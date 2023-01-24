Successfully reported this slideshow.
Research Methodology - Session 1

Jan. 24, 2023
“Research is simply a systematic and refined technique of thinking, employing specialized tools, instruments & procedures in order to obtain a more adequate solution of a problem than would be possible under ordinary means.” - by C.C. Crawford

"Research is simply a systematic and refined technique of thinking, employing specialized tools, instruments & procedures in order to obtain a more adequate solution of a problem than would be possible under ordinary means." - by C.C. Crawford

Research Methodology - Session 1

  1. 1. Introduction: Aim, Objectives, and Scope of Research in Economics Research Methodology [Module 1] Session 1
  2. 2. अनुसंधान का अर्थ आम बोलचाल की भाषा में शोध ज्ञान की खोज को संदर्भथत करता है। एक बार र्कसी र्िर्शष्ट र्िषय पर प्रासंर्िक जानकारी क े र्लए एक िैज्ञार्नक और व्यिस्थर्त खोज क े रूप में अनुसंधान को पररभार्षत भी कर सकते हैं। दरअसल, शोध िैज्ञार्नक जांच की कला है। "र्िशेष रूप से ज्ञान की र्कसी भी शाखा में नए तथ्ों क े र्लए खोज क े माध्यम से एक सािधान जांच या जांच क े रूप में अनुसंधान का अर्थ देता है." रेडमैन और मोरी अनुसंधान को "नए ज्ञान को प्राप्त करने क े र्लए व्यिस्थर्त प्रयास" क े रूप में पररभार्षत करते हैं। क ु छ लोि शोध को एक आंदोलन मानते हैं, ज्ञात से अज्ञात तक एक आंदोलन। यह िास्ति में खोज की यात्रा है। हम सभी क े र्लए र्जज्ञासुता की महत्वपूर्थ िृर्ि है | यह र्जज्ञासुता सभी ज्ञान की जननी है और र्िर्ध है, जो मनुष्य अज्ञात क े ज्ञान को प्राप्त करने क े र्लए र्नयोर्जत करता है, को अनुसंधान कहा जा सकता है
  3. 3. अनुसंधान एक अकादर्मक िर्तर्िर्ध है और इस तरह क े शब्द का उपयोि तकनीकी अर्ों में र्कया जाना चार्हए । स्िफडथ िुडी अनुसंधान क े अनुसार समस्याओं को पररभार्षत और पुनपथररभार्षत करना, पररकल्पना या सुझाए िए समाधान तैयार करना; डेटा एकत्र करना, व्यिस्थर्त करना और मूल्ांकन करना; कटौती करना और र्नष्कषथ तक पहंचना; और अंत में, ध्यान से र्नष्कषथ का परीक्षर् करने क े र्लए र्नधाथररत है र्क क्या िे तैयार पररकल्पना पर र्फट बैठता है । सामार्जक र्िज्ञान क े र्िश्वकोश में डी सेस्संिर और एम स्टीफ ें सन अनुसंधान को "ज्ञान का र्िस्तार, सही या सत्यार्पत करने क े र्लए सामान्यीकरर् क े उद्देश्य से चीजों, अिधारर्ाओं या प्रतीकों क े हेरफ े र" क े रूप में पररभार्षत करते हैं, चाहे र्सद्ांत क े र्नमाथर् में या र्कसी कला क े अभ्यास में ज्ञान सहायक हो।
  4. 4. C.C. Crawford : “Research is simply a systematic and refined technique of thinking, employing specialized tools, instruments & procedures in order to obtain a more adequate solution of a problem than would be possible under ordinary means.” It starts with a problem, collects data or facts, analyses these critically based decisions actual evidence. It evolves original work instead of mere exercise of personal opinion. It is quantitative, seeking to know not only what but much and measurement is therefore a central feature of it. Webster Dictionary : “A careful inquiry or examination in seeking facts or principles, diligent investigation in order to ascertain something.” Francis Bacon: “Research is a power of suspending judgement with patience of meditating with pleasures of asserting with caution, of correcting with readiness of arranging thought with scrupulous plan.
