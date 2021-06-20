Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MEJORANDO LA CONVIVENCIA ESCOLAR Universidad de Sevilla Curso académico 2020/2021 Realizado por: Aurora Gordón Perea, Ana ...
1. Propuesta de utilización: ¿Para qué?.............................. Pág. 3 a. ¿A quién va dirigido?........................
1. Propuesta de utilización: ¿Para qué? a) ¿A quién va dirigido? Nuestro medio-TIC va dirigido al alumnado perteneciente a...
Podemos utilizarlo como un instrumento de evaluación inicial para comprobar si en alguna ocasión han sido partícipes o tes...
tanto se puede llegar a sufrir con el acoso? En ese momento, vimos necesario trabajar con ellos el tema del acoso escolar ...
Conceptuales: - Conocer el concepto de acoso escolar. - Reconocer las características que diferencian a los participantes ...
- Distinguir según sus rasgos característicos el tipo de acoso. Y los contenidos actitudinales son: - Tomar conciencia sob...
- Interesarse por conocer cómo intervenir de forma favorable ante situaciones de acoso. - Adoptar una actitud responsable....
https://view.genial.ly/60a4cd03306f2e0d7e4b858a/interactive-content-jumanlly c) Después de la utilización del medio~TIC: a...
Los contenidos tratados con esta actividad son: Conceptuales: - Definición de acoso. - Consecuencias del acoso. - Pautas d...
5. Autoevaluación: Calificación final: 8 Fortalezas de nuestro medio TIC: ➔ Hemos elaborado muchas actividades diferentes ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
32 views
Jun. 20, 2021

Guia didactica

documento de la guia didactica del medio tic

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guia didactica

  1. 1. MEJORANDO LA CONVIVENCIA ESCOLAR Universidad de Sevilla Curso académico 2020/2021 Realizado por: Aurora Gordón Perea, Ana Condán Laínez, Lucía González Córdoba, Gabriela Arias Naranjo, Eva Calero Ortega. Facultad de Ciencias de la Educación GUÍA DIDÁCTICA DEL MEDIO TIC
  2. 2. 1. Propuesta de utilización: ¿Para qué?.............................. Pág. 3 a. ¿A quién va dirigido?.............................................. Pág. 3 b. ¿Cuándo se utilizará?............................................. Pág. 3 c. ¿Qué se pretende?................................................. Pág. 3 d. ¿Cómo lo utilizaremos?.......................................... Pág. 3-4 2. Selección del medio-TIC: ¿Qué?..................................... Pág. 4 3. Actividades a realizar: ¿Cómo?....................................... Pág. 4-10 a. Antes. Actividades de inicio……………………….... Pág. 4-5 b. Durante. Actividades de desarrollo………………… Pág. 5-9 c. Después. Actividades de cierre…………………….. Pág. 9-10 4. Referencias bibliográficas y webgrafía………………….... Pág. 10-11 - Autoevaluación…………………………………………….... Pág. 11 ÍNDICE
  3. 3. 1. Propuesta de utilización: ¿Para qué? a) ¿A quién va dirigido? Nuestro medio-TIC va dirigido al alumnado perteneciente al tercer ciclo de Educación Primaria, que engloba los cursos 5º y 6º y, a alumnos entre 10 y 12 años de edad. Para que el alumnado haga un buen uso de este medio-TIC que proponemos, es necesario que dispongan de conocimientos previos sobre el uso responsables de las tecnologías y, por ello, este será aplicado en un centro educativo que disponga de estos recursos. b) ¿Cuándo se utilizará? Este medio-TIC se utilizará durante el primer mes del segundo trimestre, ya que, consideramos que en este momento las relaciones entre los alumnos están más afianzadas y se crean vínculos afectivos debido a la convivencia. Por ello, es más frecuente en estos momentos que se produzcan conflictos. Se llevará a cabo al comienzo de la unidad, de tal modo que contribuya a la prevención del acoso