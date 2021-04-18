Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Como Zaqueu Regis Danese
Como Zaqueu eu quero subir O mais alto que eu puder Só pra Te ver, olhar para Ti E chamar Sua atenção para mim
Eu preciso de Ti Senhor Eu preciso de Ti, oh Pai Sou pequeno demais Me dá Tua paz Largo tudo pra Te seguir
Entra na minha casa Entra na minha vida Meche com minha estrutura Sara todas as feridas Me ensina a ter santidade Quero am...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Spiritual
20 views
Apr. 18, 2021

Como Zaqueu - Regis Danese

Slides do louvor ''Como Zaqueu'' para ser usados em igrejas, eventos, etc.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Como Zaqueu - Regis Danese

  1. 1. Como Zaqueu Regis Danese
  2. 2. Como Zaqueu eu quero subir O mais alto que eu puder Só pra Te ver, olhar para Ti E chamar Sua atenção para mim
  3. 3. Eu preciso de Ti Senhor Eu preciso de Ti, oh Pai Sou pequeno demais Me dá Tua paz Largo tudo pra Te seguir
  4. 4. Entra na minha casa Entra na minha vida Meche com minha estrutura Sara todas as feridas Me ensina a ter santidade Quero amar somente a Ti Porque o Senhor é meu bem maior Faz um milagre em mim

×