GONZÁLEZ CONTRERAS, Ana Isabel RAMOS SÁNCHEZ, José Luis GÓMEZ CARROZA, Teresa Universidad de Extremadura INCIDENCIA DEL AC...
Esquema:  Objetivo  Fundamentos teóricos  Metodología e instrumentos  Resultados  Conclusiones y discusión
Comprobar la incidencia del maltrato y acoso entre iguales, desde la perspectiva de los observadores en alumnos con NEE y ...
• La mayor parte de las investigaciones sobre el acoso escolar se han centrado en las víctimas y en los agresores. • Se ha...
• Los observadores pueden manifestar actuaciones diferentes antes el acoso: van desde los más consentidores a los que se s...
DIFERENCIA CONCEPTUAL EN ESTA INVESTIGACIÓN: Maltrato: se da “A veces” Acoso: Se da “A menudo” y “Siempre” Fundamentos teó...
Cuestionario de acoso del Defensor del Pueblo (2007) (adaptado) Identifica varias modalidades de agresión: - Agresión verb...
Muestra 26 CEIP y 18 IES de Extremadura Metodología e instrumento Nivel educativo Titularidad del centro Provincia Género ...
Investigación descriptiva Se realizan los siguientes análisis en alumnado con NEE y sin NEE: • Frecuencias y porcentajes d...
INCIDENCIA TOTAL “A veces”+ “A menudo”+ “Siempre” Resultados 60.8 81.5 63.5 55.4 5.4 5.1 46.8 70.1 67.5 57.1 15.6 7.8 0 10...
INCIDENCIA DIFERENCIAL: MALTRATO “A veces” Resultados 48.6 40.7 40.6 40.2 39.4 37.3 34.6 30.7 26.2 23.9 9.1 3.9 3.5 35.1 3...
INCIDENCIA DIFERENCIAL: ACOSO “A menudo”+ “Siempre” Resultados 45.2 44.2 40.1 28.2 24.1 20.2 18.8 15.2 9.3 9.3 3.9 1.9 1.2...
Conclusiones y discusión Los porcentajes del alumnado-testigo con NEE son significativamente superiores al resto del alumn...
Conclusiones y discusión Desde el punto de vista de los testigos, el alumnado sin NEE obtiene porcentajes más altos de mal...
Conclusiones y discusión Los tipos de maltrato o acoso más frecuentes son de tipo verbal (insultar, hablar mal, poner mote...
MUCHAS GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentacion acoso observadores aidipe 2017

22 views

Published on

Incidencia del Acoso escolar en alumnado con NEE y sin NEE. Observadores

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Presentacion acoso observadores aidipe 2017

