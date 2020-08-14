Monroy lara anakaren_m01S3AI6

Successfully reported this slideshow.
presentación en diapositivas

  1. 1. CREAR UN RECURSO MULTIMEDIA NOMBRE: ANA KAREN MONROY LARA GRUPO: M1C3G22-R-017
  2. 2. LAS TIC EN CASA Las TIC en la casa : son una herramienta que te ayuda a tener un entorno de aprendizaje en la tecnología desde casa y a su vez es un tema de conversación entre la familia.
  3. 3. LAS TIC EN EL AMBITO EDUCATIVO Las TIC en el ámbito educativo : hoy en día este es un medio de herramienta básica para que los alumnos puedan estudiar e investigar favorablemente lo que los profesores piden y a su vez adaptarse a este medio de tecnología.
  4. 4. LAS TIC EN EL AMBITO LABORAL • Las TIC en el ámbito laboral: estas sirven para el almacenamiento y proceso de información atreves de los medios dispositivos y digitales en algún contexto que el trabajo se requiere, y así a su vez la empresa brinda mayor calidad y en menos tiempo, también facilita la presentacion de algún producto para el cliente.

