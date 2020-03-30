Manual de calidad

Successfully reported this slideshow.
 La auditoría del sistema de calidad es una herramienta estratégica de información en lo que respecta a la observación, a...
Auditoría de sistemas: es la que se reﬁere a la observación, análisis y mejora de los sistemas, organizaciones o procedim...
 Auditorías de procesos: es la auditoría de calidad que se reﬁere a la observación de los procesos de trabajo, dedicando ...
Auditoría del producto: es la que se efectúa sobre determinadas muestras extraídas de los procesos de producción, para ob...
 Es importante señalar que la Secretaría del Trabajo y Previsión Social (STPS) es una dependencia del Poder Ejecutivo Fed...
 La productividad y competitividad de las empresas se busca a través de la capacitación que se brinda a sus empleados, és...
 La fracción XIII del Apartado "A" del Artículo 123 Constitucional establece que las empresas estarán obligadas a proporc...
 El Artículo 153-A de la Ley Federal del Trabajo señala que todo trabajador tiene el derecho a que su patrón le proporcio...
De acuerdo con el Artículo 153-I de la Ley Federal del Trabajo, las empresas deberán constituir Comisiones Mixtas de Capa...
Informe sobre la constitución de la comisión mixta de capacitación y adiestramiento. Dicho formato, junto con la informaci...
 La solicitud para la aprobación y el registro de los Planes y Programas de Capacitación y Adiestramiento debe presentarl...
 La constancia de habilidades laborales es el documento que acredita la capacitación que recibe un trabajador como result...
 Este formato corresponde a las listas de constancias de habilidades laborales. Este trámite debe realizarlo el patrón o ...
 Mediante el uso de las tecnologías de la información el trámite para registrar los planes y programas de capacitación y ...
 1. Seleccionar el trámite STPS– Presentación del plan y programas de capacitación y adiestramiento.  2. El sistema pres...
 5. Señale en orden de importancia los objetivos del plan de capacitación, modalidad de la capacitación, número de establ...
  1. 1.  La auditoría del sistema de calidad es una herramienta estratégica de información en lo que respecta a la observación, análisis y mejora de los sistemas, organización y procedimientos de calidad existentes. Dicha información será un medio para detectar las áreas potenciales de mejora.
  2. 2. Auditoría de sistemas: es la que se reﬁere a la observación, análisis y mejora de los sistemas, organizaciones o procedimientos de calidad existentes
  3. 3.  Auditorías de procesos: es la auditoría de calidad que se reﬁere a la observación de los procesos de trabajo, dedicando especial atención en los procesos especiales.
  4. 4. Auditoría del producto: es la que se efectúa sobre determinadas muestras extraídas de los procesos de producción, para observar con minuciosidad y de acuerdo a un procedimiento especial las posibles desviaciones del producto en relación con sus especiﬁcaciones.
  5. 5.  Es importante señalar que la Secretaría del Trabajo y Previsión Social (STPS) es una dependencia del Poder Ejecutivo Federal que tiene a su cargo el desempeño de las facultades que le atribuyen la Ley Orgánica de la Administración Pública Federal, la Ley Federal del Trabajo, otras leyes y tratados, así como los reglamentos, decretos, acuerdos y órdenes del Presidente de la república  La Secretaría del Trabajo y Previsión Social es el organismo que regula las actividades programadas en el Plan Nacional de Desarrollo. Los objetivos del Plan son a nivel nacional y queda sujeto a los asuntos que el Presidente de la república establezca. Así mismo, se coordina con otras dependencias de la administración pública
  6. 6.  La productividad y competitividad de las empresas se busca a través de la capacitación que se brinda a sus empleados, ésta les permite adquirir competencias, habilidades y conocimientos necesarios para que desempeñen de manera satisfactoria las actividades de su puesto de trabajo. Lo anterior permite elevar su nivel de vida y al mismo tiempo la productividad de la empresa. Esto da como resultado mayores ingresos económicos
