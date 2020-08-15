Seminario Biologia Molecular

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Erika Tatiana Valencia Mu�oz ID:000408636 Ana Mar�a Uribe Molina ID:000304597 Semestre III - Medicina Biolog�a Molecular U...
INTRODUCTION RESOLVIN D1Resolvins are mediating molecules which are specialized in of inflammatory processes resolution.Th...
The possible mechanisms by which the high- fat diet rich in corn oil (CO- HFD) induces hippocampus oxidative stress, infam...
OBJECTIVE This study investigated the efect of a high-fat diet rich in corn oil (CO- HFD) on the memory retention and hipp...
n=18 CO-HFD n=18 STD + RvD1 n=18 STD n=18 CO-HFD + RvD1 DISE�O EXPERIMENTAL MATERIAL&METHODS
MORRIS WATER MAZE (MWM) PASSIVE AVOIDANCE LEARNING TEST (PALT) MATERIAL&METHODS MEDICIONESDELA RETENCI�NDELA MEMORIADELASR...
T�cnica de laboratorio usada para detectar prote�nas espec�ficas. Fundamento: esta t�cnica se basa en la electroforesis en...
T�cnica serol�gica para identificar un ant�geno o un anticuerpo. -Fundamento: se inmoviliza la reacci�n ant�geno- anticuer...
MATERIAL&METHODSRESULTS
MATERIAL&METHODSRESULTS
MATERIAL&METHODSRESULTS
MATERIAL&METHODSRESULTS
DISCUSSIONDISCUSSION
CONCLUSIONS This research is important in medical field because of it is supported on the fundamental role of the risolvin...
MINDMAP#1 Ana
MINDMAP#2 Erika
