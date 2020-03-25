Como se analiza una escultura

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GUIA DE ANÁLISIS DE UNA ESCULTURA Profa. Ana Codina
A. TEMA Descripción. Asunto: descripción de la escena. Tipo de escultura: Bulto redondo, figura o grupo escultórico. Cu...
TIPOS DE ESCULTURA Profa.Ana Codina BULTO REDONDO UNA FIGURA GRUPO ESCULTORICO
TIPOS DE ESCULTURA Profa.Ana Codina BULTO REDONDO Cuerpo entero Torso Busto
TIPOS DE ESCULTURA Profa.Ana Codina BULTO REDONDO Ecuestre Yacente Sedente De pie
TIPOS DE ESCULTURA Profa.Ana Codina
B. TECNICA Profa.Ana Codina
1) ELEMENTOS FORMALES Profa.Ana Codina TEXTURA DE LAS SUPERFICIES
VOLUMEN Profa.Ana Codina
VOLUMEN Profa.Ana Codina
VOLUMEN Profa.Ana Codina
COMPOSICIÓN Y MOVIMIENTO Profa.Ana Codina
COMPOSICIÓN Y MOVIMIENTO Profa.Ana Codina
COMPOSICIÓN Y MOVIMIENTO Profa.Ana Codina
COMPOSICIÓN Y MOVIMIENTO Profa.Ana Codina
ELEMENTOS NO FORMALES. . Profa.Ana Codina Formas de expresión. ABSTRACTO O FIGURATIVO Naturalismo Anti naturalismo
ELEMENTOS NO FORMALES. Elementos de expresión. Anatomía: correcta o incorrecta, proporciones, musculatura. Ropajes y pl...
Profa.Ana Codina Ropaje Anatomía Correcta o Incorrecta
COMENTARIO CONTENIDO FUNCION  MITOLOGICO  RELIGIOSO  POLITICO Profa.Ana Codina LA OBRA EL AUTOR ANTECEDENTES IMPO...
IDENTIFICACION Profa.Ana Codina LA OBRA EL AUTOR ESTILO CRONOLOGIA Paolina Borghese Antonio Canova Neoclasicismo Siglo...
  1. 1. GUIA DE ANÁLISIS DE UNA ESCULTURA Profa. Ana Codina
  2. 2. A. TEMA Descripción. Asunto: descripción de la escena. Tipo de escultura: Bulto redondo, figura o grupo escultórico. Cuerpo entero, busto, torso. Actitud: de pie, sedente, orante, yacente, ecuestre.. Relieves altorrelieve, bajorrelieve. Profa.Ana Codina
  3. 3. TIPOS DE ESCULTURA Profa.Ana Codina BULTO REDONDO UNA FIGURA GRUPO ESCULTORICO
  4. 4. TIPOS DE ESCULTURA Profa.Ana Codina BULTO REDONDO Cuerpo entero Torso Busto
  5. 5. TIPOS DE ESCULTURA Profa.Ana Codina BULTO REDONDO Ecuestre Yacente Sedente De pie
  6. 6. TIPOS DE ESCULTURA Profa.Ana Codina
  7. 7. B. TECNICA Profa.Ana Codina
  8. 8. 1) ELEMENTOS FORMALES Profa.Ana Codina TEXTURA DE LAS SUPERFICIES
  9. 9. VOLUMEN Profa.Ana Codina
  10. 10. VOLUMEN Profa.Ana Codina
  11. 11. VOLUMEN Profa.Ana Codina
  12. 12. COMPOSICIÓN Y MOVIMIENTO Profa.Ana Codina
  13. 13. COMPOSICIÓN Y MOVIMIENTO Profa.Ana Codina
  14. 14. COMPOSICIÓN Y MOVIMIENTO Profa.Ana Codina
  15. 15. COMPOSICIÓN Y MOVIMIENTO Profa.Ana Codina
  16. 16. ELEMENTOS NO FORMALES. . Profa.Ana Codina Formas de expresión. ABSTRACTO O FIGURATIVO Naturalismo Anti naturalismo
  17. 17. ELEMENTOS NO FORMALES. Elementos de expresión. Anatomía: correcta o incorrecta, proporciones, musculatura. Ropajes y pliegues. Función: encubrir o manifestar el cuerpo, movimiento. Forma, tamaño y profundidad de los pliegues angulosos u ondulantes, finos o pesados. Dimensión temporal de la obra: eterna o fugaz. Profa.Ana Codina
  18. 18. Profa.Ana Codina Ropaje Anatomía Correcta o Incorrecta
  19. 19. COMENTARIO CONTENIDO FUNCION  MITOLOGICO  RELIGIOSO  POLITICO Profa.Ana Codina LA OBRA EL AUTOR ANTECEDENTES IMPORTANCIA TRASCENDENCIA
  20. 20. IDENTIFICACION Profa.Ana Codina LA OBRA EL AUTOR ESTILO CRONOLOGIA Paolina Borghese Antonio Canova Neoclasicismo Siglo XVIII