escolar. Será empleado en el área de valores sociales y cívicos, dos veces a la semana. c) ¿Qué se pretende? Los objetivos que pretendemos alcanzar con el trabajo de este medio-TIC son: a) Detectar casos de acoso escolar en el aula. b) Conocer el protocolo de actuación en estas situaciones. c) Adoptar una actitud que favorezca la convivencia positiva. d) Reconocer valores y comportamientos que afectan a la convivencia. e) Diferenciar los distintos tipos de acoso en la escuela. f) Potenciar la habilidad social de la empatía. Los contenidos que se desarrollarán con la integración del medio~TIC son: a) Conocimiento del concepto de acoso escolar. b) Sujetos que intervienen en una situación de acoso. c) Clasificación de los diferentes tipos. d) Factores que contribuyen a que se produzcan estas situaciones. e) Forma de afrontar el acoso. d) ¿Cómo lo utilizaremos? La función de nuestro medio-TIC es introducir en el aula el tema del acoso escolar, de modo que, el alumnado adquiera una serie de conocimientos previos que le ayuden a prevenir situaciones conflictivas. Estos conocimientos se irán creando conforme vayamos avanzando en la unidad y desarrollando las actividades propuestas.
  4. 4. Podemos utilizarlo como un instrumento de evaluación inicial para comprobar si en alguna ocasión han sido partícipes o testigos de una situación similar. Por otra parte, este medio está pensado para ser utilizado en grupos, pues al trabajar y resolver las actividades propuestas con compañeros se fomenta el trabajo cooperativo y se mejoran las relaciones interpersonales. Además, otra de las finalidades que persigue es que el alumnado desarrolle la empatía y el respeto, valores fundamentales que favorecen una buena convivencia. 2. Selección del medio~TIC: ¿Qué? a) Identificación: Presentación del diseño y la estructura-contenido del medio~TIC. El medio-TIC que hemos realizado, se corresponde con un medio Proyectable formado por diapositivas informatizadas. Nuestro medio se compone de 3 sesiones, en las que combinan 2 partes: teóricas y prácticas. Al inicio de cada sesión, se debatirá con los alumnos sobre alguna cuestión relacionada con el acoso que a estos les preocupe. A partir de ahí, se pone en marcha la sesión de aplicación del medio tic en la que primero se exponen una serie de conceptos teóricos, que el alumnado interiorizará gracias al desarrollo de las prácticas. SESIÓN 1: En esta primera sesión abordaremos la definición de acoso escolar, conoceremos los distintos tipos de acoso y los sujetos que intervienen en estas situaciones. Todo esto lo pondremos en práctica a través de dos actividades, una de ellas para diferenciar los tipos y otra para identificar los participantes en estas situaciones. SESIÓN 2: A continuación, trabajaremos los factores que contribuyen a la aparición del acoso, los indicadores que te permiten reconocer una situación como esta y cómo intervenir. Para afianzar estos conocimientos, se realizará una actividad donde tendrán que analizar una situación de acoso e indicar cómo actuarían ante ella. SESIÓN 3: En la última sesión, nos centraremos en el tipo de acoso más frecuente actualmente, el ciberbullying. Para ello, se trabajará con un juego interactivo creado por nosotras mismas. Por último, expondremos las consecuencias de estas situaciones y sacaremos conclusiones conjuntamente. 3. Actividades a realizar: ¿Cómo? a) Antes de la aplicación del medio~TIC: actividades de inicio. En clase, el pasado lunes, nos percatamos de que los alumnos estaban un poco inquietos. No paraban de hablar entre ellos por lo que pensamos que algo estaba pasando. Fue entonces cuando una alumna se acercó y preguntó: ¿Profesora