  5. 5. इस प्रकार, अनुसंधान, अपनी उन्नर्त क े र्लए ज्ञान में एक मूल योिदान है । यह अध्ययन, अिलोकन, तुलना और प्रयोि की मदद से सत्य की खोज है। संक्षेप में, र्कसी समस्या का समाधान खोजने क े उद्देश्य और व्यिस्थर्त र्िर्ध क े माध्यम से ज्ञान की खोज अनुसंधान है। सामान्यीकरर् और र्सद्ांत क े र्नमाथर् से संबंर्धत व्यिस्थर्त दृर्ष्टकोर् भी अनुसंधान है । इस प्रकार अनुसंधान शब्द समस्या को प्रर्तपार्दत करने, पररकल्पना तैयार करने, तथ्ों या आंकडों को एकत्र करने, तथ्ों का र्िश्लेषर् करने और संबंर्धत समस्या क े प्रर्त समाधान क े रूप में या क ु छ सैद्ांर्तक र्नमाथर् क े र्लए क ु छ सामान्यीकरर् में क ु छ र्नष्कषों तक पहंचने से र्मलकर व्यिस्थर्त र्िर्ध को संदर्भथत करता है ।
  6. 6. अनुसंधान क े उद्देश्य OBJECTIVES OF RESEARCH अनुसंधान का उद्देश्य िैज्ञार्नक प्रर्ियाओं क े अनुप्रयोि क े माध्यम से सिालों क े जिाब की खोज करने क े र्लए है । शोध का मुख्य उद्देश्य उस सच्चाई का पता लिाना है जो र्छपी हई है और र्जसकी खोज अभी तक नहीं हो पाई है। हालांर्क प्रत्येक शोध अध्ययन का अपना र्िर्शष्ट उद्देश्य होता है, हम अनुसंधान उद्देश्यों क े बारे में सोच सकते हैं र्क कई र्नम्नर्लस्खत व्यापक समूहों में पड सकते हैं:
  7. 7. 1. र्कसी घटना से पररर्चत होने क े र्लए या इसमें नई अंतदृथर्ष्ट प्राप्त करने क े र्लए (इस ऑब्जेक्ट को ध्यान में रखते हए अध्ययन को खोजपूर्थ या सूत्रबद् शोध अध्ययन कहा जाता है); 2. र्कसी र्िशेष व्यस्ि, स्थर्र्त या समूह की र्िशेषताओं को सही ढंि से र्चर्त्रत करने क े र्लए (इस िस्तु क े सार् अध्ययन को िर्थनात्मक अनुसंधान अध्ययन क े रूप में जाना जाता है); 3. आिृर्ि जो क ु छ होता है या र्जसक े सार् यह क ु छ और क े सार् जुडा हआ है र्नधाथररत करने क े र्लए (देखने में इस िस्तु क े सार् अध्ययन नैदार्नक अनुसंधान अध्ययन क े रूप में जाना जाता है); 4. चर क े बीच एक कारर् संबंध की पररकल्पना का परीक्षर् करने क े र्लए (इस तरह क े अध्ययन पररकल्पना परीक्षर् अनुसंधान अध्ययन क े रूप में जाना जाता है) ।
  8. 8. अनुसंधान में प्रेरर्ा लोिों को अनुसंधान करने क े र्लए क्या करना है? यह मौर्लक महत्व का प्रश्न है। अनुसंधान करने क े संभार्ित उद्देश्य र्नम्नर्लस्खत में से एक या अर्धक हो सकते हैं: पररर्ामी लाभों क े सार्-सार् एक शोध उपार्ध प्राप्त करने की इच्छा;अनसुलझी समस्याओं को हल करने में चुनौती का सामना करने की इच्छा, अर्ाथत्, व्यािहाररक समस्याओं पर र्चंता अनुसंधान शुरू करती है;क ु छ रचनात्मक कायथ करने का बौस्द्क आनंद प्राप्त करने की इच्छा;समाज की सेिा करने की इच्छा;सम्मान पाने की इच्छा। हालांर्क, यह शोध अध्ययन करने क े र्लए लोिों को प्रेररत करने िाले कारकों की एक र्िस्तृत सूची नहीं है। कई और कारक जैसे र्क सरकार क े र्नदेश, रोजिार की स्थर्र्त, नई चीजों क े बारे में र्जज्ञासा, कायथ संबंधों को समझने की इच्छा, सामार्जक सोच और जािृर्त, और इस तरह से लोि अनुसंधान कायों को करने क े र्लए प्रेररत कर सकते हैं।
