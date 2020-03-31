Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REP�BLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIA DE ARAGUA VICERRECTORADO ACAD�MICO CREATEC - CHARALLAVE C�TEDR...
FASE DE INTRODUCCI�N *Demanda *Auto de Admisi�n *Citaci�n *Contestaci�n *Cuestiones Previas FASE DE INSTRUCCI�N FASE DE DE...
FASEDEINSTRODUCCI�N DEMANDA Arts. 339-340 C�DIGO DE PROCEDIMIENTO CIVIL a) LAPSO: Cualquier d�a y hora b) Ante el secretar...
AUTOADMISI�N DELADEMANDA PORELTRIBUNAL Arts.341-342 FORMAS DE ENTREGA DE LA CITACI�N a) En Persona b) Por correo CITACI�N ...
CONTESTACI�N DE LA DEMANDA Art. 344 (Emplazamiento del Demandado) Art. 364 (Contestaci�n de la demanda LAPSO: Dentro de lo...
FASEDEINSTRUCCI�N PROMOCI�N DE PRUEBAS Arts. 388-396 LAPSO: 15 d�as Al siguiente d�a luego de vencido el emplazamiento de ...
FASEDEDECISI�N T�RMINOPARA PRESENTARINFORMES Arts.511-512 C.P.C. Cada parte (representante legal) presentar� Su informe al...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

