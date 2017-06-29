Professional Year Program Perth
A Professional Year Program is a structured professional development program combining formal learning and workplace experience for the international student who have graduated from a university in Australia.

Contact:-
309 Hay Street, East Perth,
WA 6003 Australia
Call Us: (08) 6245 1219
Get in touch with us
info@isamigrations.com
(08) 6245 1219
Website:- http://www.professionalyearprograms.com.au/professional-year-program-perth