  5. 5. tanto se puede llegar a sufrir con el acoso? En ese momento, vimos necesario trabajar con ellos el tema del acoso escolar y se nos ocurrió la idea de desarrollar un medio-TIC sobre ello para así que el alumnado conozca lo que es y lo que conlleva para así prevenirlo. Previamente a la implantación de este medio-TIC en el aula, podemos realizar una serie de actividades. En concreto, nosotras hemos diseñado una: ACTIVIDAD PREVIA: ¿INVESTIGAMOS? Como este medio ha nacido de una duda propuesta por los niños, vamos a empezar investigando sobre lo que ellos mismos han preguntado. Por ello, esta actividad va a consistir en buscar noticias o testimonios de niños y niñas que han sufrido el bullying en primera persona. De ellos, los niños tienen que extraer lo más importante respecto a qué le ha pasado, cómo se ha dado el caso, los daños que le han causado, etc. Una vez que ellos mismos sepan lo que es esto un poco más, deberán escoger uno de los casos que han seleccionado y elaborar un protocolo de actuación propio que ellos seguirán si presencian una situación similar. Una vez que lo tengan pensado, lo escribirán en un panel de padlet que ya hemos creado previamente y así todos pondrán en común lo que piensan. Los objetivos didácticos que se pretenden conseguir con esta actividad son desarrollar la empatía al ponerse en el lugar de la persona que sufre y conocer algunas pautas de actuación ante situaciones de acoso. Los contenidos tratados con esta actividad son: Conceptuales: - Ser conscientes de que el acoso existe. - Consecuencias del acoso. Procedimentales: - Reflexionar sobre cómo actuarían en el acoso de que se diera algo similar. Actitudinales: - Empatía con personas ajenas. - Respeto hacia sus iguales. - Interés constante en la tarea. Para llevar a cabo esta actividad, será imprescindible que cada alumno disponga de un dispositivo electrónico para que todos puedan mirar las fuentes y escribir en el padlet cuando lo consideren conveniente. Cada persona tiene un ritmo diferente de trabajo y por eso en esta actividad consideramos que es mejor trabajar así. Además, se realizará de forma individual y nosotras supervisaremos las fuentes que cada uno utiliza, si son noticias ciertas o no, etc. b) Durante la puesta en práctica del medio~TIC: actividades de desarrollo. ACTIVIDAD 1: ¿QUIÉN ES QUIÉN? Los objetivos didácticos que se pretenden conseguir son conocer los diferentes sujetos o participantes que intervienen en una situación de acoso escolar y distinguirlos según sus actos. Los contenidos a trabajar se dividen en…
  6. 6. Conceptuales: - Conocer el concepto de acoso escolar. - Reconocer las características que diferencian a los participantes de una situación de acoso escolar. Procedimentales: - Identificación de los distintos participantes de una situación de acoso escolar. - Observar los actos de cada persona involucrada en el acoso escolar. - Reflexionar sobre qué papel desempeñaría ante una situación como esta. Actitudinales: - Interiorización de las consecuencias de tus actos. - Adquisición de valores como el respeto y la empatía. Para poner en práctica esta actividad, necesitaremos el proyector de la pizarra y usaremos youtube para poner un corto sobre el acoso escolar. Los alumnos ,de forma individual, tendrán que identificar los sujetos que intervienen, según las características que ha observado en cada individuo. Una vez visto el corto, el profesor abrirá un debate para que se compartan las respuestas y puedan llegar a la conclusión, entre toda la clase, quién o quiénes son las víctimas, agresores y espectadores. ACTIVIDAD 2: DIFERENCIANDO LOS TIPOS DE ACOSO Los objetivos didácticos que se pretenden alcanzar con la siguiente actividad son que el alumnado conozca las distintas formas de acoso escolar y, sea capaz de reconocer los aspectos característicos de cada uno, pudiendo así diferenciarlos inmediatamente. Los contenidos conceptuales a trabajar son: - Clasificar los tipos de acoso. - Comparar las características de un tipo de acoso con otro. Los contenidos procedimentales son:
