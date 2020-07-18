Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Sistemas de Trabajo en Grupo o GROUPWARE
  2. 2. GROUPWARE Software de Trabajo Colaborativo en Redes Empresariales – Aplicaciones Empresariales
  3. 3. Hace referencia a los Métodos y Herramientas de Software que facilitan el trabajo en grupo, mejorando su rendimiento y contribuyen a que personas que están localizadas en puntos geográficos diferentes puedan trabajar a la vez, a través de las Redes Empresariales.
  4. 4. ROBERT JOHANSEN Define Groupware como "herramientas computacionales especializadas diseñadas para el uso de grupos de trabajo colaborativos”. 1988 “Grupos de negocios soportados por ordenador”
  5. 5. Herramientas de Colaboración-Comunicación Herramientas de Conferencia Herramientas de Gestión Colaborativa o en Grupo
  6. 6. Herramientas de Colaboración-Comunicación Herramientas de comunicación electrónica que envían mensajes, archivos, datos o documentos entre personas y facilitan la compartición de información (colaboración asíncrona) Correo Electrónico Correo de Voz Publicación en Web
  7. 7. Facilitan la compartición de información, de forma interactiva (colaboración síncrona) Herramientas de Conferencia Conferencia de Datos Salas de chat o mensajería instantánea Conferencia de video Conferencia de Voz Sistemas para facilitar reuniones
  8. 8. Herramientas de Gestión Colaborativa que facilitan las Actividades del Grupo Calendarios Electrónicos Sistemas de Soporte a Redes Sociales Sistemas de Gestión de Proyectos Sistemas de Control de Flujo de Actividad Sistemas de gestión del conocimiento
  9. 9. • Sironta, aplicación P2P para el intercambio, creación y edición de documentos que requieren trabajo en grupo. • Workflux.net solución para administración, distribución y control de archivos y proyectos empresariales en español. • eGroupWare solución de trabajo en grupo vía web, de código abierto. • OpenGroupWare solución de trabajo en grupo vía web, de código abierto. • Zimbra Collaboration Suite solución de trabajo en grupo (en varios idiomas, soporta correo, directorio, agenda, mensajería instantánea, calendario, espacios de trabajo). • TalkAndWrite (software interactivo en tiempo real que simula la interacción de dos personas que trabajan una al lado de la otra en un documento en común). • phpgroupware (en inglés, aunque cuenta con un demo con libre acceso en el cual pueden cambiarse las preferencias a idioma español).
  10. 10. • BSCW, entorno telemático basado en espacios compartidos de trabajo. Las siglas corresponden a “Soporte básico para trabajo cooperativo”. Comercial, con licencias gratuitas para fines educativos y está traducido, entre otros idiomas, al castellano. • Synergeia adaptación del entorno BSCW al mundo educativo. Es gratuito y está traducido, entre otros idiomas, al español. • Redianet aplicación para aprovechar una sala o aula con PC en red para colaboración y la compartición de medios. • SharePoint (K3x) Software de Microsoft, para la colaboración e interacción en equipo para los ambientes Internet, Intranet y Extranet, incluye BI-Inteligencia de negocios, chat, foros e interacción de correo, blogs entre muchas otras funcionalidades.
  11. 11. Los conceptos presentados ayudan a entender las ventajas que brinda la cooperación de los individuos utilizando ambientes de trabajos. Esta cooperación involucra dos aspectos fundamentales: la coordinación y la colaboración. Los sistemas Workflow son los sistemas encargados de dar soporte a la coordinación, mientras que los Groupware son sistemas diseñados para proporcionar la parte de colaboración. El diseño y la implementación de mecanismos para establecer la integración de estos dos aspectos es hoy en día un punto en el que se está trabajando.

