Economía circular “Bosques comestibles” AnaValentinaVegaBucheli
Descripción de la empresa ● Institución educativa que presta el servicio de enseñanza para la construcción y mantenimiento...
Paradigmas de la economía circular 1. Eco-innovación 1. The Natural Step. 1. Permacultura
¿Por qué hace parte de la economía circular? 1. Preservar y mejorar el capital natural. 2. Optimizar los rendimientos de l...
Want big impact? Use big image. CANVAS
Modelo CANVAS
Propuesta de valor Segmentos de clientes ● Modelo que contribuye al cuidado del medio ambiente (disminución de CO2 y uso d...
Modelo CANVAS Recursos clave ● Recursos físicos: 1. Humus de lombriz (fertilizante orgánico). 2. Fibra de coco (retención ...
Modelo CANVAS Actividades clave Socios clave ● Bioagroinsumos (Fertilizantes orgánicos). ● Semprecol (semillas). ● Filtros...
Modelo CANVAS Canales Relación con el cliente ● Relación personal (interacción humana), personal exclusiva (profunda) y au...
Modelo CANVAS Estructura de costes ● Alianzas con empresas que brindan las capacidades óptimas para construir el “Bosque C...
Gracias
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Modelo CANVAS jardines verticales- economía circular

33 views

Published on

aplicación de la Idea tomada en el modelo de Economía azul planeadas por Gunter paulli

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
33
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Modelo CANVAS jardines verticales- economía circular

  1. 1. Economía circular “Bosques comestibles” AnaValentinaVegaBucheli
  2. 2. Descripción de la empresa ● Institución educativa que presta el servicio de enseñanza para la construcción y mantenimiento de jardínes verticales. ● Es una empresa que denota su compromiso con el medio ambiente, integrandolo con la importancia de educar a la sociedad en línea con la sostenibilidad. ¿A quién va dirigido?
  3. 3. Paradigmas de la economía circular 1. Eco-innovación 1. The Natural Step. 1. Permacultura
  4. 4. ¿Por qué hace parte de la economía circular? 1. Preservar y mejorar el capital natural. 2. Optimizar los rendimientos de los recursos. 3. Promover la eficacia de los sistemas.
  5. 5. Want big impact? Use big image. CANVAS
  6. 6. Modelo CANVAS
  7. 7. Propuesta de valor Segmentos de clientes ● Modelo que contribuye al cuidado del medio ambiente (disminución de CO2 y uso de fertilizantes) haciendo partícipe a los miembros de la sociedad. ● Cuidado de la salud de las personas disminuyendo el consumo de productos transgénicos. ● Apoyar la instalación del modelo de “bosques comestibles” en zonas de escasos recursos por medio de donaciones a las mismas, buscando pasar del riesgo permanente de hambre a la suficiencia. ● Colegios públicos y privados. ● Instituciones de educación superior públicas y privadas ● Empresas públicas y privadas. ● Conjuntos residenciales. ● Hogares Colombianos. Modelo CANVAS
  8. 8. Modelo CANVAS Recursos clave ● Recursos físicos: 1. Humus de lombriz (fertilizante orgánico). 2. Fibra de coco (retención de agua). 3. Filtros de poliéster (bolsas individuales). 4. Velcro 5. Malla 6. Semillas 7. Tierra ● Recursos humanos: Socios, Ingenieros, docentes, personal administrativo, contadores, personal de ventas. Personal de ventas de los proveedores pertenecientes a las empresas por medio de las cuales se adquieren algunos de los materiales. ● Recursos económicos: Inversiones iniciales de los socios de la empresa y recursos posteriores por pagos de los servicios prestados.
  9. 9. Modelo CANVAS Actividades clave Socios clave ● Bioagroinsumos (Fertilizantes orgánicos). ● Semprecol (semillas). ● Filtros Pentek (Filtros de poliéster, bolsas individuales). ● Colmallas (mallas de metal). ● De producción: Construcción del sistema de riego, instalación de las mallas, velcros y bolsillos de poliéster y, plantación teniendo en cuenta el tamaño y forma de las plantas, necesidad de luz, nivel de riego. ● De distribución y transporte: Transporte de los materiales para el momento de la enseñanza de la construcción y mantenimiento de los bosques comestibles, además de las actividades de distribución de los fertilizantes orgánicos y de las mallas en el caso de que sea necesario reemplazar alguna.
  10. 10. Modelo CANVAS Canales Relación con el cliente ● Relación personal (interacción humana), personal exclusiva (profunda) y automatizada (fase inicial), dependiendo de las necesidades del cliente. ● Relación de comunidad y de creación colectiva (creación de valor). ● Relación basada en la fidelización de clientes y en la estimulación de las ventas (difusión). ● Virtual: Fase inicial- entrega de información. ● Tienda física: Allí se dará información sobre el servicio (entrega de información) y se venderán los productos de mantenimiento de los bosques a los clientes. ● Marketing online y voz a voz.
  11. 11. Modelo CANVAS Estructura de costes ● Alianzas con empresas que brindan las capacidades óptimas para construir el “Bosque Comestible”. ● Sistema de riego, para que en este se puede evidenciar el sistema de cradle to cradle. ● Realizar alianzas con el estado (Instituciones Educativas). ● Nómina y arriendo de local. ● Instalación del producto. ● Conocimiento intangible. ● Mantenimiento, tanto de los sistemas de riego, como semillas vírgenes. Flujo de ingresos
  12. 12. Gracias

×