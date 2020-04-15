Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LA LONGITUD
�Alguna vez te has preguntado qu� es la longitud?
Lalongitud determina la distancia que existe entre dos puntos. Por ejemplo, la distancia que hay entre mi casa y el colegi...
1 metro = 10 dec�metros= 100 cent�metros 1m = 10 dm = 100 cm 1dm =10 cm
Un cent�metroy un dec�metroson unidades de medida m�s peque�as que el metro
Paratransformar unaunidaddelongitudenotra podemosusarlasiguiente tabla: m dm cm mm 5 Solo tenemos que se�alar qu� unidad t...
Veamos otroejemplo: m dm cm mm 3 0 0 m dm cm mm 3 0 0 Obtenemos que : 300mm = 3 dm Supongamos que ahora partimos de 300 mm...
X10 x100 :100 :10 Km Hm dam m dm cm mm
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Longitud

23 views

Published on

Qué es la longitud. El metro como unidad principal

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Longitud

  1. 1. LA LONGITUD
  2. 2. �Alguna vez te has preguntado qu� es la longitud?
  3. 3. Lalongitud determina la distancia que existe entre dos puntos. Por ejemplo, la distancia que hay entre mi casa y el colegio, o la distancia de un extremo de la mesa al otro. La unidad principal para medir la longitud es: el metro
  4. 4. 1 metro = 10 dec�metros= 100 cent�metros 1m = 10 dm = 100 cm 1dm =10 cm
  5. 5. Un cent�metroy un dec�metroson unidades de medida m�s peque�as que el metro
  6. 6. Paratransformar unaunidaddelongitudenotra podemosusarlasiguiente tabla: m dm cm mm 5 Solo tenemos que se�alar qu� unidad tenemos y en cu�l la queremos convertir. Rodearemos de azul la unidad que tenemos y de amarillo la que queremos tener. Una vez colocado el n�mero en la unidad inicial,tenemos que rellenar con 0 hasta llegar a la unidad final. m dm cm mm 5 0 0 Obtenemos que : 5 m = 500 cm
  7. 7. Veamos otroejemplo: m dm cm mm 3 0 0 m dm cm mm 3 0 0 Obtenemos que : 300mm = 3 dm Supongamos que ahora partimos de 300 mm que queremos convertir en dm. En el ejemplo anterior, como la unidad final estaba a la derecha, pon�amos un cero por cada casilla. En este caso, al estar a la izquierda, quitaremos ceros.
  8. 8. X10 x100 :100 :10 Km Hm dam m dm cm mm

×