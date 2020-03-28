Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIA DE ARAGUA VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO NÚCLEO CHARALLAVE Cátedra: ...
DIRECCIÓN EJECUTIVA DE LA MAGISTRATURA Se entiende como el órgano auxiliar del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia. Tiene como fi...
INICIOS ESTRUCTURA La misma, fue creada el 15 de Agosto del 2000 mediante normativa del TSJ como órgano auxiliar de éste; ...
BASE LEGAL Se encuentra regido al igual por la normativa sobre la Administración, Gobierno y Dirección del Poder Judicial....
FUNCIONES Asegurar a los organismos del Poder Judicial el suministro de los recursos para que se lleve a cabo el proceso d...
DIRECCIÓN INTERNA DEL DEM
CONCLUSIONES • La Dirección Ejecutiva de la Magistratura (DEM) es un órgano público del Estado el cual sirve de apoyo(auxi...
REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICA • Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela. (2008). Art. 267. Documento en Línea.Co...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DIRECCIÓN EJECUTIVA DE LA MAGISTRATURA

11 views

Published on

DEFINICIÓN, UBICACIÓN, ESTRUCTURA INTERNA, FUNCIONES, ORGANIGRAMA, CONCLUSIONES.

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DIRECCIÓN EJECUTIVA DE LA MAGISTRATURA

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIA DE ARAGUA VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO NÚCLEO CHARALLAVE Cátedra: TEORÍA GENERAL DEL PROCESO II DIRECCIÓN EJECUTIVA DE LA MAGISTRATURA EN VENEZUELA Docente: Malo José Andrés Integrante: Cisneros Analida 100% online Charallave, marzo de 2020
  2. 2. DIRECCIÓN EJECUTIVA DE LA MAGISTRATURA Se entiende como el órgano auxiliar del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia. Tiene como fin la administración, la gobernación, supervisión y control del Poder Judicial. Se encuentra ubicado en la Avenida Francisco de Miranda en Caracas Venezuela.
  3. 3. INICIOS ESTRUCTURA La misma, fue creada el 15 de Agosto del 2000 mediante normativa del TSJ como órgano auxiliar de éste; iniciando funcionamiento el 1 de septiembre del 2000 De rango Constitucional de acuerdo al art. 267 el cual indica su creación como órgano auxiliar del TSJ, así como las atribuciones del mismo; de igual que determina bajo quién se encuentra jurisdicción disciplinaria judicial y del régimen disciplinario de los magistrados. El TSJ se encuentra representado por 23 Direcciones Administrativas desconcentradas.
  4. 4. BASE LEGAL Se encuentra regido al igual por la normativa sobre la Administración, Gobierno y Dirección del Poder Judicial. Así como por la Ley Orgánica del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia en su art. 15 señala: “El Tribunal Supremo de Justicia en Sala Plena creará y organizará la Dirección Ejecutiva de la Magistratura y sus oficinas regionales, como órgano dependiente de éste punto de vista jerárquico y funcional, y, por ende , ejecutará las atribuciones que se le asignen”.
  5. 5. FUNCIONES Asegurar a los organismos del Poder Judicial el suministro de los recursos para que se lleve a cabo el proceso de justicia a nivel nacional. Generar un servicio al ciudadano de administración de justicia para dar respuesta a las necesidades del mismo. Maneja la consolidación del sistema de recursos humanos del Poder Judicial con el fin de hacer dinámico el proceso de justicia. Institucionalizar la imagen del Poder Judicial. Garantizar los recursos financieros al Poder Judicial para que realice una labor óptima.
  6. 6. DIRECCIÓN INTERNA DEL DEM
  7. 7. CONCLUSIONES • La Dirección Ejecutiva de la Magistratura (DEM) es un órgano público del Estado el cual sirve de apoyo(auxiliar) del (TSJ)Tribunal Supremo de Justicia. • El DEM se encarga de planificar, dirigir y controlar el Poder Judicial. • Tiene rango Constitucional de acuerdo al art. 267 de la C.R.B.V. Y de acuerdo a la Ley Orgánica del T.S.J. en su art. 15. • En su conformación estructural interna se encuentra supeditada al T.S. J. dividida en una Dirección Ejecutiva de la Magistratura, una Coordinacion General, Comités Internos: Comité de Gerencia, Comité de Planificación Institucional, varias Unidades de Apoyo: Oficina de Planificación y Desarrollo Institucional, Oficina de Asesoría Jurídica, Oficina de Desarrollo Informático. Unidades Supervisoras y Operativas y Unidades Operativas y Desconcentradas. • Cada una de las Divisiones mencionadas cumplen una función específica ya sea la de admnistrar los recursos, planificar las actividades y programas administrativos, el control del recurso humano y tecnológico, la logística, tesorería entre otros dentro del marco legal vigente. • Dichas actividades cumplen con el fin de otorgar el correcto funcionamiento de sus actividades administrativas y de cada estructura organizativa tanto del Poder Judicial como en la Dirección Ejecutiva de la Magistratura a fin de que puedan cumplir con sus objetivos planteados.
  8. 8. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICA • Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela. (2008). Art. 267. Documento en Línea.Consultado en:Marzo 2020. Disponible en: http://www.Venezuela.justia.com • Gaceta Oficial de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela 370141. (2000). Documento en línea. Consultado en: Marzo 2020. Disponible en: http://Venezuela-Regulations-for-the-Direction- Governance-and-Administration-of-the-Judiciary-ESP.pdf • Ley Orgánica del TSJ.(2015) Art.15. Documento en Línea. Consultado en: Marzo 2020. Disponible en: http://www.oas.org • Universidad Católica Andrés Bello U.C.A.B. Área de Derecho. Especialidad en Derecho Administrativo. La Función Administrativa Del Poder Judicial en la Constitución de 1999 y en la Constitución de 1961. (2009). Documento en Línea. Consultado en: Marzo 2020. Disponible en:http://biblioteca2.ucab.edu.ve/

×