  7. 7. - Distinguir según sus rasgos característicos el tipo de acoso. Y los contenidos actitudinales son: - Tomar conciencia sobre los numerosos tipos de acoso. - Adquisición de valores como el respeto y la empatía. - Colaborar con sus compañeros. Para llevar a cabo esta actividad, necesitaremos contar con el proyector de la pizarra donde se presentan unas imágenes representativas de un tipo de acoso. En esta actividad, el profesor organizará grupos cooperativos de trabajo y repartirá a cada grupo una ficha, en la cual tendrán que señalar la opcióncorrecta correspondiente a cada situación planteada. Mientras los alumnos debaten entre ellos las opciones, el profesor se paseara alrededor de los grupos por si tienen alguna duda. ACTIVIDAD 3: ANALIZA, LUEGO ACTÚA Con esta actividad, los objetivos didácticos a alcanzar son que los alumnos reconozcan una situación de acoso, tengan la capacidad de poder analizar la situación y poder saber cómo intervenir de la mejor forma posible, para frenar el conflicto. Los contenidos conceptuales que serán trabajados serán: - Describir lo que sucede en la situación planteada. - Relacionar la situación con un tipo de acoso. - Conocer cómo intervenir en una situación de acoso. Los contenidos procedimentales serían: - Analizar una situación de acoso. - Elaborar un plan de intervención ante la situación de acoso. - Distinguir el tipo de acoso de la situación planteada. Y los contenidos actitudinales: - Adquisición de valores como el respeto y la empatía.
  8. 8. - Interesarse por conocer cómo intervenir de forma favorable ante situaciones de acoso. - Adoptar una actitud responsable. - Colaborar con sus compañeros. Para realizar esta actividad, se necesitaría el proyector de la pizarra para proyectar diversas situaciones de acoso. En esta actividad, se agrupará al alumnado en equipos de trabajo y con la técnica del folio giratorio, tendrán que analizar la situación del proyector y decidir qué harían ante esa actuación, cómo actuarían. El profesor pasará por los grupos e irá formulando a los alumnos preguntas relacionadas con los conceptos trabajados. ACTIVIDAD 4: EL EQUIPO DE CIBEREXPERTOS Los objetivos didácticos que se pretenden conseguir al realizar esta actividad son que los alumnos sean conscientes de cómo el ciberacoso supone un gran problema, conozcan sus principales características y sepan cómo hacer frente a estas situaciones. Los contenidos conceptuales a trabajar son: - Identificar una situación de ciberacoso. - Conocer el concepto y las características del ciberacoso. Los contenidos procedimentales son: - Distinguir el ciberacoso frente a otros tipos de acoso. - Aplicar lo trabajado para saber cómo hacer frente ante este tipo de situación. Y los contenidos actitudinales son: - Adquisición de valores como el respeto y la empatía. - Interiorización del auge del ciberacoso. - Colaborar con sus compañeros. - Tener disposición para afrontar los retos planteados en el tablero. - Compartir los conocimientos entre los miembros del equipo. Esta última actividad, se trata de un juego interactivo creado por nosotras mismas llamado el equipo de ciberexpertos. Para llevarla a cabo, el profesor organizará a los alumnos en grupos de cuatros y, les dará a cada grupo un ordenador. Deberán de acceder al enlace que el profesor les escribirá en la pizarra para comenzar a jugar. Este juego de mesa consiste en tirar el dado, avanzar y responder a las preguntas que se te plantean cuando caes en una casilla de color. Mientras que los alumnos juegan, el profesor les ayudará para resolver algunas preguntas más complejas.
