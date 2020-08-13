Successfully reported this slideshow.
RECURSO MULTIMEDIA ANA VIANNEY RODAS LEÓN GRUPO: M1C1G23-015 12-AGOSTO-2020
LASTIC EN LA CASA
página 3 1. Uso de las TIC en el hogar que perciben los estudiantes: Se pueden establecer cuatro tipos de impactos del uso...
página 4 2. Los aprendizajes que logran los estudiantes a través del uso informal de las TIC en el hogar: Las TIC son util...
página 5 Objetivo de uso de las TIC según área de aprendizaje en el hogar Uso de las TIC Adolescentes y jóvenes (acceden 1...
LASTIC EN EL ÁMBITOEDUCATIVO
página 7 La formación en los contextos formales no puede desligarse del uso de las TIC, que cada vez son más asequibles pa...
página 8 Los profesores tienen la posibilidad de generar contenidos educativos en línea con los intereses o las particular...
página 9 En el ámbito educativo el uso de lasTIC no se debe limitar a transmitir sólo conocimientos, aunque estos sean nec...
página 10 LasTICs en educación permiten el desarrollo de competencias en el procesamiento y manejo de la información, el m...
LASTIC EN EL ÁMBITOLABORAL
página 12 Las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación han transformado nuestra manera de trabajar y gestionar recu...
FUENTES página 13  CAROLINA MATAMALA RIQUELME, “Uso de las TIC en el hogar: Entre el entretenimiento y el aprendizaje inf...
Uso de las tic

Recurso multimedia sobre las TIC

Uso de las tic