  9. 9. अर्थशास्त्र में अनुसंधान की िुंजाइश क्या है? इस सिाल क े र्लए "अर्थशास्त्र में अनुसंधान की िुंजाइश क्या है?" कोई जिाब दे सकता है "एक निजात बच्चे का क्या उपयोि है?" बेंजार्मन फ्र ैं कर्लन क े तरीक े से, र्जन्ोंने इस प्रकार जिाब र्दया, जब उनसे िरज बादलों और र्बजली क े बीच संबंधों क े बारे में उनक े र्नष्कषों की उपयोर्िता क े बारे में पूछा िया । इसका मतलब यह है र्क नया ज्ञान एक निजात र्शशु की तरह है, यह र्िकास और पररपक्वता की अपार क्षमता रखता है । पूिथिामी चचाथ से यह स्पष्ट है र्क आर्र्थक समस्याओं का अध्ययन और र्िश्लेषर् करने क े र्लए एक िैज्ञार्नक उपकरर् क े रूप में अर्थशास्त्र में अनुसंधान का अपार मूल् है । यह उनकी संरचना को समझने की दृर्ष्ट से र्िशुद् िैज्ञार्नक भािना यानी उनका अध्ययन करता है। एक सामार्जक िैज्ञार्नक आर्र्थक समस्याओं क े महत्वपूर्थ तथ्ों और आंकडों को ररकॉडथ और एकत्र करता है और इसक े बदले में उनक े बारे में संभि सही सामान्यीकरर् होता है । अर्थशास्त्र में अनुसंधान का मूल दायरा जल्दी या बाद में समझना है लेर्कन सामार्जक घटनाओं और प्रर्ियाओं की प्रक ृ र्त को सही ढंि से समझना है और हालांर्क यह र्िशेष सुधारों क े र्कसी भी उद्देश्य क े र्बना र्कया जाता है र्नष्कषों से इनकार नहींर्कया जा सकता है । संक्षेप में, र्नम्नर्लस्खत अर्थशास्त्र में अनुसंधान की िुंजाइश है।
  10. 10. 1. ज्ञान ननर्ााण तैयार र्कए िए सामान्यीकरर् का ज्ञान क े थर्ार्पत कोष पर एक र्नर्ित प्रभाि पडता है। अनुसंधान क े पररर्ाम क े रूप में थर्ार्पत र्कया िया एक सामान्य प्रस्ताि समय में एक र्बंदु पर मौजूदा ज्ञान की सीमा का र्िस्तार कर सकता है। यह हो सकता है, यर्द यह मौजूदा ज्ञान क े एक र्नर्ित र्नकाय को उन अपेक्षाओं क े सार् अच्छी तरह से बहस न करने क े अर्थ में र्फट नहीं बैठता है जो िैध रूप से इससे तैयार की जा सकती हैं, तो िैज्ञार्नक पर इस नए सामान्य प्रस्ताि द्वारा र्कए िए कलह नोट को ध्यान में रखते हए ज्ञान क े इस र्नकाय में क ु छ संशोधन या संशोधन लाने क े र्लए दबाि डालती है । इसक े र्िपरीत, यर्द सामान्यीकरर् ज्ञान क े थर्ार्पत कोष में र्फट बैठता है, तो यह इसमें बल देता है। यह ऊपर र्कए िए र्बंदुओं को क ु छ लंबाई में र्िस्तृत करने क े र्लए होिा। व्यिस्थर्त ज्ञान क े र्िस्तार या र्िस्तार में सामान्य प्रस्ताि की भूर्मका र्िर्भन्न रूपों को ले सकती है। यह इस प्रकार है र्क तथ्ों का एक नया सेट सार्थक तरीक े से ज्ञान क े थर्ार्पत कोष की समझ क े भीतर लाया जाता है । पररर्ामस्वरूप, ज्ञान की सीमा न क े िल मात्रात्मक रूप से बस्ि िुर्ात्मक रूप से भी बढी हई हो जाती है । उदाहरर् क े र्लए, "सापेक्ष अभाि" की एक सामान्य अिधारर्ा मजदू री में िृस्द् और कामिार की उत्पादक दक्षता क े बीच संबंध की जांच करने क े र्लए एक उपयोिी साधन क े रूप में काम कर सकती है ।
