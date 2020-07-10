Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction, Alternatives objectives of business firms: 1. Profit Maximization/ Theory of firm, 2. Revenue or Sales Maximization, 3. Security Profit, 4 Growth Maximization, 5. Maximization of managerial utility, 6. Cyert and March behavioral theory, 7. Satisfaction theory, 8. Entry prevention and risk avoidance etc.

परिचय, व्यापार फर्मों के वैकल्पिक उद्देश्य: 1. लाभ का अधिकतमकरण / फर्म का सिद्धांत, 2. राजस्व या बिक्री का अधिकतमकरण, 3. सुरक्षा लाभ, 4 विकास अधिकतमकरण, 5. प्रबंधकीय उपयोगिता का अधिकतमकरण, 6. Cyert और मार्चपाठ सिद्धांत, 7। संतुष्टि सिद्धांत, 8. प्रवेश की रोकथाम और जोखिम से बचाव आदि।

Reference Book: Dr. Raj Kumar (Managerial Economics: Analysis, Policies and Cases)

  1. 1. Alternative Objectives of Business Firms Dr. Anand Gupta
  2. 2. All business firms have undoubtedly some organizational goals to pursue. The traditional economic theory assumed Profit Maximization as the sole objective of a business firm. But the modern economist define the others objectives of business firms. 1. Profit Maximization/ Theory of firm 2. Revenue or Sales Maximization 3. Security Profit 4. Growth Maximization 5. Maximization of managerial utility 6. Cyert and March behavioral theory 7. Satisfaction theory 8. Entry prevention and risk avoidance
  3. 3. The sole objective of a firm in the traditional theory of the firm has been profit maximization. Conditions for maximising profit - Necessary / first order condition: MR = MC - Secondary / second order condition: The necessary condition must be satisfied under the condition of decreasing MR & rising MC Profit = T.R.-T.C. 1. Profit Maximization/ Theory of firm
  4. 4.  The basic premise of his theory is that sales maximization, rather than profit maximization.  Managers pursue those goals which furthers their interest.  Salary & other management emoluments are more closely related to sales revenue than to profit.  Banks & other financial institutions look at sales revenue for credibility.  Sales revenue trend is more readily available indicator of the firm’s performance  Managers find it difficult to maximize the profit consistently due to changing & challenging conditions.  Static & Dynamic model 2. Baumol’s sales /revenue maximisation
  5. 5.  Attainment and retention of a constant market share. Firm want to secure their market share.  Steady flow of profits for long time in other words firm is interested in getting security profits.  The primary goal of a firm is long run survival. 3. Rothschild’s Hypothesis of long run survival & market share goals/Security Profit
  6. 6. The main goal of the firm is the balanced rate of growth of the firm. Ability of managers judge by growth of firm. Managers try to maximize firm’s balanced growth rate subject to managerial & financial constraints. G = GD = GC GD = Growth rate of demand for firm’s product GC= Growth rate of capital supply to the firm 4. Marris’s Hypothesis of firm’s growth rate Maximization/ Growth Maximization
  7. 7. Managers seek to maximize their own utility function subject to minimum level of profit.’ U = f (S, M, ID ) S = Additional expenditure on staff, Expansion M = Managerial Emoluments (Pretty secretary, company car, phone etc.) ID = Power of Discretionary investment (after due payment of taxes, and dividends of shareholders 5. Williamson's Hypothesis of Maximization of Managerial Utility
  8. 8. 6. Cyert - March Hypothesis of Satisficing behaviour Real business world is uncertain and not have always adequate data and process the same, so they can achieve a satisfactory profit or satisfactory growth. A firm is a coalition of different groups with conflicting goals. Aspiration level of the firm
  9. 9. According to Scitovsky the satisfaction of an entrepreneur does not depend only upon the material goods in the forms of comforts and necessaries obtained from the profits due to his entrepreneurial activity. Its includes the leisure or what Hicks calls a ‘quiet Life’ also as an essential ingredient to individual welfare 7. Maximization of Satisfaction
  10. 10. Motive : a) Profit maximization in the long run b) Securing a constant market share c) Avoiding the risk caused by the unpredictable behaviour of new firms 8. Entry prevention & Risk avoidance Hypothesis
