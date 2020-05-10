Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Tema 6: Mans á obra enerxía 5R profesións máquinas Inventosedescubrimenos
  2. 2. enerxía 5R Inventosedescubrimenos As máquinas utilizan enerxía para funcionar. Esa enerxía pode vir do sol, do aire, da auga… Ou do gas, o petróleo e o carbón. Cando ven de elementos que non se esgotan coma a auga, o sol ou o vento chámanse renovables. E cando ven de elementos que se esgotan como o gas ou o carbón son non renovables. profesións máquinas
  3. 3. 5R Inventosedescubrimenos Como podemos aforrar enerxía? Coa regra dos 5R: q REDUCE: Compra só o que precises para non ter de máis na casa. q REUTILIZA: volve a usar as cousas en vez de tiralas. As bolsas, os envases... Podemos usalas varias veces. q RECICLA: Tira os refugallos no contenedor axeitado. q REXEITA: non uses productos malos para a natureza. q RECUPERA: tenta amañar un obxecto antes de tiralo. profesións máquinas
  4. 4. Inventosedescubrimenos profesións máquinas As máquinas nos axudan a realizar tarefas de forma máis doada. Diferenciamos entre dous tipos de máquinas: MÁQUINAS SIMPLES Está formada por poucas pezas MÁQUINAS COMPOSTAS Está formada por moitas pezas Más información: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ak3M5tFro_I
  5. 5. Inventosedescubrimenos profesións máquinas Agora veremos uns exemplos de máquinas simples que podemos construir na casa: MÁQUINAS SIMPLES Futbolín caseiro Pinball Balanza
  6. 6. Inventosedescubrimenos profesións Cada profesión necesita máquinas específicas: MÁQUINA SIMPLE MÁQUINA COMPOSTA- Na agricultura utilízanse tractores e sachos para traballar o campo. - Os bombeiros/as empregan camións con escadas e mangueiras. Máquinas Simples MÁQUINA COMPOSTA - Na hostelería, obras e na SANIDADE úsanse guantes, gorros, máscaras e ropa especial. MÁQUINAS SIMPLES E todos e todas temo que tomar unas medidas de seguridade para non nos mancar.
  7. 7. Inventosedescubrimenos VIDEO SOBRE OS INVENTOS: https://youtu.be/ojMJ8m2Muqo