  9. 9. https://view.genial.ly/60a4cd03306f2e0d7e4b858a/interactive-content-jumanlly c) Después de la utilización del medio~TIC: actividades de cierre. Para cerrar la utilización y el aprendizaje con este medio-TIC, hemos propuesto dos actividades que lo concluirán. Pero si es cierto que este tema que estamos trabajando nunca puede quedar en el olvido y se debe trabajar siempre para que no aparezcan casos así. ACTIVIDAD DE CIERRE: CUENTA CONMIGO Esta actividad consiste en un juego interactivo, diseñado por la Junta de Castilla y León titulado “Cuenta Conmigo”. Nos ha parecido muy interesante pues trata los puntos más importantes del bullying pero también lo hace de una forma cercana y cotidiana a los alumnos. El juego consiste en que el alumnado se convertirá en un personaje que está en el patio o recreo. Allí, se debe enfrentar a resolver cuestiones, a aprender nuevos datos, etc. Debe superar los retos sin perder sus vidas. El enlace para acceder al juego es el siguente: http://www.educa.jcyl.es/educacyl/cm/gallery/Recursos%20Infinity/aplicaciones/ 17_primaria_cuentaconmigo/index.html Los objetivos que se pretenden con él son frenar el acoso y acercar a los niños a un entorno cercano a ellos, aunque virtualmente, para que luego en la realidad puedan resolver situaciones similares.
  10. 10. Los contenidos tratados con esta actividad son: Conceptuales: - Definición de acoso. - Consecuencias del acoso. - Pautas de actuación. Procedimentales: - Resolver situaciones impuestas. - Tratar como propios los problemas ajenos. Actitudinales: - Empatía con personas ajenas. - Respeto hacia sus iguales. - Interés constante en la tarea. - Ayuda y compañerismo con el resto. Esta actividad se llevará a cabo por parejas, y será imprescindible que cada pareja disponga de un dispositivo electrónico para poder jugar. Yo iré supervisando y resolviendo los retos con ellos. 4. Referencias bibliográficas ~ Webgrafía Mateo Villodres, L. (2010). La violencia escolar entre iguales en Educación Primaria. Recuperado el 17 de junio de 2021, de https://www.feandalucia.ccoo.es/docu/p5sd7025.pdf. Equipo Pedagógico de campuseducacion.com (02/05/2019). Bullying: Prevención, Intervención y Actuación. Recuperado el 15 de junio de 2021, de https://www.campuseducacion.com/blog/recursos/bullying-prevencion- intervencion-actuacion/ Equipo de Expertos, Universidad internacional de Valencia (23/09/2021). Las diversas formas de bullying: físico, psicológico, verbal y sexual. Recuperado el 15 de junio de 2021, de https://www.universidadviu.com/es/actualidad/nuestros- expertos/las-diversas-formas-de-bullying-fisico-psicologico-verbal-sexual Gaptain (25/11/2017). Ciberbullying y acoso escolar, esenciales, peligros. Recuperado el 18 de junio de 2021, de https://gaptain.com/blog/claves-detectar- acoso-escolar-bullying/ Etapa infantil (s.f). Factores y consecuencias del acoso escolar. Recuperado el 18 de junio de 2021, de https://www.etapainfantil.com/factores-consecuencias- acoso-escolar Guía infantil (19/08/2020). Causas del acoso escolar. Recuperado el 16 de junio de 2021, de https://www.guiainfantil.com/educacion/escuela/acosoescolar/causas.htm
  11. 11. 5. Autoevaluación: Calificación final: 8 Fortalezas de nuestro medio TIC: ➔ Hemos elaborado muchas actividades diferentes lo que hará el proceso de aprendizaje ameno. ➔ La selección de la actividad después de la aplicación del medio-TIC ha sido oportuna al ser cotidiana para los alumnos. ➔ Está todo ordenado y bien estructurado. ➔ Tratamos un contenido actual y relevante en las escuelas. ➔ Fomentamos el entrenamiento de habilidades sociales y sentimientos. Debilidades: ➔ Hemos incluido mucha información en el medio-TIC. ➔ Es un tema complejo de tratar que puede llevar a malentendidos. ➔ Algunas actividades serán un poco difíciles de resolver para los alumnos a primera vista.

×