Desertliving Cistanche Extract
www.scienceherb.com scie10@scienceherb.com4 Cistanche Tubulosa is often used by older people who suffer from chronic const...
www.scienceherb.com scie10@scienceherb.com5 quality and undergoes strict, independent testing to ensure that it is safe fo...
Everything You Need To Know About Desertliving Cistanche Extract

https://www.scienceherb.com/products/desertliving-cistanche-extract/

Cistanche or rou cong rong is an herbal tonic made from the root or leaves of a desert plant called Cistanche deserticola that has been part of traditional Chinese medicine for nearly 2000 years. The traditional belief is that cistanche is a yang tonic with counteracts the effects of aging, increases sexual potency, and improves mental function.

Everything You Need To Know About Desertliving Cistanche Extract

  2. 2. www.scienceherb.com scie10@scienceherb.com2 Cistanche or rou cong rong is an herbal tonic made from the root or leaves of a desert plant called Cistanche deserticola that has been part of traditional Chinese medicine for nearly 2000 years. The traditional belief is that cistanche is a yang tonic with counteracts the effects of aging, increases sexual potency, and improves mental function. Desertliving Cistanche extract powder Specifications Name: Desertliving Cistanche extract powder Function: The active ingredients isolated from Herba Cistanche have three main biological functions: improvement of brain function, immune-boosting effect, and nourishing aphrodisiac effect. Application: Pharmaceutical field; health care product field; cosmetic field; food field. Storage Temp: N/A Color: Brownish yellow powder What is Desertliving Cistanche extract powder?
  The phenylethanoid-rich extract of Cistanche deserticola Y.C. Ma containing echinacoside as its major constituent played an important role in antifatigue activity through enhancing the swimming capacity of mice by decreasing muscle damage, delaying the accumulation of lactic acid, and by improving energy storage.
  References
 Choi, JG; Moon, M; Jeong, HU; Kim, MC; Kim, SY; Oh, MS (2011). "Cistanches Herba enhances learning and memory by inducing nerve growth factor". Behavioural Brain Research. 216 (2): 652–8.
 Cai, RL; Yang, MH; Shi, Y; Chen, J; Li, YC; Qi, Y (2010). "Antifatigue activity of phenylethanoid-rich extract from Cistanche deserticola". Phytotherapy Research. 24 (2): 313–5.
 Wang X.-Y.; Qi Y.; Cai R.-L.; Li X.-H.; Yang M.-H.; Shi Y. (2009). "The effect of Cistanche deserticola polysaccharides (CDPS) on marcrophages activation". Chinese Pharmacological Bulletin. 25 (6): 787–790.
 "Cistanche salsa extract enhanced antibody production in human lymph node lymphocytes Maruyama S., Hashizume S., Tanji T., Yamada K., Tachibana H. Pharmacologyonline". 2. 2008: 341–348.
 Zhang H.-Q.; Weng X.-J.; Chen L.-L.; Li X. (2008). "Effect of Cistanche tubulosa (Scheuk) Whight acteoside on telomerase activity and immunity of aging mice". Chinese Journal of Pharmacology and Toxicology. 22 (4): 270–273.

