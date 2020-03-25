Successfully reported this slideshow.
A FOTOGRAFIA Aline Yuri Kondo Ana Beatriz Oliveira Ana Caroline Bruna Balera Julia Bernadino
HISTÓRIA  A primeira fotografia reconhecida foi feita em 1826, pelo francês Joseph Nicéphore Niépce Primeira fotografia, ...
GÊNEROS FOTOGRÁFICOS A fotografia, de grande importância atualmente, sobretudo nos meios de comunicação em massa, pode ser...
FOTOGRAFIA FINE ART Estilo fotográfico que mistura as percepções do fotógrafo com arte.  Tipo de fotografia ligado ao mei...
Foto de Charlie Moss Foto de Andreas Gursky Foto de Ricardo Calabro
FOTOGRAFIA DE COMIDA A fotografia de comida serve para registrar pratos irresistíveis, comidas deliciosas e processos de p...
Foto de Nani Rodrigues Foto de Ewen Bell Foto de Simxer
A fotografia é - como a origem grega do nome diz - a arte de desenhar com a luz. FOTOGRAFIA NOTURNA Além das horas interme...
Fotografia de Stock Fotografia de Chiarini Jr Fotografia por Mike Greenham
-Como surgiu a fotografia?
-Tipos de fotografia.
Obs: Não é apresentado todos os tipos de fotografia, apenas 3.

×