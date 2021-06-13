Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. JUNIO DE 2021 Práctica entre pares Modelo de Evaluación Competitiva para una PETS SHOP Por Ana Lilia Moreno Osegueda Entorno Global y Tendencias de Innovación Tecnológica
  2. 2. Índice 1.- Megas tendencias que impactan a mi empresa 2.- Modelos de evaluación y análisis de mi empresa 3.- Tecnología disruptiva. 4.- Barreras que se pueden presentar con el uso de tecnologías disruptivas.
  3. 3. Mi empresa es una Pets Shop, no es sólo la comercialización de productos para mascotas, sino seleccionar productos novedosos, funcionales, para hacer más sencillo el habitad entre humano y mascota, así como su cuidado integral ofreciendo la opción de productos orgánicos, saludables y naturales. Detecto dos mega tendencias: Consumidores hiperconectados y economía del comportamiento. En la actualidad es imposible mantenerse en el mercado sin redes sociales, generando contenido interesante que mantenga informado al consumidor y a la expectativa de productos funcionales y novedosos para sus mascotas. La hiperconectividad se intensifico en la pandemia y las compras en línea se han vuelto cotidianidad, en pequeños estados o comunidades las redes sociales han permitido mantener en contacto directo al binomio de empresa cliente y toda una cadena de servicio al instante se activo, servicio a domicilio por empresas de reparto local, permiten tener casi momentáneamente los productos en los domicilios, ventas a través de facebook, instagram, messenger, whatsapp bussines, se potencializaron. Respecto a la mega tendencia de economía del comportamiento o conductual, el por que se toman algunas decisiones económicas en base a emociones y sus consecuencias, en el mercado de comercialización de productos para mascotas en la última década se ha detonado, pereciera que un segmento de la humanidad ha tomado conciencia no sólo de alimentación saludable, buenos hábitos, consumo responsable, cuidado de su entorno, cuidado de animales, impacta en sus decisiones económicas y lo que ellas implican. Las mascotas sobre todo perros y gatos, son vistos como familia, y se les da el trato igualitario como un miembro de la familia que los adopta, se cuida su alimentación, salud, vestimenta, nutrición, comodidad, estilo de vida etc. Tiendas online exclusivas para mascotas con los productos mas novedosos y funcionales para una vida cómoda y saludable, desde aromaterapia hasta productos orgánicos para garantizar su calidad de vida en las familias. 1. Megas tendencias que impactan a mi empresa
  4. 4. 2. Modelos de evaluación y análisis de mi empresa A continuación muestro el modelo de FODA de mi empresa. Profesionalizar la comercialización por redes sociales. Desarrollo de tienda online. Desarrollo aplicación para compras directas de los clientes. Introducir una gama de productos para el cuidado orgánicos. Introducir una línea de productos ortopédicos para mascotas. Servicio humano y personalizado. Adoptar proyecto con causa Oportunidades Tendencia de mercado cuidado de mascotas. Productos que facilitan la convivencia humano-mascota. Productos novedosos. Opción de productos orgánicos. Variedad de productos. Atención personalizada al cliente. Venta en redes sociales. Ubicación. Servicio. Fortalezas Sitio web que apoye a la boutique física. Capacidad financiera para expansión. Sistema de reparto local. Somos comercializadores no productores. Competir con descuentos con las grandes cadenas. Debilidades La instalaciones de las grandes cadenas en la localidad. Fenómenos económicos, naturales, etc. Amenazas
  5. 5. Análisis Pestel de mi Empresa. FACTORES EXTERNOS OPORTUNIDADES AMENAZAS POLITICOS ECONÓMICOS SOCIALES TECNOLÓGICOS LEGALES ECOLÓGICOS POLITICA FÍSCAL, AYUDAS EMPRESARIALES. SUBSIDIOS Y FACILIDADES A GRANDES COMPAÑÍAS PARA QUE SE INSTALEN FUENTES DE FINANCIAMIENTO MAS COMPETENCIA, MAYOR INFLACIÓN, EMPRESA EN ARRANQUE. CAMBIO EN HÁBITOS DE CONSUMO Y VIDA SALUDABLE. TENER QUE IMPORTAR PRODUCTOS PARA SATISFACER LA DEMANDA. HIPERCONECTI- VIDAD Y VENTAS ONLINE. VELOCIDAD DE LAS INNOVACIONES, COSTO CONSTANTE EN TECNOLOGÍA. ESTABLECIMIENTO DE SUCURSALES. POLÍTICA DE MONOPOLIOS, IMPUESTOS VENTAS ONLINE. CONCIENCIA DEL CUDIADO. CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO, ESCASEZ DE PRODUCTOS.
