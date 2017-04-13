-
Be the first to like this
Published on
MasterBatch
Masterbatches are used to reduce consumption of expensive virgin polymers (filler masterbatches) without compromising on quality and performance. Masterbatches are produced with maximum loading of high performance pigments
Contact:-
Rajiv Plastic Industries
A-9 Nand Bhuvan Industrial Estate,
Mahakali Caves Road,
Andheri (East), Mumbai – 400093,
India.
Phone: + 91-22-66929701
Fax: + 91-22-66929705
E-mail: info@rajivplastics.com
Website:- http://www.rajivplastics.com
Be the first to comment