How to create animated and interactive comics

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How to Create Animated & Comics AnaPina ana.paula.pina@dge.mec.pt MárioGuedes mario.guedes@dge.mec.pt Junte-se ao evento (...
Embaixadores eTwinning
https://www.qrstuff.com/ Grupo Viriato
Why should students create? ● Combina conhecimento visual e escrito. ● Formato criativo e familiar para os alunos. ● Ofere...
O que posso fazer com o Comics? Biografrias! Reescrever uma história
Sítios web que permitem a criação de tipos de fonte específico/logos ○ http://www4.flamingtext.com/All-Logos ○ http://text...
https://www.freepik.com/free-photos-vectors/vintage'>Vintage vector created by balasoiu - www.freepik.com
https://www.freepik.com/free-photos-vectors/vintage'>Vintage vector created by balasoiu - www.freepik.com
O Comics, geralmente, está organizado em três partes: Narrativa: A história que é contada. Visual: Os gráficos e os media ...
Backgrounds https://www.freepik.com/free-photos-vectors/vintage'>Vintage vector created by balasoiu - www.freepik.com 1º C...
https://www.freepik.com/free-photos-vectors/background'>Background vector created by Creative_hat - www.freepik.com Backgr...
Também podemos alterar a cor de uma caixa de texto para narrações...
● Se estiver a utilizar imagens para as suas personagens e/ou outros elementos que não tenham transparência, pode utilizar...
Uma vez selecionados os objetos, pode agora manipulá-los: aumentar/reduzir, rodar, inverter, cortar e, ainda alterar as co...
Balões de Fala ● Para adicionar balões de fala e/ou de pensamento, clique em "Inserir”, depois "Forma", depois "Balões". ●...
● O Word Art pode ser usado para criar “títulos” e “palavras de ação” nos comics. Clique em "Inserir", depois em "Word Art...
Pode inserir imagens como personagens e/ou objetos. O formato PNG é o mais indicado, devido à transparência da imagem.. Ex...
Era uma vez as licenças...
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/?lang=pt
Imgens ● https://pixabay.com/ ● https://free-images.com/ ● https://www.pdclipart.org/ Áudio ● https://freesound.org/ ● htt...
Animações ● Ao animar personagens, está a permitir-lhes que ganhem vida. ● CLique em “Inserir / animações”ou utilize o men...
Criar as suas próprias personagens ● Utilize um editor de fotografia (por ex.: Pixlr ou Photoshop) de modo a criar persona...
Banner para a google classroom
Banner para a google classroom
Banner para a google classroom
Escolha a sua Aventura (Comics)!!!!
https://bit.ly/viriatogif
How to create animated and interactive comics
How to create animated and interactive comics
How to create animated and interactive comics
How to create animated and interactive comics
How to create animated and interactive comics
How to create animated and interactive comics
How to create animated and interactive comics
How to create animated and interactive comics
How to create animated and interactive comics
How to create animated and interactive comics
How to create animated and interactive comics
How to create animated and interactive comics
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to create animated and interactive comics

28 views

Published on

Webinar eTwinning

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to create animated and interactive comics

