LAS MATEMÁTICAS FINANCIERAS
INCORPORACIÓN DE NUEVOSEMPLEADOS ¿ Qué son? La matemáticafinancieraconstituyeuncomplejo universode saberesmatemáticos,cont...
INCORPORACIÓN DE NUEVOSEMPLEADOS La matemáticafinanciera,comosunombreloindica, esla aplicación de la Matemáticaalasfinanza...
IMPORTANCIA INCORPORACIÓN DE NUEVOSEMPLEADOS La Matemática Financierase configura como unamateria imprescindibleenelmundod...
RELACIONES...? Contabilidad Espor la información razonada en base a registros técnicos de las operaciones realizadas por u...
multidisciplinario Otrasdisciplinas? Con la ingeniería,que controla costos de producción en el proceso fabril, en el cual ...
La matemática financiera es una derivación de la matemática aplicada que estudia el valor del dinero en el tiempo, combina...
INTERESSIMPLE Para el inversionista o prestamista, el interés representa una compensación financiera obtenida por haber ce...
Lunes Martes Miércoles Jueves Viernes Orientación sobre el proceso de trabajo Familiarizacióncon los sistemas y herramient...
  2. 2. INCORPORACIÓN DE NUEVOSEMPLEADOS ¿ Qué son? La matemáticafinancieraconstituyeuncomplejo universode saberesmatemáticos,contables y económicosquehistóricamentehanfortalecidolas estructurasdedominaciónimperantesenlamayoría delospaísesdelmundo.
  3. 3. INCORPORACIÓN DE NUEVOSEMPLEADOS La matemáticafinanciera,comosunombreloindica, esla aplicación de la Matemáticaalasfinanzas, centrándola enel estudiodel valordel dinero enel tiempo,combinandoelcapital,latasayeltiempopara obtenerunrendimientoointerés,atravésdemétodos de evaluaciónque permitentomardecisiones de inversión.
  4. 4. IMPORTANCIA INCORPORACIÓN DE NUEVOSEMPLEADOS La Matemática Financierase configura como unamateria imprescindibleenelmundodelaeconomíaylaempresa,en general,y de la banca,en particular.Sinlugaradudas,el enormedinamismodelosmercadosfinancieroshacequela MatemáticadelasOperacionesFinancierasocupeunlugar de primerordenen los planesde estudiosdel Gradoen Finanzasy Contabilidad de la Facultad de Ciencias EconómicasyEmpresariales,endondeaparececomouna materiatroncal.
  5. 5. RELACIONES...? Contabilidad Espor la información razonada en base a registros técnicos de las operaciones realizadas por un ente privado o público que permiten tomar la decisión más acertada en el momento de realizar una inversión. Derecho Debido a que se relaciona con las leyes que regulan las ventas, instrumentos financieros, transportes terrestres y marítimos, seguros, corretaje, garantías y embarque de mercancías, propiedad de los bienes, forma en que se pueden adquirir, contratos de compra venta, hipotecas y préstamos con intereses. ¿ ...........YOTRAS DISCIPLINAS ECONOMIA POLITICA
  6. 6. multidisciplinario Otrasdisciplinas? Con la ingeniería,que controla costos de producción en el proceso fabril, en el cual influye de manera directa la determinación del costo y depreciación de los equipos industriales deproducción. Con las finanzas, disciplina que trabaja con activos financieros o títulos de valores, bonos, acciones y préstamos otorgados por instituciones financieras, que forman parte de los elementos fundamentales de la matemática financiera. Por todo ello, esta disciplina es eminentemente práctica y su estudio está íntimamente ligado a la resolución de problemas. CarácINt CO e RPOR r ACIÓN DENUEVOSEMPLEADOS
  7. 7. La matemática financiera es una derivación de la matemática aplicada que estudia el valor del dinero en el tiempo, combinando el capital, la tasa y el tiempo para obtener un rendimiento o interés, a través de métodos de evaluación que permiten tomar decisiones de inversión. Llamada también análisis de inversiones, administración de inversiones o ingeniería económica, la matemática financiera se relaciona multidisciplinariamente con varias disciplinas. CONCLUSIONES INCORPORACIÓN DENUEVOSEMPLEADOS
  8. 8. INCORPORACIÓN DE NUEVOSEMPLEADOS
  9. 9. INTERESSIMPLE Para el inversionista o prestamista, el interés representa una compensación financiera obtenida por haber cedido su dinero a otra persona,bien sea como inversión o como préstamo, durante cieryo plazo o tiempo. CAPITAL Esel conjunto de bienes que, valorados cuantitativamente según una unidad monetaria, son destinados a la producción por lo tanto ,están sujetos a sufrir variaciones como consecuencia de la productividad. Necesariamente tiene que producir un rendimiento, el cual se medirá en tanto por ciento del bien. TASADEINTERÉS En una operación comercial o financiera, la tasa de interés indica el % de la suma a pagar por una unidad de dinero prestado durante una unidad de tiempo. TIEMPO Esel plazo ,o periodo o lapso que durará colocado un capital,bien sea como inversión o cómo préstamo. El tiempo puede venir expresado en años, semestres, cuatrmestres, trimestres, bimestres, meses o días, o en combinación de ellos. VARIABLESDELAFÓRMULAGENERAL
