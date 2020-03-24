Successfully reported this slideshow.
¿Que hacer con la basura electrónica?

Aquí les dejo un texto argumentativo sobre la basura tecnológica

  1. 1. ¿Qué hacer con la basura electrónica? La basura electrónica es todo aquello que deriva de los aparatos tecnológicos que utilizamos día a día de nuestra vida, pero ¿Qué pasa con esa basura tecnológica cuando decidimos que no nos sirve?, este fenómeno se llama “El efecto de la obsolescencia” y cada vez se ve más las consecuencias de la contaminación tecnológica. La basura tecnológica genera contaminación tecnológica y según un informe de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas (ONU), el mundo generó 48,5 millones de toneladas de basura electrónica en 2018, esto se debe a que solo el 20% de los seres humanos reciclan los residuos tecnológicos. Los factores que aumentan este fenómeno son el consumismo de la sociedad hacia las estrategias del marketing que fomentan el consumo y la obsolescencia programada (Tiempo determinado de vida y uso de un producto que se vuelve inútil) de los jóvenes hoy en día, pero el problema que existe es que no reutilizamos los aparatos tecnológicos y lo desechamos aun con tiempo de vida para seguir funcionando, debido a que compramos y remplazamos con otro de última tecnología promocionado recientemente, en pocas palabras, cada vez se consumen más aparatos y se sustituyen con mayor celeridad, esto provoca que las sustancias contenidas en la basura tecnológica generalmente elementos como el cadmio, el plomo, el óxido de plomo, el antimonio, el níquel o el mercurio. Estos elementos son peligrosos y tóxicos para el miedo ambiente porque contaminan ríos, lagos y mares,y emiten gases a la atmosfera que provocan inestabilidad en los ecosistemas.
  2. 2. La batalla con este fenómeno puede ser vencida y enterrada en la historia a través de unas estrategias y medidas desde tu hogar para reducir la basura tecnológica en el planeta y son: reducir el consumo tecnológico intentando no estar vulnerable ante la publicidad e intentar arreglar antes que comprar. Reutilizar, expertos en reciclaje tecnológico aseguran que si tus amigos o familiares a ti hereden aquel aparato tecnológico que todavía sirve o venderlo en el mercado de segunda mano aporta y reduce bastante. Reciclar,si el aparato tecnológico no funciona totalmente, trata de llevarlo a un lugar limpio como la empresa donde compra el nuevo o alguna empresa que se dedique al reacondicionamiento electrónico. Compra aparatos tecnológicos de segunda mano que sean rentables para tu bolsillo y confiables en el producto, generalmente la gente evita comprar de segunda porque tienen la limitación de que nuevo es mejor y dura más, aparte tienen miedo de que salga mal el producto. Esta serie de estrategias y medidas fomenta las buenas practicas generando un cambio positivo en el mundo como reducir la liberación de tóxicos a la atmósfera,el agua y el suelo para minimizar sus efectos negativos en la salud y el medio ambiente y otros beneficios como el que plantea La Unión Internacional de Telecomunicaciones (UIT) piensa que estos aparatos tecnológicos si reciben el método de reciclaje oportuno, pueden generar oportunidades cuyo valor supera los 62.500 millones de dólares anuales y crear millones de nuevos puestos de trabajo a nivel global. En ese rumbo, tanto esta organización como la ONU se han manifestado como meta incrementar el porcentaje global de reciclado al 30% y alcanzar el 50% en países con legislación sobre residuos electrónicos. En una sociedad donde hay pocas personas preocupadas por las consecuencias que tiene conllevar una acción al planeta tierra, miles de ejemplos polémicos y silenciosos, mortales y peligrosos, un ejemplo de esto es la basura electrónica que, aunque no es un tema muy sonado entre nosotros, si se convierte en un fenómeno grave con el paso del tiempo, y cuando este grave no podremos lidiar con él.
  3. 3. Bibliografía - Artículo titulado, “La contaminación tecnológica, un problema del siglo XXI” publicado en una página web llamada “Iberdrola”. - Artículo titulado “¿Qué hacer con la basura tecnológica” publicado en una página llamada “Ecología verde”.