  7. 7.  La fracción XIII del Apartado "A" del Artículo 123 Constitucional establece que las empresas estarán obligadas a proporcionar a sus trabajadores, capacitación o adiestramiento para el trabajo (Secretaría de Economía, 2013).  La Ley Federal del Trabajo en su Artículo 132, Fracción XV menciona: son obligaciones de los patrones: proporcionar capacitación y adiestramiento a sus trabajadores en los términos del Capítulo III Bis del Título Cuarto
  8. 8.  El Artículo 153-A de la Ley Federal del Trabajo señala que todo trabajador tiene el derecho a que su patrón le proporcione capacitación o adiestramiento que le permita elevar su nivel de vida y productividad conforme a los planes y programas formulados, de común acuerdo, por el patrón y el sindicato o sus trabajadores y aprobados por la Secretaría del Trabajo y Previsión Social (STPS). También son aplicables los acuerdos normativos en materia de capacitación y adiestramiento publicados en el Diario Oﬁcial de la Federación
  9. 9. De acuerdo con el Artículo 153-I de la Ley Federal del Trabajo, las empresas deberán constituir Comisiones Mixtas de Capacitación y Adiestramiento, lo que se hará a través del formato
  10. 10. Informe sobre la constitución de la comisión mixta de capacitación y adiestramiento. Dicho formato, junto con la información de las bases generales de funcionamiento y las actividades realizadas en los últimos 12 meses por la comisión, se mantendrán en registros internos de la empresa y ésta deberá presentarlos cuando la autoridad laboral lo solicite
  11. 11.  La solicitud para la aprobación y el registro de los Planes y Programas de Capacitación y Adiestramiento debe presentarla el patrón o representante legal de la empresa ante la Dirección General de Capacitación o la Delegación Federal del Trabajo que corresponda, mediante el formato DC-2.  presentación del Plan y Programas de Capacitación y Adiestramiento, requisitado con base en los criterios administrativos publicados en el Diario Oﬁcial de la Federación del 30 de diciembre de 2004 y que entraron en vigor el 30 de marzo de 2005
  12. 12.  La constancia de habilidades laborales es el documento que acredita la capacitación que recibe un trabajador como resultado de la aprobación de los cursos.  Las empresas deberán conservar en sus registros internos copias de las constancias emitidas a los trabajadores, ya sea en papel o en archivos electrónicos que conserven la imagen de la constancia entregada al trabajador, con la ﬁnalidad de exhibirlas cuando la autoridad laboral así lo requiera. Para ello utilizarán el formato
  13. 13.  Este formato corresponde a las listas de constancias de habilidades laborales. Este trámite debe realizarlo el patrón o representante legal de la empresa dentro de los 60 días hábiles posteriores al término de cada etapa anual del plan y programas de capacitación y adiestramiento, ya sea a través de medios electrónicos o mediante el formato DC-4: "Lista de constancias de habilidades laborales", de acuerdo con los criterios administrativos publicados en el Diario Oﬁcial de la Federación el 16 de diciembre de 2009
  14. 14.  Mediante el uso de las tecnologías de la información el trámite para registrar los planes y programas de capacitación y adiestramiento ante la STPS se agiliza y se facilita para el ciudadano, al poder llevar a cabo su registro desde cualquier punto conectado a internet, al mismo tiempo que reducen costos de operación (Secretaría de Economía, 2013).  Este trámite puede ser realizado por el representante legal de la empresa o por un fedatario público autorizado que realice las siguientes gestiones a través del portal www.tuempresa.gob.mx de la manera.
  15. 15.  1. Seleccionar el trámite STPS– Presentación del plan y programas de capacitación y adiestramiento.  2. El sistema presenta los domicilios de los distintos establecimientos para los cuales puede hacerse el trámite.  3. El sistema despliega información complementaria acerca del trámite, así como los términos y condiciones de uso.  4. Ingrese los datos solicitados en el formato DC-2, la información se presenta en un formato electrónico
  16. 16.  5. Señale en orden de importancia los objetivos del plan de capacitación, modalidad de la capacitación, número de establecimientos en los que regirá el plan, número de etapas del plan y el periodo de vigencia del plan.  6. Presione el botón de envío de la información de manera electrónica.  7. Si la información es correcta, el sistema conﬁrmará el envío y le permitirá descargar el acuse de recibo foliado emitido por la STPS del menú principal una vez que éste se encuentre disponible