  1. 1. GONZÁLEZ CONTRERAS, Ana Isabel RAMOS SÁNCHEZ, José Luis GÓMEZ CARROZA, Teresa Universidad de Extremadura INCIDENCIA DEL ACOSO ESCOLAR EN ALUMNADO CON Y SIN NEE: PUNTO DE VISTA DE LOS OBSERVADORES
  2. 2. Esquema:  Objetivo  Fundamentos teóricos  Metodología e instrumentos  Resultados  Conclusiones y discusión
  3. 3. Comprobar la incidencia del maltrato y acoso entre iguales, desde la perspectiva de los observadores en alumnos con NEE y sin NEE. Objetivo
  4. 4. • La mayor parte de las investigaciones sobre el acoso escolar se han centrado en las víctimas y en los agresores. • Se ha confirmado que ante los escenarios violentos, la respuesta de los observadores determina en gran parte su repetición, mantenimiento o reducción Fundamentos teóricos
  5. 5. • Los observadores pueden manifestar actuaciones diferentes antes el acoso: van desde los más consentidores a los que se sienten culpables. • A veces, los observadores sienten un desamparo similar al de las víctimas. • Están en riesgo de convertirse en agresores, siguiendo el mismo modelo de relación. Fundamentos teóricos
  6. 6. DIFERENCIA CONCEPTUAL EN ESTA INVESTIGACIÓN: Maltrato: se da “A veces” Acoso: Se da “A menudo” y “Siempre” Fundamentos teóricos
  7. 7. Cuestionario de acoso del Defensor del Pueblo (2007) (adaptado) Identifica varias modalidades de agresión: - Agresión verbal (insultar, poner motes ofensivos, hablar mal de otro) - Agresión física indirecta (esconder, romper y robar cosas) - Agresión física directa (pegar) - Exclusión social (ignorar, no dejar participar), - Amenazar (para meter miedo, obligar a hacer cosas, con armas) - Acoso sexual con actos o comentarios. Metodología e instrumento
  8. 8. Muestra 26 CEIP y 18 IES de Extremadura Metodología e instrumento Nivel educativo Titularidad del centro Provincia Género Alumnado 6º PRI 1º ESO PÚBLICO CONC. BAD CÁC Mas. Fem. SIN NEE CON NEE n 467 610 899 178 868 209 549 528 1000 77 % 43,4 56,6 83,5 16,5 80,6 19,4 51,0 49,0 92,9 7,1 N 1077
  9. 9. Investigación descriptiva Se realizan los siguientes análisis en alumnado con NEE y sin NEE: • Frecuencias y porcentajes de incidencia total • Frecuencias y porcentajes de incidencia diferencial (maltrato y acoso) • Correlación entre el porcentaje de incidencia observado por alumnado con NEE y sin NEE. Metodología e instrumento
  10. 10. INCIDENCIA TOTAL “A veces”+ “A menudo”+ “Siempre” Resultados 60.8 81.5 63.5 55.4 5.4 5.1 46.8 70.1 67.5 57.1 15.6 7.8 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 No dejarle participar Insultarle Esconderle cosas Pegarle Acosarle sexualmente Amenazarle con armas N.E.E. NO N.E.E. SI
  11. 11. INCIDENCIA DIFERENCIAL: MALTRATO “A veces” Resultados 48.6 40.7 40.6 40.2 39.4 37.3 34.6 30.7 26.2 23.9 9.1 3.9 3.5 35.1 36.4 26 29.9 31.2 20.8 24.7 28.6 23.4 16.9 10.4 3.9 10.4 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 NO NEE SI NEE rs = 0,897
  12. 12. INCIDENCIA DIFERENCIAL: ACOSO “A menudo”+ “Siempre” Resultados 45.2 44.2 40.1 28.2 24.1 20.2 18.8 15.2 9.3 9.3 3.9 1.9 1.2 46.8 49.4 40.3 29.9 36.4 20.8 20.8 27.3 18.2 13 6.5 5.2 3.9 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 NO NEE SI NEE rs = 0,970
  13. 13. Conclusiones y discusión Los porcentajes del alumnado-testigo con NEE son significativamente superiores al resto del alumnado en los siguientes tipos:  Esconderle cosas  Pegarle  Acosarle sexualmente  Amenazarle con armas INCIDENCIA TOTAL “A veces”+ “A menudo”+ “Siempre”
  14. 14. Conclusiones y discusión Desde el punto de vista de los testigos, el alumnado sin NEE obtiene porcentajes más altos de maltrato y acoso en los siguientes tipos: • No dejarle participar • Insultarle INCIDENCIA TOTAL “A veces”+ “A menudo”+ “Siempre”
  15. 15. Conclusiones y discusión Los tipos de maltrato o acoso más frecuentes son de tipo verbal (insultar, hablar mal, poner motes). Los tipos de acoso menos frecuentes son los relacionados con la agresión física directa o indirecta (pegar, romper cosas, acosar sexualmente, amenazar con armas,…). Existe una elevada relación entre las modalidades de maltrato y acoso observado por los testigos con NEE y sin NEE INCIDENCIA DIFERENCIAL
  16. 16. MUCHAS GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN

×