FASES DEL PROCESO CIVIL ORDINARIO CISNEROS ANALIDA

7 views

Published on

FASE DE INTRODUCCIÓN, FASE DE INSTRUCCIÓN Y FASE DE DECISIÓN

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

FASES DEL PROCESO CIVIL ORDINARIO CISNEROS ANALIDA

  1. 1. REP�BLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIA DE ARAGUA VICERRECTORADO ACAD�MICO CREATEC - CHARALLAVE C�TEDRA: PR�CTICA FORENSE IV ESQUEMA FASES DEL PROCEDIMIENTO CIVIL ORDINARIO PROFESOR: MALO JOS� ANDR�S ALUMNA: CISNEROS ANALIDA C.I. 10631870 MODALIDAD: 100% On Line CHARALLAVE, MARZO DE 2020
  2. 2. FASE DE INTRODUCCI�N *Demanda *Auto de Admisi�n *Citaci�n *Contestaci�n *Cuestiones Previas FASE DE INSTRUCCI�N FASE DE DECISI�N
  3. 3. FASEDEINSTRODUCCI�N DEMANDA Arts. 339-340 C�DIGO DE PROCEDIMIENTO CIVIL a) LAPSO: Cualquier d�a y hora b) Ante el secretario designado. c) Debe ser Por escrito. a) Nombre del Tribunal b) Nombre , Apellido y domicilio del demandante y del demandado. De ser persona Jur�dica la raz�n social. c) Objeto de la Pretensi�n d) Relaci�n de hechos y fundamentos de Derecho e) Instrumentos en que se fundamente la pretensi�n d)Nombre y apellido del mandatario y consignaci�n del poder. Sede o direcci�n del demandante DEBE CONTENER Se emitir�n copias del Libelo de acuerdo al nro. De partes demandadas LAPSO: 3 d�as para su admisi�n o negaci�n. Art. 10
  4. 4. AUTOADMISI�N DELADEMANDA PORELTRIBUNAL Arts.341-342 FORMAS DE ENTREGA DE LA CITACI�N a) En Persona b) Por correo CITACI�N Art. 215-233 Formalidad necesaria para validar un juicio para la contestaci�n del demandado. Se entregar�n al Alguacil para la Citaci�n De no ser contraria Al orden p�blico, a las Buenas costumbres O alguna disposici�n De la ley.
  5. 5. CONTESTACI�N DE LA DEMANDA Art. 344 (Emplazamiento del Demandado) Art. 364 (Contestaci�n de la demanda LAPSO: Dentro de los 20 D�as siguientes luego de La citaci�n del demandado Finalidad: El comparecimiento del demandado Si son varios demandados, se fijar� termino de distancia com�n por el Tribunal Cuestiones previas, reconvenci�n e intervenci�n de terceros y forzada Art 346 El demandado podr� en vez de contestarla puede (promover dentro del lapso fijado): a)Falta de jurisdicci�n del Juez. b) Iligetimidad del actor c)Existencia de una condici�n o causa pendiente d) otros. Reconvenci�n Arts.365-369 Art.365. De versar sobre objeto Distinto al principal. Art.366. Ser� inadmisible por el Juez Si versa sobre cuestiones cuyo cono- Cimiento carezca competencia. 367. Al ser admitida. Deber� ser contes- Tada El 5to d�a. 369. De ser contestada o de haber fallado El reconvenido continuar� en un solo proceso Ambas hasta la sentencia. Intervenci�n de Terceros y Forzada Arts. 370/ 371-376. Forzada: Arts.382-387
  6. 6. FASEDEINSTRUCCI�N PROMOCI�N DE PRUEBAS Arts. 388-396 LAPSO: 15 d�as Al siguiente d�a luego de vencido el emplazamiento de no haber convenimiento en las partes. Art.388 No habr� lugar al lapso probatorio Cuando: El demandado acepta lo establecido en el libelo,contradiciendo s�lo el Derecho. b) Ambas partes lo convengan. c) Se establezca por la ley La admisibilidad solamente de la prueba instrumental. Art.389 LAPSO PARA OPONERSE O CONVENIR Art.397. C�digo de P.C. Luego del t�rmino de la Promoci�n, a los 3 d�as siguientes ADMISI�N DE PRUEBAS Arts.398,399 y402 El juez dar� disposici�n los escritos de las pruebas, admitiendo las legales y desechando las que no. LAPSO: 3D�as De ser positiva De ser Negativa Por parte del Juez en el tiempo estipulado, se le aplicar� una multa del Juez Superior. Art.399 EVACUACI�N DE PRUEBAS Art.400 LAPSO: 30 d�as Consiste en la pr�ctica de la prueba luego de ser Admitidas. Ya sea en el lugar del juicio o fuera de ella AUTO PARA MEJOR PROVEER Art.401-402 Una vez concluido el lapso probatorio el juez podr�: a) Interrogar a cualquiera de los litigantes libremente a fin de esclarecer alguna duda b) Exigir que se presente alg�n instrumento determinante como prueba de juicio c) La comparecencia de alg�n testigo clave. d) Pr�ctica clave de alguna experticia. e) Otros relevantes de acuerdo a lo establecido en la Ley.
  7. 7. FASEDEDECISI�N T�RMINOPARA PRESENTARINFORMES Arts.511-512 C.P.C. Cada parte (representante legal) presentar� Su informe al Juez. Lapso de Tiempo: 15 d�a luego del Lapso De Presentaci�n de Informes. Art. 511. Deben ser por escrito y se agregar�n al auto Art. 512 OBSERVACIONES Y T�RMINOS Art.513 C.P.C. Ante el Tribunal, cada parte podr� presentar sus observaciones a la parte contraria LAPSO: 8 d�as AUTO PARA MEJOR PROVEER Art. 514 C.P.C. Despu�s de haberse Presentado los informes LAPSO:15 d�as el Juez podr�: a) Hacer comparecer a cualquiera de los litigantes para aclarar alg�n punto dudoso. b) La presentaci�n de alg�n instrumento espec�fico que est� en proceso. c) Pr�ctica de Inspecci�n judicial o experticia espec�fica. T�RMINO PARA SENTENCIAR Y EJECUCI�N DE LA SENTENCIA Art. 515C.P.C. Luego de los Informes y el Auto para Mejor Proveer, el Tribunal dictar� su sentencia. LAPSO: A Los 60 d�as siguientes DEL PROCEDIMIENTO EN SEGUNDA INSTANCIA ARTS. 516-522 C.P.C. LAPSO: 20 d�as Aquellos casos que no llegaron a dar sentencia en Primera Instancia por causas como la no competencia a)Recibimiento de los autos por El secretario del Tribunal Art. 516 b) Pedida la elecci�n de asociados.Se contar� a partir del siguiente d�a de dicha constituci�n Art. 518 c) Presentado los informes, cada Parte expondr� por escrito las observaciones De la contraria Art. 519 d) Pruebas Admitidas: Instrumentos P�blicos, Posiciones y Juramento Decisorio Art. 520 e)Presentado los informes el Tribunal dictar� Su fallo. Art. 521 f) El no anunciar el recurso de casaci�n, el Tribunal remitir� los autos a quien corresponda Art. 522

×