  1. 1. How to Create Animated & Comics AnaPina ana.paula.pina@dge.mec.pt MárioGuedes mario.guedes@dge.mec.pt Junte-se ao evento (no eTwinning Live) 15:00 No eTwinning Live MiguelaFernandes miguela.fernandes@dge.mec.pt
  2. 2. Embaixadores eTwinning
  3. 3. https://www.qrstuff.com/ Grupo Viriato
  4. 4. Why should students create? ● Combina conhecimento visual e escrito. ● Formato criativo e familiar para os alunos. ● Oferece uma experiência de leitura e escrita (colaborativa) diferente. ● Estilos de aprendizagem visual/espacial obtêm melhores resultados. ● Publicar na WEB
  5. 5. O que posso fazer com o Comics? Biografrias! Reescrever uma história
  6. 6. Sítios web que permitem a criação de tipos de fonte específico/logos ○ http://www4.flamingtext.com/All-Logos ○ http://textcraft.net/
  7. 7. https://www.freepik.com/free-photos-vectors/vintage'>Vintage vector created by balasoiu - www.freepik.com
  8. 8. https://www.freepik.com/free-photos-vectors/vintage'>Vintage vector created by balasoiu - www.freepik.com
  9. 9. O Comics, geralmente, está organizado em três partes: Narrativa: A história que é contada. Visual: Os gráficos e os media utilizados. Discurso: O texto que exibe a voz das personagens. https://www.freepik.com/free-photos-vectors/vintage'>Vintage vector created by balasoiu - www.freepik.com
  10. 10. Backgrounds https://www.freepik.com/free-photos-vectors/vintage'>Vintage vector created by balasoiu - www.freepik.com 1º Clique em "Slide" 2º Change Background 3º "Color" or "Image"
  11. 11. https://www.freepik.com/free-photos-vectors/background'>Background vector created by Creative_hat - www.freepik.com Backgrounds/Shapes ● Em alternativa, pode também utilizar painéis multicolores: ○ Inserir uma “Forma” / “Shape” a partir do menu “Insert” / “Inserir”. ○ Alterar a sua cor de preenchimento. ○ Alterar a sua ordem, enviando-a para o “fundo”; de modo a que fique atrás de todos os outros elementos existentes no diapositivo ("Arrange", "Order", "Send to back" ) SHAPES
  12. 12. Também podemos alterar a cor de uma caixa de texto para narrações...
  13. 13. ● Se estiver a utilizar imagens para as suas personagens e/ou outros elementos que não tenham transparência, pode utilizar um fundo branco de modo a que não se veja o “branco” em torno da imagem selecionada. ● O tipo de ficheiros PNG não tem um fundo quadrado ou retangular, assim, apenas adicione PNG à pesquisa de imagens. Esta imagem tem transparência. Esta imagem tem transparência. Esta imagem tem transparência. Esta imagem tem transparência. Esta imagem tem transparência. Esta imagem tem transparência. Esta imagem tem transparência. Esta imagem tem transparência. Esta imagem tem transparência. Esta imagem tem transparência. Esta imagem tem transparência. Esta imagem tem transparência. Esta imagem não tem transparência. Esta imagem não tem transparência. Esta imagem não tem transparência. Esta imagem não tem transparência. Esta imagem não tem transparência. Esta imagem nã0 tem transparência. Esta imagem não tem transparência. Esta imagem tnão em transparência. Esta imagem não tem transparência. Esta imagem não tem transparência. Esta imagem não tem transparência. Esta imagem não tem transparência.
  14. 14. Uma vez selecionados os objetos, pode agora manipulá-los: aumentar/reduzir, rodar, inverter, cortar e, ainda alterar as cores. Basta clicar no botão direito do rato (em cima da imagem)
  15. 15. Balões de Fala ● Para adicionar balões de fala e/ou de pensamento, clique em "Inserir”, depois "Forma", depois "Balões". ● Para adicionar texto, basta fazer duplo clique no balão de fala.. ● Pode escolher de entre várias opções (ver abaixo):
  16. 16. ● O Word Art pode ser usado para criar “títulos” e “palavras de ação” nos comics. Clique em "Inserir", depois em "Word Art" e digite o seu texto. ● Em seguida, ajuste a cor e o estilo da linha, preencha a cor, o tamanho e a rotação.
  17. 17. Pode inserir imagens como personagens e/ou objetos. O formato PNG é o mais indicado, devido à transparência da imagem.. Exemplos de sítios web onde é possível encontrar imagens PNG. ● http://openclipart.org ● http://www.wpclipart.com ● http://www.clker.com ● Other: http://www.freepik.com/
  18. 18. Era uma vez as licenças...
  19. 19. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/?lang=pt
  20. 20. Imgens ● https://pixabay.com/ ● https://free-images.com/ ● https://www.pdclipart.org/ Áudio ● https://freesound.org/ ● http://soundbible.com/free-sound-effects- 1.html ● https://www.jamendo.com/
  21. 21. Animações ● Ao animar personagens, está a permitir-lhes que ganhem vida. ● CLique em “Inserir / animações”ou utilize o menu “Diapositivo/ transições”,
  22. 22. Criar as suas próprias personagens ● Utilize um editor de fotografia (por ex.: Pixlr ou Photoshop) de modo a criar personagens visualmente atrativas. ● Recorra ao “Google Draw” de modo a desenhar objetos. ● Sobreponha diferentes imagens.
  23. 23. Banner para a google classroom
  24. 24. Banner para a google classroom
  25. 25. Banner para a google classroom
  26. 26. Escolha a sua Aventura (Comics)!!!!
  27. 27. https://bit.ly/viriatogif

×