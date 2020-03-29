Turisticki vodic

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Turistički vodič Nevena Stanković Nastavnik:Ivan Jakovljević
Turistički vodič • Zanimanje turistički vodič je jedno od najatraktivnijih i najzanimljivijih zanimanja, kako zbog svoje d...
• Turistički vodič je osoba koja predvodi organizovane grupe turista/posetilaca po lokacijama turističkih destinacija, zna...
Šta je potrebno? • Ukoliko neko želi da postane turistički vodič mora da zasluži licencu koju izdaje nadležni organ to jes...
1.Kako doći do licence? • Jednom godišnje, Ministarstvo ekonomije i regionalnog razvoja raspisuje konkurs za polaganje str...
Prikaz turista I mesta
Veštine i osobine koje bi trebalo da ima turistički vodič: vodič Poznavanje geografije Znanje više stranih jezika Šire zna...
Profesionalna orijentacija

