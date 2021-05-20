Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
"EL USO DE LAS TICS EN LA VIDA COTIDIANA " Ana Karen Mendez Texis Grupo: M1C1G30-010
LAS TIC EN LA CASA • El uso de las tics en estos tiempos se volvió muy esencial más que nunca ya que las escuelas están ce...
LAS TIC EN EL ÁMBITO EDUCATIVO
LAS TIC EN EL ÁMBITO LABORAL • Las tics han transformado el ámbito laboral, tanto para la búsqueda de empleo, como para la...
REFERENCIAS • Video tomado de YouTube, Karin Mestra Aguilera, Las Tic en la educación, 2/10/15 https://www.youtube.com/wat...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
56 views
May. 20, 2021

Mendez texis ana karen m01_s3ai6

El uso de las tics en la vida cotidiana

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mendez texis ana karen m01_s3ai6

  1. 1. "EL USO DE LAS TICS EN LA VIDA COTIDIANA " Ana Karen Mendez Texis Grupo: M1C1G30-010
  2. 2. LAS TIC EN LA CASA • El uso de las tics en estos tiempos se volvió muy esencial más que nunca ya que las escuelas están cerradas por el COVID-19, y para dar continuidad a la educación se necesita del uso de las tics en el hogar. • El internet en la actualidad es la mayor fuente de información, nos permite acceder a noticias, foros, libros, hacer compras de manera rápida. • También nos conecta y comunica con un gran número de personas en cualquier parte del mundo. • En la actualidad existen casas inteligentes, pues solo basta con tener un celular a la mano pues será como un control remoto ya que te permitirá, encender la luz , abrir la puerta, encender el aire acondicionado etc. Haz clic para agregar texto
  3. 3. LAS TIC EN EL ÁMBITO EDUCATIVO
  4. 4. LAS TIC EN EL ÁMBITO LABORAL • Las tics han transformado el ámbito laboral, tanto para la búsqueda de empleo, como para la contratación, o la forma de trabajar. • Se han incorporado al mundo laboral, empresarial, conforme pase el tiempo esta tendencia aumentara de manera importante. • Internet se ha vuelto en el medio más usado a la hora de buscar empleo, ya que en ciertas paginas muestran ofertas de trabajo, disponibles en las empresas, se puede contactar con las empresas por medio del correo electrónico, enviar un curriculum. • Las empresas pueden buscar información acerca de sus candidatos por internet, ya que las redes sociales actúan como currículo de las personas, ya que contienen gran información de su propietario.
  5. 5. REFERENCIAS • Video tomado de YouTube, Karin Mestra Aguilera, Las Tic en la educación, 2/10/15 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xsq_zU6SM5Y&ab_channel=KarinMes traAguilera ABC en el este, Uso de las tics en el hogar, 2 de junio 2020 https://www.abc.com.py/edicion- impresa/suplementos/escolar/2020/06/02/uso-de-las-tic-en-el-hogar/

×