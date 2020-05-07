Successfully reported this slideshow.
A ESCOLHA CERTA PARA A VENDA DO SEU IMÓVEL ANA RIO + REMAX Uma agente de sucesso, com mais de 210 imóveis vendidos, em 8 a...
Saio todos os dias de casa com o objetivo de ajudar os meus clientes a vender a sua casa ao melhor preço e a ficarem 100% ...
MÉTODO PARA O SUCESSO NA VENDA 1. Estudo de Mercado 2. Rede Comercial Forte 3. Ser reconhecida no mercado imobiliário 4. P...
SOBRE A ANA RIO + 8 anos na Remax +210 Imóveis Vendidos ou Arrendados Engenheira Civil de Formação Ranking Grande Porto - ...
Marca líder em Portugal. Ninguém em Portugal vende mais imóveis do que a Remax +320 Agências em Portugal +8100 Agentes em ...
Maior Grupo de Agências Remax de Portugal, na maior rede imobiliária do Mundo. +22 Agências +750 Agentes
PARTILHA INTERNA
ANA RIO PARTILHA EXTERNA + = OUTROS VENDIDO
PLANO DE MARKETING
PLACA DE VENDA
LOJA EM SÁ DA BANDEIRA - Localização central - Renovada e moderna - Várias Salas de Reunião - Próxima de: - Conservatória,...
FOTOGRAFIA PROFISSIONAL
SAFARI Levar os colegas da agência a conhecer o imóvel
FOLHETOS
CARTAS DE VIZINHOS
FEIRAS IMOBILIÁRIAS
SITES IMOBILIÁRIOS REMAX.PT 2.7 Milhões Visitas Mês (mais 1 milhão que o segundo concorrente) IDEALISTA Agente Pró
SITE ANARIO.PT
NEWSLETTER
REDES SOCIAIS
REDES SOCIAIS
REDES SOCIAIS VISITA VIRTUAL
REDES SOCIAIS
GOOGLE BUSINESS
RELATÓRIO ACOMPANHAMENTO
FICHA DE VISITA E MODELO DE PROPOSTA
FINANCIAMENTO Ao ajudarmos os compradores com o crédito à habitação ajudamos a vender o seu imóvel! INTERMEDIÁRIO DE CRÉDI...
DOCUMENTOS NECESSÁRIOS 1. Identificação dos proprietários (Cartão de Cidadão ou Certidão Permanente se empresa) 2. Caderne...
CONDIÇÕES CONTRATUAIS • Contrato com o prazo de 6 meses • Exclusividade na promoção de venda • Comissão/Honorários • Comis...
Obrigada pela sua confiança
Dossier de Apresentação Ana Rio

  1. 1. A ESCOLHA CERTA PARA A VENDA DO SEU IMÓVEL ANA RIO + REMAX Uma agente de sucesso, com mais de 210 imóveis vendidos, em 8 anos de experiência, a trabalhar para si! AMI 7772
  2. 2. Saio todos os dias de casa com o objetivo de ajudar os meus clientes a vender a sua casa ao melhor preço e a ficarem 100% satisfeitos, com honestidade, empenho e espirito de equipa. Ana Rio
  3. 3. MÉTODO PARA O SUCESSO NA VENDA 1. Estudo de Mercado 2. Rede Comercial Forte 3. Ser reconhecida no mercado imobiliário 4. Partilha de negócio, para chegar a todos os compradores 5. Divulgação máxima, plano de marketing físico e digital 6. Documentação completa, pronta para a venda
  4. 4. SOBRE A ANA RIO + 8 anos na Remax +210 Imóveis Vendidos ou Arrendados Engenheira Civil de Formação Ranking Grande Porto - Top 10 em 2019, 2017 e 2016 - Top 15 em 2018, 2015 e 2014 Prémios - Remax Hall of Fame - Clube Gold 2019 - Clube 100% 2018, 2017, 2016 e 2014 - Clube Executivo 2015 - Clube Presidente 2013 - Golden Club 3x em 2019, 2x em 2018, e 2016
  5. 5. Marca líder em Portugal. Ninguém em Portugal vende mais imóveis do que a Remax +320 Agências em Portugal +8100 Agentes em Portugal +31 Agências no Grande Porto +800 Agentes no Grande Porto O site Imobiliário mais visitado. Com +2,7 milhões de visitas por Mês +50.000 Imóveis em Carteira +20 Anos em Portugal A Remax Venda 8 Casas Por Hora
  6. 6. Maior Grupo de Agências Remax de Portugal, na maior rede imobiliária do Mundo. +22 Agências +750 Agentes
  7. 7. PARTILHA INTERNA
  8. 8. ANA RIO PARTILHA EXTERNA + = OUTROS VENDIDO
  9. 9. PLANO DE MARKETING
  10. 10. PLACA DE VENDA
  11. 11. LOJA EM SÁ DA BANDEIRA - Localização central - Renovada e moderna - Várias Salas de Reunião - Próxima de: - Conservatória, - Notários e Cartórios - Loja do Munícipe, - Finanças, - Bancos, - Etc.
  12. 12. FOTOGRAFIA PROFISSIONAL
  13. 13. SAFARI Levar os colegas da agência a conhecer o imóvel
  14. 14. FOLHETOS
  15. 15. CARTAS DE VIZINHOS
  16. 16. FEIRAS IMOBILIÁRIAS
  17. 17. SITES IMOBILIÁRIOS REMAX.PT 2.7 Milhões Visitas Mês (mais 1 milhão que o segundo concorrente) IDEALISTA Agente Pró
  18. 18. SITE ANARIO.PT
  19. 19. NEWSLETTER
  20. 20. REDES SOCIAIS
  21. 21. REDES SOCIAIS
  22. 22. REDES SOCIAIS VISITA VIRTUAL
  23. 23. REDES SOCIAIS
  24. 24. GOOGLE BUSINESS
  25. 25. RELATÓRIO ACOMPANHAMENTO
  26. 26. FICHA DE VISITA E MODELO DE PROPOSTA
  27. 27. FINANCIAMENTO Ao ajudarmos os compradores com o crédito à habitação ajudamos a vender o seu imóvel! INTERMEDIÁRIO DE CRÉDITO REGISTADO NO BANCO DE PORTUGAL Nº 0002250
  28. 28. DOCUMENTOS NECESSÁRIOS 1. Identificação dos proprietários (Cartão de Cidadão ou Certidão Permanente se empresa) 2. Caderneta Predial Urbana (Portal das Finanças) 3. Certidão de Teor (Conservatória do Registo Predial) 4. Licença de Utilização (Câmara Municipal Respetiva) 5. Ficha Técnica da Habitação (Imóveis licenciados desde Abril de 2004) 6. Certificado Energético 7. Plantas do Imóvel (Certificação energética ou Financiamento) 8. Escritura de Compra (Caso não possua nenhum dos documentos
  29. 29. CONDIÇÕES CONTRATUAIS • Contrato com o prazo de 6 meses • Exclusividade na promoção de venda • Comissão/Honorários • Comissão no ARRENDAMENTO • Duas rendas • Comissão na VENDA • Até €100.000 - Comissão fixa 5 000 € • Acima de €100.000 - Comissão de 5% sobre o valor de venda. (A estes preços acresce o IVA à Taxa legal em vigor.)
  30. 30. Obrigada pela sua confiança

