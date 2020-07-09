First part link is: https://youtu.be/x0gIu33szCA

Concepts of Utility Analysis, Laws of Utility Analysis: 1. Law of Diminishing Marginal Utility, assumptions of cardinal utility, Causes of its Operation, Exceptions/Limitations to the Law, explanation of the law with table and diagram, 2. Law of Equi-Marginal Utility, Assumptions of the Law, explanation of the law with table and diagram, CONSUMER’S EQUILIBRIUM—UTILITY ANALYSIS, Assumptions of consumer equilibrium, A single commodity with single use, A single commodity with several uses, Several commodities with single price, Several commodities with different prices, diagrams and tables etc.

Reference Book: Dr. Raj Kumar (Managerial Economics: Analysis, Policies and Cases)

