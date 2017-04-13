MasterBatch

Masterbatches are used to reduce consumption of expensive virgin polymers (filler masterbatches) without compromising on quality and performance. Masterbatches are produced with maximum loading of high performance pigments

Contact:-

Rajiv Plastic Industries

A-9 Nand Bhuvan Industrial Estate,

Mahakali Caves Road,

Andheri (East), Mumbai – 400093,

India.



Phone: + 91-22-66929701

Fax: + 91-22-66929705

E-mail: info@rajivplastics.com

Website:- http://www.rajivplastics.com





