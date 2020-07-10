https://youtu.be/ifviWRjwVPo



copy and paste above link in your You Tube for explanation of these slides



Introduction, Alternatives objectives of business firms: 1. Profit Maximization/ Theory of firm, 2. Revenue or Sales Maximization, 3. Security Profit, 4 Growth Maximization, 5. Maximization of managerial utility, 6. Cyert and March behavioral theory, 7. Satisfaction theory, 8. Entry prevention and risk avoidance etc.



परिचय, व्यापार फर्मों के वैकल्पिक उद्देश्य: 1. लाभ का अधिकतमकरण / फर्म का सिद्धांत, 2. राजस्व या बिक्री का अधिकतमकरण, 3. सुरक्षा लाभ, 4 विकास अधिकतमकरण, 5. प्रबंधकीय उपयोगिता का अधिकतमकरण, 6. Cyert और मार्चपाठ सिद्धांत, 7। संतुष्टि सिद्धांत, 8. प्रवेश की रोकथाम और जोखिम से बचाव आदि।



Make sure to like and share. Your support and love is very important to me.



Connect with me on all other social media networks:



Follow @ Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/user/anandgupta04041980

Follow @ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100051808100361

Follow @ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anandk0404/?hl=en

Follow @ Slide Share: https://www.slideshare.net/Anandgupta13



Reference Book: Dr. Raj Kumar (Managerial Economics: Analysis, Policies and Cases)



Disclaimer- Some contents are used for educational purpose under fair use. Copyrights Disclaimer under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for: fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. All credit for copyright material used in video goes to respected owner.