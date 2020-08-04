Everything You Need To Know About Desertliving Cistanche Extract

https://www.scienceherb.com/products/desertliving-cistanche-extract/



Cistanche or rou cong rong is an herbal tonic made from the root or leaves of a desert plant called Cistanche deserticola that has been part of traditional Chinese medicine for nearly 2000 years. The traditional belief is that cistanche is a yang tonic with counteracts the effects of aging, increases sexual potency, and improves mental function.