INSTALACIONES ELECTRICAS TEMA y PARCIAL: Principios de la Electricidad (I Parcial) SUSTENTADO POR: MARIA VALERIA LOPEZ MED...
Principiosbásicos de la electricidad Un átomo esla mínimacantidadde materiacompuestade unnúcleoque contiene protonesy neut...
Es la energíanecesariaparatransportar una carga eléctricade unpuntoa otro.Existe el voltaje generado,yesla energíaque se l...
  1. 1. INSTALACIONES ELECTRICAS TEMA y PARCIAL: Principios de la Electricidad (I Parcial) SUSTENTADO POR: MARIA VALERIA LOPEZ MEDINA - 2019130103 CATEDRÁTICO: MARCO BARAHONA TRIMESTRE: I FECHA: 21/ ENERO / AÑO 2020 LUGAR: CAMPUS TEGUCIGALPA
  2. 2. Principiosbásicos de la electricidad Un átomo esla mínimacantidadde materiacompuestade unnúcleoque contiene protonesy neutrones.Losprotonestienencargapositivaylosneutronesnotienen carga. Alrededordel núcleo, existe unanube de electronesque tienencarganegativa.Estacantidadde materiapuede experimentar cambiosquímicos. Los átomosse puedenjuntarparaformarmoléculas.Losátomosque conformanunamolécula compartenelectronescreandounenlace químicode tipoiónico,covalente,ometálico. Tipos de enlace El enlace iónicoocurre cuandoa un átomole faltaun electrónrecibe unelectrónde otroátomoal cual le sobra unoo dos.Esta atracciónes electroestáticayformaestructurasordenadasyhomogéneas. El enlace covalente ocurre cuandoloselectronesnosontransferidosentre átomosporque ladiferencia de electronegatividadnoeslosuficientementegrande.Entoncesse creaunorbital moleculardonde los átomoscompartenunoo más pares electrónicos. El enlace metálicosolose produce conelementosmetálicosque cedenelectronesfácilmente.Los átomosexistenenunespacioordenadoyloselectronesse muevenatravésde él confiriéndoleal metal brillo,oconductividadeléctricaytérmica. Corriente eléctrica Se le conoce comocorriente eléctricaal movimientoordenadode electronesque sucede cuandoestos se introducena unmetal por un extremoyse extraenporel otro.Se le conoce comointensidad eléctricaala cantidadde electronesque atraviesanel metaldurante unsegundo.Se utilizalaletraIy su unidadesun amperio.Enun amperio,6*1018 electronescirculanatravésde unmetal enun segundo.La carga eléctricade esacantidadde electronesse llamaculombio. Resistenciaeléctrica Es la oposiciónde unmaterial atransferirelectrones.Estodepende de lascaracterísticasintrínsecasde un material,perotambiéndepende de ladimensiónde él. Estole dalaclasificaciónalosmateriales como conductoresyaislantes. Launidadde resistenciaesohmios. La fórmulaparaobtenerlaresistenciaeslasiguiente: R = ρL A Donde: ρ = Resistividad L = longitud A = Area Voltaje otensión
  3. 3. Es la energíanecesariaparatransportar una carga eléctricade unpuntoa otro.Existe el voltaje generado,yesla energíaque se le da a lacarga enel polopositivoyenel polonegativose encuentrael voltaje. Ley de Ohm La leyde Ohmesla cantidadde electronesatravesadose unmaterial.Matemáticamente,se expresa como: V = IR Donde: I = Intensidad R = Resistencia Energía eléctrica Para podercalcularla energíaeléctrica,se debe multiplicarel númerototal de cargas por la intensidad por loselectronesque atraviesanunmaterial: E = VIt Potenciaeléctrica La velocidadconlaque se generao consume energía: P = VI CircuitosEléctricos Un circuitoes el conjuntode elementosque permitenestablecerunacorriente eléctrica.Existencinco tiposde elementosbásicos:generador,receptor,conductores,elementosde control,elementosde protección: El generadordaenergíaa lascargas eléctricas,el receptortransformaesaenergíaenotrotipode energíacomo calor y luz,losconductoresformanloscaminosde iday vueltaparaloselectrones, los elementosde control bloqueanodirigenel pasode lacorriente,yloselementosde protecciónayudana evitardañosde losaparatos o a las personas. Corriente Continuay Alterna Una corriente escontinuacuandoloselectronesse muevenenunmismosentido.Lacorriente continua se utilizaparaaparatos electrónicosdomésticos,donde loscircuitossonpequeños.Parainstalacionesde alta potenciase utilizalacorriente alterna.Eneste tipode corrientes,loselectronesse muevenenun vaivén.Se puede conectarlosreceptoresde dosmaneras:enparaleloyenserie. Cuandolosreceptoresestánconectadosenparalelo,lacorrientese separaenunpuntopara atravesar todoslosreceptoresyvolverajuntarse enotro punto.En serie,lacorriente pasaporun receptory sigue su caminoal siguientereceptor,sinnecesidadde separarse.