  6. 6. Identificación de una área o proceso de negocio que requieren más atención. En relación al desarrollo de los modelos anteriores detecto que debo invertir más en tecnología y profesionalizar el servicio a través de la misma, ¿Cómo seguir existiendo localmente ante el establecimiento de cadenas como PETCO? Fortaleciendo las ventas online y no enfocarme solamente a las ventas físicas en tienda, invertir en un sitio web competitivo y que abarque más segmento de mercado, la promoción permanente y efectiva en redes sociales. Ahora bien la mega tendencia economía del comportamiento me favorece ya que las familias adquieren nuevos hábitos de consumo y se abre un mercado, en este sentido estar atentos a los avances en innovación y desarrollo, considerar la importación de productos o marcas que su comercialización aún no existe en el país.
  7. 7. 3. Tecnología Disruptiva En las compras cotidianas de las familias hoy en día su despensa la realizan no sólo con las especificaciones de cada miembro de su familia si no también con los productos específicos para sus mascotas que no siempre los encuentran en el super mercado. La tecnología disruptiva a la que le apostaría es el generar una aplicación dónde las familias puedan encontrar todo para sus mascotas sin salir de casa, con entrega periódica a domicilio, es más sin hacer un esfuerzo por recordar cuando fue la última vez que compraron un producto anti pulgas o desparasitante, llevando el control de consumo con recordatorios de próximas fechas de compra, así mismo el sugerirles productos de temporada y vitamínicos. Desarrollando una app que sugiera LISTA DE COMPRAS, de tal forma que el clienta pueda seleccionar listas armadas o genere su propia lista, suscribirse y con un click tener la lista a su elección en su domicilio. De está forma ampliaría el mercado, no sólo con los clientes de la ciudad, si no ofreciendo listas sugeridas de productos para mascotas a nivel nacional. El simplificar el proceso de compras y selección de productos (que también llega a ser cansado), las LISTA DE COMPRA SUGERIDA, evitará visitar tiendas físicas, perdida de tiempo y esfuerzo, la programación de la misma permitirá contar con todo lo requerido oportunamente.
  8. 8. 4. Barreras que pueden presentarse con el uso de tecnología disruptiva. Utilizar la App. Confianza en pagos en línea. Confianza en compras programadas. Lanzar campaña promocional de utilización de la app. Manejar monedero electrónico para cada comprar. Generar algún plan de lealtad. Barreras de resistencia que identifico: Estrategias para evitarlas:
  9. 9. Conclusiones Hace 30 años jamás imaginamos lo que serían las compras en línea, la importancia de la tecnología en nuestras vidas, la cotidianidad de las cosas nos hacía pensar que los comportamientos podrían permanecer y ser estacionales, sin embargo el internet cambio al mundo y los desarrollos emanados de la conectividad nos permiten mil oportunidades en tiempo real y tiempo virtual, ahora podemos realizar en el mismo instante actividades físicas en un espacio, y negocios virtuales en otro, cada desarrollo que se crea conlleva a nuevas realidades. Los negocios son generados por las tendencias de la humanidad a vivir y adaptarse en el planeta, situaciones sorpresivas como la pandemia activarán nuevas formas y procesos disruptivos de organizarnos y la tecnología como apoyo para simplificarlos. El mercado de la comercialización de productos para mascotas, viene disruptivamente a cambiar las rutinas de compra y habitad en las familias que han adoptado, hay un gran potencial de oportunidades, la creatividad y generación de nuevas ideas deben de estar presente para simplificar y cambiar la cotidianidad. Existen inversionistas que han apostado por este mercado, pero también pequeños empresarios que hemos construido nuestra Start Up, llegando al mercado con modelos de negocios personalizado que nos permitan posicionarnos y proponer alternativas que simplifiquen la vida.