  11. 11. एक और तरीका है र्जसमें एक सामान्य िभाथधान व्यिस्थर्त ज्ञान का र्िस्तार कर सकता है, ज्ञान क े मौजूदा कोष में लि रही र्िसंिर्तयों को प्रकाश में लाना और इनका र्मलान करने का प्रयास करना है । उदाहरर्, सीखने पर "सिािादी" और "लोकतांर्त्रक" कक्षा क े माहौल क े प्रभािों पर अध्ययन क े र्नष्कषों को लिातार नहीं देखा िया । एक शोध खोज की प्रक ृ र्त में एक नई सामान्य अिधारर्ा हमें इन र्नष्कषों का र्मलान करने में मदद करती है र्क कक्षा का माहौल जो भी हो, महत्वपूर्थ बात यह है र्क र्शक्षक छात्रों की अपेक्षाओं क े अनुसार र्कस हद तक व्यिहार करता है । र्फर भी एक और तरीका है र्जसमें एक नई सामान्य अिधारर्ा ज्ञान का र्िस्तार करता है और ज्ञान क े मौजूदा कोष में क ु छ कर्मयों को इंर्ित करने और इन कर्मयों को पाटने का प्रयास करता है । सामान्य िभाथधान या शोध से र्नकलने िाली खोज का ज्ञान क े थर्ार्पत शरीर पर एक और प्रभाि पड सकता है यानी इसमें त्रुर्टयों को ठीक करना। यर्द चीजों, अिधारर्ाओं या प्रतीकों क े हेरफ े र क े माध्यम से प्राप्त नया सामान्य प्रस्ताि ज्ञान या र्सद्ांत क े मौजूदा शरीर क े आधार पर तार्क थ क रूप से उम्मीद करेिा, तो एकमात्र र्िकल्प नए साक्ष्ों क े आलोक में मूल र्सद्ांत में सुधार या संशोधनों को प्रभार्ित करना है।
  12. 12. इस प्रकार अनुसंधान पररर्ामों क े रूप में उत्पन्न होने िाली सामान्यता क े नए बयान ज्ञान की मौजूदा प्रर्ाली क े सत्यापन क े र्लए तराजू क े रूप में कायथ करता है क े िल स्पष्ट दोहरा रहा है । जैसा र्क उल्लेखनीय है र्क अनुसंधान में यह पता लिाने क े र्लए परीक्षर् शार्मल है र्क क्या सामान्य ििव्यों क े रूप में प्रस्तुत अनुभिजन्य र्टप्पर्र्यां ज्ञान क े मौजूदा र्नकाय क े आधार पर की जाने िाली भर्िष्यिार्र्यों क े अनुरूप हैं । यर्द ऐसा नहीं है, तो प्रर्ाली को संशोर्धत करने या अस्वीकार करने की भी आिश्यकता है । िैज्ञार्नक िर्तर्िर्ध का एक महत्वपूर्थ पहलू उन र्नष्कषों का सत्यापन है र्जन्ोंने ज्ञान की थर्ार्पत प्रर्ाली में थर्ान पाया है ।
  13. 13. 2. आर्र्थक समस्या का अध्ययन जहां ज्ञान है, िहां अज्ञान नहीं रह सकता। अंधर्िश्वासों, अंध र्िश्वासों आर्द को दू र करने का सबसे अच्छा तरीका है र्क सच्चे ज्ञान को अपने थर्ान पर ट्ांसप्ांट र्कया जाए। उदाहरर्, इससे पहले र्क अर्थशास्त्र में िहन शोध अपराध में आए अपराध क े सामार्जक कारर्ों का एहसास नहीं हआ और लोिों ने सोचा र्क अपराध की प्रिृर्ि र्िरासत में र्मली है। लेर्कन अब यह सब बदल िया है। अर्थशास्त्र में शोध क े र्लए धन्यिाद, अब हम लोिों को आपरार्धक और िैर-आपरार्धक जनजार्तयों में र्िभार्जत नहीं करते हैं। हम जानते हैं र्क सामार्जक पररिेश क्या हैं जो मनुष्य में आपरार्धक प्रिृर्ि को प्रोत्सार्हत करते हैं। जे. मेररयम ने बहत ही स्पष्ट रूप से कहते हैं - आज
