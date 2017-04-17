Kanha Jungle Safari

The Park is respected globally for saving the “Barasingha” from near extinction. It is one of the best managed parks in Asia and a part of Project Tiger. Kanha Tiger Reserve abounds in meadows or maidans which are basically open grasslands that have sprung up in fields of abandoned villages.

