Estadística 2

Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño" Escuela de Ingeniería Química Extensión Mérida ESTADISTICA Estudiant...
1.- Una aeromoza ofreció a los pasajeros de una línea aérea una selección de café, té, refresco de soda, jugo de frutas, l...
2.- El siguiente conjunto de datos se refiere a cuarenta calificaciones que obtuvieron cuarenta estudiantes en una prueba ...
b) Determine el Rango de la distribución y organice los datos en una distribución de frecuencias agrupadas. 1- RANGO: R= X...
c) Construya un histograma de esos datos y comente sobre la forma de la distribución. A partir del gráfico, se han incorpo...
representados; en este caso se interpretaron los datos de manera sencilla y directa, trayendo como conclusión que la mayor...
  1. 1. Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño" Escuela de Ingeniería Química Extensión Mérida ESTADISTICA Estudiante: Yaguare Lopez Ana Karina C.I 26371602 Mérida, Junio 2017
  2. 2. 1.- Una aeromoza ofreció a los pasajeros de una línea aérea una selección de café, té, refresco de soda, jugo de frutas, leche y agua mineral. Cincuenta pasajeros seleccionaron las siguientes bebidas: refresco, café, café, café, té, agua mineral, agua mineral, café, refresco, refresco, leche, té, té, jugo de frutas, refresco, refresco, refresco, jugo de frutas, café, café, jugo de frutas, agua mineral, café, café, café, refresco, café, refresco, refresco, café, jugo de frutas, jugo de frutas, té, té , agua mineral, jugo de frutas, café, té, agua mineral, té, jugo de frutas, refresco, refresco, té, café, café, jugo de frutas, agua mineral, té, y café. Construya una distribución categórica que ilustre las frecuencias correspondientes a las diversas bebidas que se sirvieron y preséntelas en forma de gráfico de pastel. SOLUCIÓN: BEBIDAS FRECUENCIA FRECUENCIA RELATIVA PORCENTAJE % Refresco 11 11/50 = 0,22 22% Café 15 15/50 = 0,3 30% Té 9 9/50 = 0,18 18% Agua mineral 6 6/50 = 0,12 12% Jugo de frutas 8 8/50 = 0,16 16% Leche 1 1/50 = 0,02 2% TOTAL 50 1 100
  3. 3. 2.- El siguiente conjunto de datos se refiere a cuarenta calificaciones que obtuvieron cuarenta estudiantes en una prueba de auto concepto. 100 112 88 105 100 102 98 113 102 87 93 93 117 100 98 92 100 117 97 100 83 67 76 100 106 117 89 83 100 109 109 93 105 108 104 63 81 109 100 98 SOLUCIÓN: a) Ordene los datos en un gráfico de tallo y hoja. TALLO HOJA 6 3-7 7 6 8 1-3-3-7-8-9 9 2-3-3-3-7-8-8-8 10 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-2-2-4-5-5-6-8-9-9-9 11 2-3-7-7-7 FRECUENCIA REFRESCO CAFÉ TE AGUA MINERAL JUGO DE FRUTAS LECHE 16% 22% 2% 12% 18% 30%
  4. 4. b) Determine el Rango de la distribución y organice los datos en una distribución de frecuencias agrupadas. 1- RANGO: R= Xmax-Xmin R=117-63 R=54 2- NUMERO DE INTERVALO DE CLASES (ni) ni= 1+ 3.32 x log (n) ni= 1+ 3.32 x log (40) ni= 6.32 ni = 6 3 ni= 6 3- AMPLITUD DEL INTERVALO(Ci) Ci= r/ni Ci = 54/6 Ci= 9 LIMITES APARENTES LIMITES REALES (Linf. – 0,5 y LsuP. +0,5) 63-72 62,5-72,5 73-82 72,5-82,5 83-92 82,5-92,5 93-102 92,5-102,5 103-112 102,5-112,5 113-122 112,5-122,5 DISTRIBUCIÓN DE DATOS AGRUPADOS INTERVALOS PUNTO MEDIO FRECUENCIA ABSOLUTA FRECUENCIA ACUMULADA FRECUENCIA RELATIVA FRECUENCIA RELATIVA ACUMULADA Limite I – Limite S Xi Fi Fa I Fr I Fra I 62,5 – 72,5 67,5 2 2 0,05 0,05 72,5 – 82,5 77,5 2 4 0,05 0,100 82,5 – 92,5 87,5 6 10 0,15 0,250 92,5 – 102,5 97,5 17 27 0,425 0,675 102,5 – 112,5 107,5 9 36 0,225 0,900 112,5 – 122,5 117,5 4 40 0,1 1000 n = 40
  5. 5. c) Construya un histograma de esos datos y comente sobre la forma de la distribución. A partir del gráfico, se han incorporado las notas alcanzadas (por una prueba de auto concepto) de una muestra de 40 estudiantes; entre los cuales. 62,5 y 82,5 representan las calificaciones más bajas. 92,5 y 102,5 simbolizan las calificaciones con mayor frecuencia. (17 estudiantes obtuvieron estas calificaciones) 112,5 y 122,5 Interpretan las calificaciones más altas (4 estudiantes lograron estas calificaciones) Finalmente, el histograma es una representación gráfica de una variable en forma de barras, donde la superficie de cada barra es proporcional a la frecuencia de los valores 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 62,5 - 72,5 72,5 - 82,5 82,5 - 92,5 92,5 - 102,5 102,5 - 112,5 112,5 - 122,5 NOTAS notas CLASE NOTAS 62,5 - 72,5 2 72,5 - 82,5 2 82,5 - 92,5 6 92,5 - 102,5 17 102,5 -112,5 9 112,5 -122,5 4
  6. 6. representados; en este caso se interpretaron los datos de manera sencilla y directa, trayendo como conclusión que la mayor parte de los estudiantes tuvieron calificaciones intermedias encontrándose en el rango (92,5 y 102,5), es decir muy pocos estudiantes tenían bajas y altas calificaciones.