  14. 14. अज्ञानता का अर्भशाप सामार्जक प्रिर्त क े र्लए एक सबसे बडा ब्लॉक है । यह अंधर्िश्वास और परंपराओं में अंध र्िश्वास को जन्म देता है, यह कट्टरपंर्र्यों को जीर्ित रखता है । लोकर्प्रय मान्यताओं की जर्टल और जर्टल घटना को उजािर करक े , अर्थशास्त्र में अनुसंधान हमें अपने र्िकास को रोकने क े कट्टरपंर्र्यों क े िढ पर तेजी से हमला करने में सक्षम बनाता है । धीरे-धीरे नए ज्ञान लोकर्प्रय मन में ररसते हैं और इस प्रकार अंधर्िश्वास पतला हो जाते हैं और अंतत हटा र्दए जाते हैं । आर्र्थक समस्याओं क े समाधान की क ुं जी उनका सटीक और र्नष्पक्ष र्िश्लेषर् है और इस प्रकार उनक े र्लए र्जम्मेदार कारर् कारकों को समझना है । अप्रर्शर्क्षत पयथिेक्षक का र्िश्लेषर् र्नष्पक्ष और सटीक नहीं है । इस कायथ को करने में क े िल एक सामार्जक िैज्ञार्नक सक्षम है। समाज िैज्ञार्नकों ने क्षेत्रिाद, जार्तिाद, भाषार्िद् , सांप्रदार्यकता आर्द समस्याओं का सफलतापूिथक र्िश्लेषर् र्कया है।
  15. 15. 3. थ्ोरी मेर्क ं ि और पॉर्लसी मेर्क ं ि: र्िस्ताररत, सही और सत्यार्पत ज्ञान को दो संभार्ित उपयोिों क े र्लए रखा जा सकता है: (a) सैद्ांर्तक (b) अभ्यास इस प्रकार अर्धग्रहीत ज्ञान का उपयोि सैद्ांर्तक मॉडल बनाने में र्कया जा सकता है। दू सरे शब्दों में, ज्ञान को प्रस्तािों में व्यिस्थर्त र्कया जा सकता है और इन प्रस्तािों को तब स्पष्ट रूप से व्यि र्कया जा सकता है, जो र्कसी र्नधाथररत चीजों या पररस्थर्र्तयों क े एक र्नधाथररत समूह द्वारा शार्सत एक अर्धक अमूतथ िैचाररक प्रर्ाली क े आकलन का अनुमान लिाने क े र्लए बनाया िया हो। ज्ञान क े ऐसे उपयोि को अक्सर र्सद्ांत-उन्मुख क े रूप में लेबल र्कया जाता है और एक िैज्ञार्नक की िर्तर्िर्धयों को "िैर-उपयोर्ितािादी" आयात क े र्सद्ांतों क े र्नमाथर् क े र्लए ज्ञान की तलाश होती है, र्जन्ें अक्सर "शुद्" "मूल" या "सैद्ांर्तक" शोध क े रूप में जाना जाता है। ज्ञान क े र्लए ज्ञान यार्न क े िल "जानना" की संतुर्ष्ट क े र्लए दृर्ष्टकोर् ही इस आदेश की िैज्ञार्नक िर्तर्िर्ध को रेखांर्कत करता है।
  16. 16. ज्ञान की तलाश करने िाले शोधों का उपयोि मुख्य रूप से नीर्त र्नमाथर् क े र्लए र्कया जाएिा र्जसका उपयोि हमारे समाज क े सामने आने िाली र्िर्भन्न समस्याओं को हल करने क े र्लए र्कया जा सकता है । िे क ु छ व्यािहाररक र्सरों की सेिा कर सकते हैं र्जन्ें अक्सर "लािू" "एक्शन-ओररएं टेड" या "अभ्यास-उन्मुख" कहा जाता है। जब र्कसी कायोन्मुखी अनुसंधान पर र्िचार र्कया जाना है तो हम इस पहलू पर अर्धक र्िस्तार से र्िचार करेंिे । र्कसी को इन दो झुकािों पर र्िचार नहीं करना चार्हए र्जसमें एक आदशथ र्िरोधाभास शार्मल है। एक अच्छे र्सद्ांत क े रूप में व्यािहाररक क ु छ भी नहीं है और व्यािहाररक समस्याओं को हल करने क े प्रयासों में कई बार र्सद्ांतों को जन्म र्दया जाता है अर्ाथत अभ्यास अक्सर "र्सद्ांत क े र्िकास क े र्लए आशीिाथद" होता है। र्सद्ांत हमें अपने ज्ञान में अंतराल की पहचान करने में मदद करता है और उन्ें थर्ार्पत, प्रभाििादी या र्िस्तारात्मक सामान्यीकरर् क े सार् पाटने की कोर्शश करता है । कानून तब प्रचाररत होते हैं जब िे एक र्सद्ांत में एकजुट होते हैं । जैसा र्क कालथ जेस्पसथ ने कहा र्क "यह क े िल तब होता है जब पद्र्तित रूप से ििीक ृ त र्िज्ञान का उपयोि करक े हम जानते हैं र्क हम क्या जानते हैं और हम क्या नहीं जानते हैं" ।
  17. 17. THANK YOU

