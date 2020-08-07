Successfully reported this slideshow.
VISIO Una herramienta de Microsoft Por estudiante: Ana Vásquez
Acerca de la Aplicación Visio Microsoft

Esta presentación responde a las preguntas: ¿Qué es la aplicación visio?, ¿Cómo funciona?, ¿Dónde se utiliza?, ¿Para qué se utiliza?, ¿Quiénes la utilizan?, ¿Cuándo surgió?

Acerca de la Aplicación Visio Microsoft

  1. 1. VISIO Una herramienta de Microsoft Por estudiante: Ana Vásquez
  2. 2. ¿Qué es Visio? ■ Microsoft Visio es una aplicación especializada en la creación de gráficos y diagramas de todo tipo. ■ Es un programa orientado al ámbito empresarial para las función de análisis de procesos y operación ■ Entre los diagramas que incluye están: – Diagramas de Flujo – Tablas de organización – Diagrama de red – Cronograma de actividades – Línea de tiempo – Plan de oficina…
  3. 3. ¿Cómo surgió Visio? En 1992 Microsoft lanzo Visio por primera vez En 2013 salió una versión Profesional y una Estándar Han salido nuevas versiones hasta Visio 2019 ■ Inicialmente surgió como una herramienta de diseño arquitectónico e ingenieril. ■ Su enfoque cambió de diseño de planos a diseño de diagramas, porque el mercado ya lo abarcaban AutoCAD e Inventor, más adelante. ■ Se orientaron más hacia el desarrollo de diagramas para el ámbito empresarial
  4. 4. ¿Cómo funciona esta aplicación? ■ Visio, tiene una interface similar a otras aplicaciones de Microsoft como Word, Powerpoint, Excel. ■ Al iniciar la aplicación vemos en la pestaña Inicio la sección de Herramientas, de aquí podemos seleccionar formas y ubicarlas en la hoja para construir nuestros diagramas. ■ Tambien en la pestaña Vista podemos añadir el panel de Formas para hacer este proceso más accesible.
  5. 5. ¿Dónde se utiliza Visio? ■ Visio se utiliza en empresas y oficinas dentro de sus departamentos y equipos asignados a proyectos. ■ Les permite representar de manera visual los procesos de cualquier tarea, proyecto, la organización de un grupo de personas o espacios en la oficina. ■ También se puede utilizar en hospitales, escuelas, universidades, y en cualquier otra institución que se beneficie de diagramar procesos y organizar.
  6. 6. ¿Para qué se utiliza esta aplicación? ■ Las posibilidades con Visio en cuanto a diagramas son vastas… – Esta aplicación se puede utilizar para hacer diagramas de flujo de algoritmos, de circuitos electrónicos, instrucciones de operación. – Organigramas de puestos de trabajo, roles en un equipo. – Cronograma de actividades anuales. – Organización de espacios y recursos.
  7. 7. Usuarios de la aplicación ■ Los usuarios de la aplicación suelen ser: – Secretarios – Personal de recursos humanos – Encargados de proyectos en oficinas – Trabajadores de mercadeo – Personal de manejo de operaciones – Asistentes – Ingenieros industriales, en sistemas, etc. – Arquitectos – Profesores – Estudiantes
  8. 8. Bibliografía ■ OBS Business School (2014) Microsoft Visio: Análisis de Software. Recuperado de https://obsbusiness.school/es/blog-project- management/diagramas-de-gantt/microsoft-visio-analisis-del-software ■ Microsoft (2016) What's new in Visio Recuperado de https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/what-s-new-in-visio-798f4f39- 2833-486b-9ae9-55162672102e?ui=en-us&rs=en-us&ad=us

