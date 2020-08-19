JST Company Overview 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 2020
  2. 2. What we do JST Capital is a global financial services firm focused on cryptocurrencies and digital assets, providing financial solutions to institutional investors and blockchain companies. Founded by a team of highly experienced traders and risk managers from institutional finance, our team provides sophisticated financial products and services to companies and foundations in the digital ecosystem, as well as to investors looking to improve their return on digital assets. 2
  3. 3. What we provide 3 ASSET MANAGEMENT • Managed Accounts • Proprietary Trading RISK ADVISORY AND TREASURY MANAGEMENT • Risk Modelling/ Tail Risk Mitigation • Balance Sheet Optimization STRUCTURED PRODUCTS • Borrowing and Lending Services • Options Trading • Bespoke Risk Management Solutions INSTITUTIONAL TRADING • Market Maker/ Liquidity Provider • Execution Services JST Capital Platform
  4. 4. Crypto brokers and retail lenders Family offices and hedge funds Other long-term holders of crypto assets Blockchain companies and cryptocurrency foundations Our Clients Include: We Provide Financial Services To: 4
  5. 5. GENERATE RETURNS ON THEIR CRYPTO ASSETS We run bespoke managed accounts and accept investments in BTC, ETH and XRP to generate returns in kind. OPTIMIZE THEIR BALANCE SHEETS AND ENHANCE LIQUIDITY IN THEIR TOKENS We analyze clients’ exposures and provide tailored risk reports. We help manage portfolios on behalf of clients, providing secondary market liquidity on exchanges and in derivatives. LEVERAGE THEIR CRYPTO INVESTMENTS We structure innovative structured products to allow our clients to generate USD revenue while retaining ownership of and exposure to their crypto assets. We solve our clients' problems: 5 FOR CLIENTS LOOKING TO... JST CAPITAL PROVIDES...
  6. 6. Core Businesses Trading & Asset Management • We allocate our own capital and trade client capital using a portfolio of quantitative trading strategies. • We use systematic models to trade across crypto markets and capitalize on quantitative inefficiencies. • We are connected to over a two dozen exchanges and OTC counterparties, and are active in the crypto derivatives market. • We have established SMAs for clients, accepting investments in fiat as well as crypto/digital assets. 6
  7. 7. Core Businesses Risk & Balance Sheet Management • We work with companies in the crypto ecosystem to help them identify and manage their financial risk in both fiat and crypto currencies. This includes: • Building and running bespoke risk reports to identify and monitor market risks and exposure. • Advising issuers on strategies to support secondary liquidity of their tokens, including derivatives and lending. • Providing liquidity on centralized and decentralized exchanges to support a fair and orderly market once tokens are issued. 7
  8. 8. SCOTT FREEMAN Founding Partner TODD MORAKIS Founding Partner Meet Our Team 8 PALLOP ANGSUPUN Advisor • Previously ran Tachyon Capital Management, a quantitative Hedge Fund • Former Managing Director at Bank of America, oversaw the firm's electronic Foreign Exchange trading • Former Attorney with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York • Former Senior Managing Director at UBS and RBS in New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Singapore - over 30 years of Global Investment Banking and buy side experience • A board member for multiple private companies with Family Office experience through Lardos Capital • Former lead Portfolio Manager for Nassim Nicholas Taleb's Universa Black Swan Protection Protocol • He became one of the world's largest traders of volatility derivatives • His hedge fund was incorporated into GBS Finance, the Spanish Investment Bank, where he became the Chief Risk Officer Dmitry Gekhtman Head of Quantitative Trading • Former Managing Director, Head of High-Frequency Trading at JP Morgan • Former Head of Quantitative Trading and Electronic MM at Virtu Financial, created MM platform that drives the firm's US Equity institutional automated trading for the last 18 years
  9. 9. 9 GET IN TOUCH US LOCATION 350 Springfield Avenue, Summit, New Jersey 07901 SINGAPORE LOCATION 36 Robinson Road, 3rd Floor, City House Singapore, 068877 info@jstcap.com

