILITY ANALYSIS 1. Law of Diminishing Marginal Utility 2. Law of Equi-Marginal Utility. 1. Law of Diminishing Mar...
Assumptions of the Law 1. Utility can be measured in cardinal numbers. 2. Marginal utility of money remains constant. 3. M...
Pieces of Bread MU 1 8 2 6 3 4 4 2 5 0 6 -2 Law of Diminishing Marginal Utility
Causes of its Operation 1.Commodities are not Perfect Substitutes 2. Satisfaction of Particular Wants 3. We Give Top Prior...
2. Law of Equi-Marginal Utility Law of equi-marginal utility is the second important law of the utility analysis. The law ...
Assumptions of the Law: 1. Cardinal measurement of utility is possible. 2. Marginal utility of money remains constant. 3. ...
Rupees MU of Apples MU of Bananas 1st 10 7 2nd 8 6 3rd 6 5 4th 4 4 5th 2 3 Rupees
CONSUMER’S EQUILIBRIUM—UTILITY ANALYSIS Consumer’s equilibrium refers to a situation wherein a consumer gets maximum satis...
Determination of Consumer’s Equilibrium 1. A single commodity with single use 2. A single commodity with several uses 3. S...
Cups of Coffee MU of Coffee Price of Coffee 1 100 60 2 80 60 3 60 60 4 40 60 5 20 60 1. A single commodity with single use...
2. A single commodity with several uses A consumer will be in equilibrium when he distributes different units of commodity...
2. A single commodity with several uses Quantities of Kerosene oil (in Lts.) MU of Kerosene oil in Stove MU of Kerosene oi...
3.Several commodities with single price In case, the consumer is buying two commodities, x and y, the position of equilibr...
MU of Milk MU of Bread MU of Eggs 14 8 2.60 12 6 2.40 10 4 2.20 8 2 2.00 4. Several commodities with different prices When...
Consumer Equilibrium- IC
Concepts of Utility Analysis, Laws of Utility Analysis: 1. Law of Diminishing Marginal Utility, assumptions of cardinal utility, Causes of its Operation, Exceptions/Limitations to the Law, explanation of the law with table and diagram, 2. Law of Equi-Marginal Utility, Assumptions of the Law, explanation of the law with table and diagram, CONSUMER'S EQUILIBRIUM—UTILITY ANALYSIS, Assumptions of consumer equilibrium, A single commodity with single use, A single commodity with several uses, Several commodities with single price, Several commodities with different prices, diagrams and tables etc.
Reference Book: Dr. Raj Kumar (Managerial Economics: Analysis, Policies and Cases)
  1. 1. Cardinal Utility Theory and Theory of Consumer Choice 1. Law of Diminishing Marginal Utility 2. Law of Equi-Marginal Utility Dr. Anand Gupta
  2. 2. Utility The ability of a good to satisfy want. It is a measure of the level of satisfaction of consumers, and depends on the quantities of goods bought by consumers CONCEPTS OF UTILITY ANALYSIS 1. Initial Utility 2. Marginal Utility 3. Total Utility
  3. 3. Unites of Good Consumed MU TU 1 6 6 2 4 10 3 2 12 4 0 12 5 -2 10 6 -4 6
  4. 4. LAWS OF UTILITY ANALYSIS 1. Law of Diminishing Marginal Utility 2. Law of Equi-Marginal Utility. 1. Law of Diminishing Marginal Utility Law of Diminishing Marginal Utility is the fundamental law of utility analysis. All of us experience this law in our daily life. The law of Diminishing Marginal Utility explains the relation between utility and quantity of a commodity. According to Dr. Marshall, “The additional benefit which a person derives from a given increase of his stock of a thing diminishes with every increase in the stock that he already has.”
