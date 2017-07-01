UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE SANTA MARÍA ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO MAESTRÍA EN EDUCACIÓN GESTIÓN DE ENTORNOS VIRTUALES HERRAMIENTAS ...
LA FAMILIA EN LA SOCIEDAD “La familia es una unión de personas que comparten un proyecto vital de existencia que se desea ...
CLASES DE FAMILIAS FAMILIAS NUCLEARES FAMILIAS EXTENSAS Compuesta por una pareja de adultos. Familias de distintas generac...
FAMILIAS HOMOPARENTALES FAMILIAS MONOPARENTALES Formadas por dos padres o madres homosexuales. Padres que crían solos a lo...
FAMILIAS COMPUESTAS FAMILIAS TRES GENERACIONES Integradas por dos familias reconstruidas. Integradas por abuelos,nietos e ...
FAMILIAS ADOPTIVAS FAMILIAS SIN HIJOS Pareja que adopta hijos. Padres que no tienen hijos.
Explica las clases de familia de la sociedad actual.

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE SANTA MARÍA ESCUELA DE POSTGRADO MAESTRÍA EN EDUCACIÓN GESTIÓN DE ENTORNOS VIRTUALES HERRAMIENTAS TECNOLÓGICAS PARA LA IMPLEMENTACIÓN DE ENTORNOS VIRTUALES PARA EL APRENDIZAJE DOCENTE: ERICKSON TAMAYO CARPIO TRABAJO : ANA MARIA HUARACHI ARIAS.
  2. 2. LA FAMILIA EN LA SOCIEDAD “La familia es una unión de personas que comparten un proyecto vital de existencia que se desea duradero, entre sus miembros y se establecen intensas relaciones de intimidad, reciprocidad y dependencia”.
  3. 3. CLASES DE FAMILIAS FAMILIAS NUCLEARES FAMILIAS EXTENSAS Compuesta por una pareja de adultos. Familias de distintas generaciones.
  4. 4. FAMILIAS HOMOPARENTALES FAMILIAS MONOPARENTALES Formadas por dos padres o madres homosexuales. Padres que crían solos a los hijos.
  5. 5. FAMILIAS COMPUESTAS FAMILIAS TRES GENERACIONES Integradas por dos familias reconstruidas. Integradas por abuelos,nietos e hijos.
  6. 6. FAMILIAS ADOPTIVAS FAMILIAS SIN HIJOS Pareja que adopta hijos. Padres que no tienen hijos.