  5. 5. Assumptions of the Law 1. Utility can be measured in cardinal numbers. 2. Marginal utility of money remains constant. 3. Marginal utility of every commodity is independent. 4. Every unit of the commodity being used is of same quality and size. 5. There is continuous consumption of the commodity. 6. Suitable and proper quantity of the commodity is consumed. 7. There is no change in the income of the consumer. 8. There is no change in the price of the commodity and its substitutes. 9. There is no change in the fashion, taste and habits of the consumer. 10. Goods are divisible Law of Diminishing Marginal Utility
  6. 6. Pieces of Bread MU 1 8 2 6 3 4 4 2 5 0 6 -2 Law of Diminishing Marginal Utility
  7. 7. Causes of its Operation 1.Commodities are not Perfect Substitutes 2. Satisfaction of Particular Wants 3. We Give Top Priority to the Most Important Use Exceptions/Limitations to the Law 1. Initial Units 2. Rare and Curious Things 3. Drunkards 4. Misers 5. Large Number of Consumers
  8. 8. 2. Law of Equi-Marginal Utility Law of equi-marginal utility is the second important law of the utility analysis. The law states that in order to get maximum satisfaction, a consumer should spend his limited income on different commodities in such a way that the last rupee spent on each commodity yields him equal marginal utility. Dr. Marshall “If a person has a thing which he can put to several uses, he will distribute it among these uses in such a way, that he has the same marginal utility in all.”
  9. 9. Assumptions of the Law: 1. Cardinal measurement of utility is possible. 2. Marginal utility of money remains constant. 3. Income of the consumer is fixed and remains constant. 4. Fashion, tastes and preferences remain constant. 5. Prices of the commodities remain constant. 6. Commodities are divisible in small units. 7. Consumer is rational. 8. Consumption takes place at a given time period. 9. The utilities of different goods are independent
  10. 10. Rupees MU of Apples MU of Bananas 1st 10 7 2nd 8 6 3rd 6 5 4th 4 4 5th 2 3 Rupees
  11. 11. CONSUMER’S EQUILIBRIUM—UTILITY ANALYSIS Consumer’s equilibrium refers to a situation wherein a consumer gets maximum satisfaction out of his limited income and he has no tendency to make any change in his existing expenditure pattern. In the words of Dr. Marshall, “Consumer’s equilibrium is that state of consumer’s demand which, he thinks to be the best and which he does not want to alter,” Assumptions 1. Consumer is Rational 2. Cardinal Measurement of Utility 3. Marginal Utility of Money is Constant 4. Fixed Income and Prices 5. Independent Utility 6. Tastes are Constant 7. Perfect Knowledge
  12. 12. Determination of Consumer’s Equilibrium 1. A single commodity with single use 2. A single commodity with several uses 3. Several commodities with single price 4. Several commodities with different prices 1.A single commodity with single use When a consumer is purchasing a commodity having one use only, he will be in equilibrium position at a point where marginal utility of the commodity is equal to its price, or where the following condition is fulfilled i.e., MU=P Or Marginal Utility=Price
  13. 13. Cups of Coffee MU of Coffee Price of Coffee 1 100 60 2 80 60 3 60 60 4 40 60 5 20 60 1. A single commodity with single use GAIN
  14. 14. 2. A single commodity with several uses A consumer will be in equilibrium when he distributes different units of commodity in such a way that he gets equal marginal utility from each use , or where following condition of equilibrium is fulfilled: MU in use A=MU in use B=MU in use C ………. And so on Quantities of Kerosene oil (in Lts.) MU of Kerosene oil in Stove MU of Kerosene oil in Lantern 1st 12 10 2nd 10 8 3rd 8 6 4th 6 4 5th 4 2
  15. 15. 2. A single commodity with several uses Quantities of Kerosene oil (in Lts.) MU of Kerosene oil in Stove MU of Kerosene oil in Lantern 1st 12 10 2nd 10 8 3rd 8 6 4th 6 4 5th 4 2
  16. 16. 3.Several commodities with single price In case, the consumer is buying two commodities, x and y, the position of equilibrium will be determined according to the law of equi- marginal utility. The consumer will derive maximum satisfaction when the marginal utilities of the last rupee spent on both the commodities are equal. MUx = MUy Rupees MU of Apples MU of Bananas 1st 10 7 2nd 8 6 3rd 6 5 4th 4 4 5th 2 3
  17. 17. MU of Milk MU of Bread MU of Eggs 14 8 2.60 12 6 2.40 10 4 2.20 8 2 2.00 4. Several commodities with different prices When a consumer is consuming several commodities with different prices simultaneously, he will be in equilibrium. Where the ratio of marginal utility of ‘x’ commodity to the price of ‘x’ is equal to the ratio of marginal utility of commodity ‘y’ to the prices of ‘y’ or when the following condition is satisfied MUa/Pa=MUb/Pb=MUc/Pc…………and so on MUmilk /Pmilk=MUbread /Pbread=MUeggs/Peggs……….and so on
  18. 18. Consumer Equilibrium- IC

×